Election 2020: What to know before the debate

Ten candidates will be on stage Wednesday for the fifth Democratic presidential debate, which is being held in Georgia. There’s been some momentum since the last debate; here are seven things to watch for as the candidates meet up. If you’re just tuning in to the Democratic primary — or tuning back in — we’ve got you covered: Start here.

Watch the debate with us: Live coverage on washingtonpost.com starts at 8 p.m. Eastern time; the debate will run from 9 to 11 p.m. Eastern.

Who’s onstage: The candidates who will be onstage are former vice president Joe Biden; Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.); South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg; Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii); Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.); Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.); Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.); billionaire Tom Steyer; Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.); and entrepreneur Andrew Yang.

Where they stand: Candidates have laid out where they stand on a number of issues, including economic inequality, health care, immigration, changes to government, climate change, education and foreign policy. Answer some of the questions yourself and see who agrees with you.

