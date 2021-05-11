Hale’s decision follows a weeks-long hearing that revealed details about alleged mismanagement and excessive spending by top officials at the influential gun lobby, including Wayne LaPierre, the NRA’s controversial leader for the past three decades.
“The @NRA does not get to dictate if and where it will answer for its actions, and our case will continue in New York court,” the New York attorney general’s office wrote in a tweet minutes after the ruling. “No one is above the law.”
NRA officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Early this year, LaPierre announced that the nonprofit would file for bankruptcy and seek to move to Texas from New York state, where it was chartered in 1871, in the face of the far-reaching civil suit filed by the New York attorney general.
LaPierre and his legal team contended that the lawsuit filed by New York Attorney General Letitia James last August seeking to dissolve the gun rights group was a political act intended to destroy the organization.
James’s office argued that the NRA’s bid for bankruptcy was an attempt to duck serious allegations of fraud and self-dealing. Several other parties, including the NRA’s longtime public relations firm, joined the attorney general’s office in opposing the petition or seeking independent oversight of the group.
And in a surprise move at the end of closing arguments, a Justice Department lawyer who protects taxpayers’ interests in bankruptcy proceedings called for the rejection of the NRA’s petition or appointment of an independent trustee or an examiner.
Lisa Lambert, a lawyer with the U.S. trustee’s office, told the court that the evidence presented in the hearing showed that the nonprofit group lacked proper management and inappropriately paid for LaPierre’s personal expenses, including private jet travel and expensive suits from an exclusive Beverly Hills boutique.
After Hale’s ruling, opponents of the NRA said that the group’s attempt to seek bankruptcy protection only made it more vulnerable to legal scrutiny.
“Today’s disastrous decision for the NRA shows that they can’t even file for bankruptcy correctly, which doesn’t bode well for the many lawsuits and investigations they must now face,” John Feinblatt, president of Everytown for Gun Safety, a nonprofit group that advocates for gun control, said in a statement. “The NRA was forced to hang its dirty laundry out for the world to see, and has nothing to show for it but another stack of legal bills.”
Shannon Watts, founder of Moms Demand Action, said in a statement that “the testimony, evidence, and resolution of the trial have further damaged what little is left of the NRA’s reputation, painting the clearest picture yet of a non-profit organization that prioritized extravagant perks and insider payments to its executives at the expense of its rank-and-file members.”
Hale had three options in the case. He could have rejected the NRA bankruptcy petition, denying the group protection from the New York lawsuit. He could have allowed the bankruptcy to proceed while putting the group under the control of a court-supervised trustee and removing LaPierre from management. Or he could have appointed an examiner to review claims of NRA fiscal mismanagement.
Bankruptcy experts said before his decision that the evidence presented during the hearing would make it difficult for the judge to allow the bankruptcy to proceed.
Eric Snyder, chair of the restructuring division of the Wilk Auslander law firm, said the gun lobby’s petition was a risky move, because it ultimately asked the court “to carry water for the NRA.”
The judge himself noted the unusual nature of the case last week, asking participants during the trial’s final arguments whether they thought the bankruptcy code permits a financially strong organization to file for bankruptcy to protect itself from actions taken in the public interest by another court.
Lawyers for the NRA acknowledged what one described as “cringe-worthy” activities by NRA officials in the past but argued that management improvements had been instituted effectively.
However, a group of dissident members of the NRA board intervened in the case, saying most of the board and top organization officials were not informed in advance of LaPierre’s plan to file for bankruptcy and move to Texas. Some of them sought the appointment of an independent examiner to review the group’s financial management.
One of them, Phillip Journey, who is also a Kansas state judge, said that while he opposed the way in which the NRA filed for bankruptcy, he did not want the petition to be dismissed, saying the group “would probably die the death of a thousand cuts” if it had to face the New York and other lawsuits.
During the last day of the trial, the NRA submitted a formal plan of reorganization that had been approved only the day before at a special board meeting. The new plan called for adding a top compliance officer to the organization but otherwise kept the current management — including LaPierre — in place.
LaPierre testified twice during the trial, which was conducted via Webex video conference. He acknowledged that he should have disclosed some of the lavish benefits he received and that he clashed with many former executives and associates, including the leaders of Ackerman McQueen, the NRA’s longtime public relations firm, which claims the NRA owes it more than $1 million. But he said past financial and management abuses had been corrected.
NRA chief Wayne LaPierre acknowledges he did not disclose bankruptcy plans or luxury yacht trips to other top officials
The hearing put a spotlight on the practices inside the NRA at a key political juncture in the fight over gun control.
Congress is considering new legislation following a rash of mass shootings in April. In addition, the Supreme Court has agreed to hear a NRA-backed lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of state restrictions on carrying concealed weapons.
In the past decade, the NRA reacted with defiance to gun-control proposals that emerge after mass shootings, including in 2012 when LaPierre gave a speech calling for armed guards at schools in the aftermath of the attack at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn., in which 26 were killed. The NRA effectively blocked what at first appeared to be a rare bipartisan demand for congressional regulatory action after the school massacre.