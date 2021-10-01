THE FACTS: Scientists have found that vaccinated people who get so-called breakthrough infections can carry about the same amount of coronavirus as those who did not receive the shots, not more. Social media users are misrepresenting comments made by Dr. Leana Wen, former Baltimore health commissioner, to make the false claim. One widely circulating post falsely states, “Dr. Leana Wen, one of the MSM’s biggest lap dogs, is confirming what has been said by us all along. The vaccinated carry a heavier viral load.” In the image, a syringe is used rather than the word “vaccinated.” The post supports the false claim using a short clip from a 25-minute interview Wen did with the news program “Democracy Now!” In the segment, she discusses the delta variant and the new issues surrounding it. “We know that a person infected with the delta variant carries a thousand times the viral load than someone infected with the previous variant,” Wen said in the full clip. “What that means is the person can transmit a lot more virus.” But the post leaves that information out, using only a portion of the video where Wen discusses how the vaccinated can also spread the disease. “Those who are vaccinated, we now know based on the CDC, are now able with the delta variant, because they carry so much more virus, they could transmit it to their unvaccinated family members,” Wen said in the edited clip. “I, for example, even though I’m fully vaccinated, my children are not because they’re too young to be vaccinated. So I need to be careful for my children because of all the unvaccinated people around us.” Previously, vaccinated people who got infected were thought to have low levels of virus and to be unlikely to pass it to others. But, according to AP reporting, more recent data shows that is not the case with the delta variant. In July, after the delta variant began spreading more widely, the CDC highlighted a study that found that the vaccinated can carry as much of the coronavirus as the unvaccinated. According to the CDC, the greatest risk of coronavirus transmission is among the unvaccinated, who are much more likely to get infected, and therefore transmit the virus.