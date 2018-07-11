Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, winner of a Democratic congressional primary in New York speaks to a reporter late last month. (Mary Altaffer/AP)

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is on such a roll that she has won another congressional primary that she didn’t even enter.

Ocasio-Cortez, who stunned 10-term incumbent Rep. Joseph Crowley in a Democratic congressional primary in New York late last month, was also declared the winner Tuesday in a neighboring Bronx-based district in a Reform Party contest.

The city Board of Elections certified Ocasio-Cortez’s victory in a race in which 22 people received write-in votes, according to a report in the New York Daily News. Ocasio-Cortez, a 28-year-old self-described “democratic socialist,” got the most with nine.

Ocasio-Cortez, whose victory over Crowley catapulted her onto the national stage last month, confirmed her second win on Twitter but said she would remain the Democratic nominee in the 14th congressional district.

“Shockingly - and I’m told this is not a joke - we have ALSO won a primary in the neighboring 15th Congressional District via write-in campaign on the Reform line!” she wrote. “While I am honored that so many Bronxites are excited about our campaign, I will remain the Dem nominee for NY-14.”

Tuesday’s news impressed even some lawmakers who don’t see eye-to-eye with Ocasio-Cortez on may issues.

“Fairly sure we won’t agree on much but this is downright impressive,” Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), who touts himself as the “Trumpiest congressman in Trump’s Washington,” wrote on Twitter.

In the 14th district, Ocasio-Cortez will face off in November against Republican Anthony Pappas, a St. John’s University professor. She is widely favored to prevail in the heavily Democratic district.

In the 15th district, Rep. José Serrano (D-N.Y.) ran unopposed in the Democratic primary and is heavily favored to win another term in November.