What to expect when the candidates meet again tonight.

When is the debate?

The fifth Democratic debate is set to start at 9 p.m. Eastern time.

Who’s onstage?

To qualify, candidates had to hit 3 percent in at least four polls approved by the Democratic National Committee and receive contributions from at least 165,000 unique donors, with at least 600 coming from 20 individual states.

Here’s who made the stage:

  • Former vice president Joe Biden
  • Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.)
  • South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg
  • Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii)
  • Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.)
  • Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.)
  • Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.)
  • Businessman Tom Steyer
  • Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.)
  • Businessman Andrew Yang

Where is the debate?

It will be held at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta.

Where can I watch it?

The debate will air on MSNBC and will be streamed on msnbc.com and The Post’s digital platforms, including washingtonpost.com.

What else are the candidates doing?

What comes next?

The sixth debate will be held Dec. 19 in Los Angeles and is being co-hosted by PBS and Politico.

To qualify for this debate, candidates must get at least 200,000 unique donors and hit at least 4 percent in at least four qualifying polls or 6 percent in two single-state polls in the early-voting states of Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina or Nevada.

Biden, Buttigieg, Harris, Klobuchar, Sanders and Warren have all already qualified.

