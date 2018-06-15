President Trump speaks to reporters on the North Lawn of the White House on June 15. (Evan Vucci/AP)

President Trump sought Friday to distance himself from his former campaign manager Paul Manafort just hours before a federal judge decided to jail Manafort while he awaits trial.

“Manafort has nothing to do with our campaign,” Trump told reporters at the White House, adding that he felt “a little badly” that prosecutors were targeting the longtime Republican operative for actions taken more than a decade ago.

“You know, Paul Manafort worked for me for a very short period of time,” Trump said, before ticking off other Republican presidential nominees with whom Manafort has been affiliated. “He worked for Ronald Reagan, he worked for Bob Dole, he worked for John McCain or his firm did. He worked for many other Republicans. He worked for me for what? For 49 days or something? A very short period of time.”

In fact, Manafort served 144 days as Trump’s campaign chairman. He was hired in late March 2016 and resigned in mid-August of that year — a stretch that included the Republican convention where Trump was formally nominated.

At the hearing Friday, U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson of the District of Columbia ordered Manafort jailed after being accused of witness tampering while awaiting trial on federal conspiracy and money-laundering charges brought by special counsel Robert S. Mueller III.

[Paul Manafort ordered to jail after witness-tampering charges]

Prosecutors alleged that by committing a new crime while on release, Manafort violated terms of his home confinement in Alexandria, Va., and they asked the judge to revoke or revise it.

Manafort, 69, has pleaded not guilty to all charges in what prosecutors say was a broader conspiracy to launder more than $30 million over a decade of undisclosed lobbying for a former pro-Russian politician and party in Ukraine.

In his remarks to reporters — part of a freewheeling gaggle on an array of subjects — Trump suggested he felt bad not only for Manafort but for others with ties to his presidency who are now facing legal action.

“I feel badly for some people because they’ve gone back 12 years to find things about somebody, and I don’t think it’s right that they burst into a lawyer’s office on a weekend and early in the morning,” Trump said, in an apparent reference to his personal attorney Michael Cohen, who is facing two federal investigations.

FBI agents raided Cohen’s home and office in Manhattan in April.

“I’ve never heard of that before,” Trump said. “I mean, could you imagine if they burst into Barack Obama’s lawyer’s office. It would not be acceptable. I mean, that’s really a terrible thing.”

“I feel badly for a lot of those people. I feel badly for General Flynn,” the president continued, referring to his short-lived national security adviser Michael Flynn, who pleaded guilty in December to lying to the FBI about his contacts with then-Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak.

“He’s lost his house,” Trump said. “He’s lost his life, and some people say he’s lied. Some people say he didn’t lie. I mean, really it turned out maybe he didn’t lie.”