Under the new rules, candidates will have to demonstrate they have 165,000 unique donors, an increase of 30,000 from October. They will also have to meet a polling criteria, either by scoring 3 percent in at least four national or state polls approved by the national party, or by receiving 5 percent or more in two approved single-state polls from Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina or Nevada.

The polls must be released between September 13 and one week before the date of the November debate, which has not yet been announced.

Castro has not received at least 3 percent in a party-sanctioned poll since late June. Booker’s last poll at that level came in mid-August. Klobuchar hit 3 percent in an Iowa poll this weekend, her first since early August. Yang also regularly falls below the 3 percent threshold, though he notched 4 percent in a national September survey.

Steyer, who entered the race late in July, has only reached 3 percent in a single poll in early August.