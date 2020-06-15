Biden’s tweet linked to a campaign fundraising page and to a form for those who want to ask a question of the two Democrats.
The announcement Monday came hours after Biden said that his campaign and associated Democratic groups had raised $81 million in May — his strongest-ever fundraising haul.
President Donald Trump’s campaign has yet to release its fundraising total for the month.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.