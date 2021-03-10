She’ll be joined by Obama alums Tina Tchen, who heads Time’s Up; Cecilia Muñoz, who spent much of the past year leading the domestic policy aspects of President Biden’s transition; Pete Rouse, a longtime Obama aide who advised Biden’s campaign; and Joe Paulsen, a former aide to President Barack Obama and his frequent golf partner.

“The gang’s all back together again,” Jarrett said in an interview. She added that she hoped the changes to Civic Nation will “expand the reach of what we can do.”

That expansion includes providing outside support to the new administration, which is stocked with its own cadre of Obama alums.

“When I was in the Obama administration, I relied heavily on the advice, counsel and engagement of outside advocacy groups, and hope to be able to provide that same level of cooperation to the Biden administration,” Jarrett said.

Kyle Lierman, another Obama alumnus, will continue to lead day-to-day operations at Civic Nation as the chief executive.

“We’re really looking at this as ushering in a new era for the organization,” Lierman said in an interview. Lierman had also been running When We All Vote, a voter registration group founded by former first lady Michelle Obama that will be part of the new group.

Other programs housed under Civic Nation include ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge, the United State of Women, It’s on Us and the Creative Alliance.

The group End Rape on Campus will also join Civic Nation’s roster.

Civic Nation was founded in 2015, according to papers filed with the Internal Revenue Service. The group raised near $8 million in 2018, according to the most recently available tax records.