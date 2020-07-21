He wore a face mask — unlike some Republicans — as he took the oath of office on the House floor from Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.
Jacobs and McMurray, an attorney and former local official, will compete again in November’s elections for a full two-year term. The district covers rural and suburban areas between Rochester and Buffalo.
Jacobs, 53, will serve the five and one-half months remaining in the term of former GOP Rep. Chris Collins.
Collins, the first sitting member of Congress to back Trump’s candidacy in 2016, was in his fourth House term when he resigned last October. The day before, he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit securities fraud and making false statements.
He was sentenced in January to 26 months in prison and a $200,000 fine. He is scheduled to report to prison next month.
Democrats control the House 232-198, plus one independent and four vacancies.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.