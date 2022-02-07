Adams initially sidestepped specifics about his eating habits Monday while demonstrating how to cook a vegan chili, as he promoted a city health program to help people with chronic disease by providing them resources related to a plant-based diet.
The mayor told reporters he’s “perfectly imperfect” and said people shouldn’t worry about what’s on his plate.
Hours later, Adams was hooked into releasing a statement admitting he does not always adhere to his veganism.
“I aspire to be plant-based 100% of the time. I want to be a role model for people who are following or aspire to follow a plant-based diet, but, as I said, I am perfectly imperfect, and have occasionally eaten fish,” Adams said.
Adams, who has been in office a little over a month, is not the first mayor of the nation’s largest city to find himself in a culinary controversy. The last occupant, Bill de Blasio, was skewered early in his first term after he was spotted eating pizza with a knife and fork.