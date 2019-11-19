Here’s who made the stage:
- Former vice president Joe Biden
- Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.)
- South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg
- Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii)
- Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.)
- Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.)
- Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.)
- Businessman Tom Steyer
- Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.)
- Businessman Andrew Yang
Where is the debate?
It will be held at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta.
Where can I watch it?
The debate will air on MSNBC and will be streamed on msnbc.com and The Post’s digital platforms, including washingtonpost.com.
What else are the candidates doing?
- Much of the political world has been focused on the impeachment inquiry, with public hearings this week and last. Senate Republicans may be discussing stretching out the impeachment trial in their chamber to keep the six senators who are in the race — Sens. Michael F. Bennet (D-Colo.), Booker, Harris, Klobuchar, Sanders and Warren — in Washington longer, possibly scrambling their race.
- Biden is planning a renewed focus on Iowa and launched a new digital campaign. A super PAC recently launched to support his bid. He’s also planning $1.6 million in advertising in December, January and February.
- Warren at the beginning of the month released her plan to pay for Medicare-for-all, including new taxes on businesses and the wealthy.
- Buttigieg has gotten encouragement from a poll released last weekend by the Des Moines Register and CNN that shows him gaining 16 points since September to lead the field. A Washington Post average of polls shows him, Biden, Warren and Sanders in a tie.
- Deval Patrick is not onstage, but the former Massachusetts governor just joined the field, announcing his candidacy last Thursday. He has a tricky path to the nomination, having missed the deadline to make the ballots in Alabama and Arkansas, and facing candidates who have been working on fundraising and voter outreach for the better part of a year.
What comes next?
The sixth debate will be held Dec. 19 in Los Angeles and is being co-hosted by PBS and Politico.
To qualify for this debate, candidates must get at least 200,000 unique donors and hit at least 4 percent in at least four qualifying polls or 6 percent in two single-state polls in the early-voting states of Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina or Nevada.
Biden, Buttigieg, Harris, Klobuchar, Sanders and Warren have all already qualified.