Rep. Joe Cunningham (D-S.C.) thanks Coast Guard officials for their work on Hurricane Dorian preparedness in North Charleston on Sept. 4. (Meg Kinnard/AP)

House Republicans’ campaign arm mocked a Democratic congressman on Twitter for getting marriage counseling with his wife, asking whether the couple’s seemingly divergent views on impeachment will be a topic of their sessions.

On Friday, Rep. Joe Cunningham (S.C.) shot back.

“Amanda is my rock — and the @NRCC just hit rock bottom,” he tweeted, referring to the National Republican Congressional Committee. “I respect my wife and all women, y’all should give it a try. Let’s show them there’s a price for living in the gutter.” He added a link to donate to his reelection campaign.

Cunningham, a freshman representing a moderate district, is one of the remaining House Democrats who have not backed an impeachment inquiry into President Trump after revelations stemming from an intelligence official’s whistleblower complaint. But his wife, Amanda, this week shared an Instagram post from presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke advocating impeachment.

She added: “Beto getting bolder and I like it.”

[Whistleblower painstakingly gathered material and almost single-handedly set impeachment in motion]

That prompted the NRCC to take a screenshot image of her post and tweet it out, adding: “Looks like Mrs. Cunningham likes a man who supports baseless impeachment … wonder if this will come up in @RepCunningham‘s marriage counseling?”

Amanda Cunningham had mentioned her and her husband’s marriage counseling in a video posted on her Instagram account earlier this month in which she criticized her health insurance company for not covering it and other mental health services.

“It’s just mind-blowing to me that these basic, well-known needs, that mental health is health care, are still being denied,” she said, according to the Post and Courier. “That we’re still fighting for these absolutely basic things.”

Republicans immediately attacked her for complaining about her government-subsidized health coverage.

People reacted indignantly on social media to Republicans making fun of a couple undertaking counseling. But the NRCC did not back down.

John Weaver, a GOP strategist who worked for former president George W. Bush and the late senator John McCain, wrote: “What is wrong with you people?”

To that, NRCC spokesman Chris Pack responded, “It’s not our fault that @RepCunningham’s wife publicly complains about having to pay for her marriage counseling, John. Take it up with her.”

Clara Jeffery, editor-in-chief of Mother Jones, tweeted, “Does a 13 yo run this account?”

Another NRCC spokesman, Bob Salera, responded, “35 yo actually.”