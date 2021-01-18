QAnon followers believe the government is secretly controlled by a cabal of Satan-worshipping pedophile cannibals. The conspiracy group is accused of helping to fuel the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
Jones, of New Town, North Dakota, said he thought the video he sent to all lawmakers was “a message from the president that he couldn’t get to us any other way,” but “turns out, it isn’t what I thought it was, and so I apologize.”
He said he’s concerned by what he sees as widespread censorship and that the second video he plans to send is coming from Trump.
Republicans dominate the North Dakota Legislature.
GOP House Majority Leader Chet Pollert said Jones “should pick and choose” to whom he wants to send such content, saying Jones “has to live up with that decision to send it out,” and he “should be a little more careful of the content.”
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Bismarck Tribune.