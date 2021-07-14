The young readers edition, announced Wednesday by Random House Children’s Books, comes out Oct. 5 and will feature a new introduction by the former president.
“The young man you meet in these pages is flawed and full of yearning, asking questions of himself and the world around him, learning as he goes,” Obama writes. “I know now, of course, that this was just the beginning for him. If you’re lucky, life provides you with a good long arc.”
Obama’s wife, former first lady Michelle Obama, released a young readers edition of her memoir “Becoming” earlier this year.