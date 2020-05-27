Politics — and the fight over who should and shouldn’t benefit from federal emergency aid — took no breaks Wednesday.

At a briefing at the National Press Club after meeting with President Trump at the White House, New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo (D) delivered a fiery defense of federal funding to states that have been hit hard by the coronavirus. He mentioned critics such as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.).

“Stop abusing New York. Stop abusing New Jersey,” Cuomo said to lawmakers in Congress, adding, “Stop abusing the states who bore the brunt of the covid virus through no fault of their own.”

Cuomo also pushed back on the notion that the coronavirus came to the United States from China, an argument that Trump and GOP lawmakers have increasingly made as the pandemic has swept across the country.

“It didn’t come from China. It came from Europe, and we bore the brunt of it. And now you want to hold that against us because we bore the brunt of a national mistake?” he said.

Although the virus originated in Wuhan, China, an influx of travelers from Europe fanned the flames of the outbreak in the United States, particularly in New York.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Wednesday suggested that both political parties should steer clear of holding large-scale national political conventions amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“The number of people who should be at any gathering, those are determinations that are made locally, and I respect that, as we unfold this opening,” she said. “I don’t think there’s anyone who would say at this point that tens of thousands of people should come together for a political convention, no matter how great an ego trip it is for somebody. It’s dangerous for so many.”

By contrast, Trump has threatened to pull the GOP’s planned convention out of North Carolina without assurances from the Democratic governor that Republicans would be able to fill a Charlotte arena for the event.

As the death toll in the United States neared 100,000, Trump sought once again Wednesday to defend his administration’s widely criticized coronavirus response, accusing Democrats and the news media of trying to make him look sluggish in dealing with the pandemic.

“The Radical Left Lamestream Media, together with their partner, the Do Nothing Democrats, are trying to spread a new narrative that President Trump was slow in reacting to Covid 19,” Trump tweeted. “Wrong, I was very fast, even doing the Ban on China long before anybody thought necessary!”

His tweet referenced a curb on travel from China that he announced Jan. 31. Trump also touted the nation’s growing testing capacity, tweeting that the nation had surpassed 15 million coronavirus tests.

Democrats have consistently accused the Trump administration of wasting valuable time before the virus started spreading rapidly in the United States. Trump has also come under criticism for repeatedly suggesting that covid-19 could rapidly disappear in the country once warmer weather arrived, despite a lack of vaccine for the virus.

Trump, who headed to Florida on Wednesday afternoon ahead of a historic SpaceX crewed rocket launch that was later postponed, made no mention of the sobering milestone in virus-related deaths.

When it comes to numbers, there is another set the president has always watched religiously: the stock market.

On Wednesday, stocks rolled higher for the second day in a row as the economy continued its slow return to life amid hopes for more federal stimulus and scientific advances against the coronavirus.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index advanced more than 1.5 percent to close above 3,000 points for the first time since March 5. The Dow Jones industrial average jumped 553 points, about 2.2 percent, to close above 25,000 for the first time since March 10. Financial stocks and beaten-up industrials helped power the blue chips — a comeback that signals confidence in the recovery.

“The stock market is like a party animal looking for a reason to celebrate,” Kristina Hooper, chief global market strategist at Invesco, said in an email. “It has yet another reason to celebrate today, however tenuous, as it looks like the White House might be open to more fiscal stimulus. However, there are significant downside risks to this frothy stock market, particularly the possibility for a rise in US-China tensions.”

As more states detailed plans to begin lifting some restrictions, so did some major tourist attractions.

Disney unveiled plans to reopen its four theme parks in Florida in July with masks, temperature checks, smaller crowds and social distancing — and without the parades, fireworks shows or character meet-and-greets that are typical hallmarks of the experience. Those proposed dates are much later than Orlando-area competitors Universal Orlando Resort and SeaWorld, both of which plan to open in early June.

In Las Vegas, MGM Resorts International announced Wednesday that four properties would reopen June 4, including the Bellagio and MGM Grand. Other resorts are also expected to open after Gov. Steve Sisolak (D) set the date for casinos to resume business throughout the state.

But there were also reminders Wednesday of the deep economic calamity that engulfs much of the country, as tens of millions of Americans are out of work — and more joining the ranks of the unemployed every day.

Boeing detailed plans to lay off thousands of employees this week as part of a previously announced strategy to significantly shrink its workforce, a company spokesman said Wednesday, in the latest of several aggressive moves to navigate the recession wrought by the coronavirus.

The company plans to distribute pink slips to about 6,770 employees across the United States this week, adding to the 5,520 who accepted buyout offers. Boeing will cut several thousand more jobs in coming months to reduce its workforce by 10 percent, the company said.

Boeing is trying to prepare for what promises to be significantly weaker demand for its commercial airplanes as a result of the pandemic. Boeing’s airline customers, gutted by a near-total shutdown in global air travel, have already canceled billions of dollars in airplane orders.

Even as the United States wrestles with far more infections and deaths than anywhere else in the world, other countries also continued their battles with the virus.

A leading model this week predicted the death toll from the disease could surpass 125,000 in Brazil by early August, as Latin America quickly becomes the new hotbed of the pandemic.

In Brazil, the country with the region’s highest death toll, authorities have so far confirmed more than 24,000 fatalities, even though skepticism over the accuracy of those figures has mounted. Researchers argue the real death toll is likely far higher and could surge further in coming weeks.

According to the latest estimates by the University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, deaths could increase by more than 400 percent within the next two months.

The revised estimate came the same week the United States banned most arrivals from Brazil over coronavirus concerns. So far, Brazil has reported almost 400,000 cases of the covid-19, but Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro continues to oppose more drastic steps to slow its spread. He previously dismissed the coronavirus pandemic as a “fantasy.”