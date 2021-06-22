Tuesday will be the city’s first test of ranked-choice voting, which allows voters to list up to five candidates in order of preference. No winner will be declared until those preferences are added up and lower-finishing candidates are nixed in a series of tallies until one candidate cracks 50 percent. That will slow down the count, and the city’s Board of Elections is also expecting thousands or tens of thousands of absentee ballots to arrive and be counted after Tuesday, which will delay a final result.