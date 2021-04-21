Previous winners of the Colby award, named for the late CIA director, include James Bradley’s “Flags of Our Fathers,” Karl Marlantes’ “Matterhorn” and Adam Higginbotham’s “Midnight in Chernobyl.”
“I’m thrilled to have been chosen as the recipient of the 2021 Colby Award; it is a great honor to join the company of the distinguished writers who have been prior recipients,” Treanor said in a statement. “And, it is truly gratifying that the judges chose a novel which explores the realities of combat and its postwar impact on our troops.”