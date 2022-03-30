State Statistical Office Director Apostol Simovski told reporters in the capital Skopje that two decades after the last census was conducted, the country’s population during 2002-2021 decreased by 9.2%.

North Macedonia has now a total population of 1,836,731, 185,713 fewer than in 2002.

Out of the total population, 58.4% are Macedonians, 24.3% ethnic Albanians, 3.8% ethnic Turks, 2.5% Roma, and 1.3 % ethnic Serbs. There were also small minorities of Bosniaks, Vlachs and Bulgarians.

In this small Balkan country which gained independence in 1991 following the break-up of the former Yugoslavia and came near to civil war in 2001, the long-postponed census was far from a mere statistical operation.

Special rights such as ethnic quotas for public administration jobs and the language used in official correspondence depend on a minority being officially shown to make up at least 20% of the population.