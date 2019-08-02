Saikat Chakrabarti, Chief of Staff for Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., works with staff in his office in the Cannon House Office Building on June 26, 2019 in Washington, D.C. (Mary F. Calvert/For The Washington Post)

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s chief of staff is leaving her office, a departure that comes weeks after his public statements added tinder to an already fiery feud between the Democratic Party’s liberal lawmakers and its moderates.

Saikat Chakrabarti, who encouraged Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) to run for office, will join New Consensus, a think tank dedicated to advocating for the Green New Deal.

“I am extraordinarily grateful for his service to advance a bold agenda and improve the lives of the people in NY-14,” Ocasio-Cortez said in a statement. “Saikat’s goal has always been to do whatever he can to help the larger progressive movement, and I look forward to continuing working with him to do just that.”

[AOC’s Chief of Change]

In June, Chakrabarti was criticized for comparing members of two of the party’s most moderate caucuses to past Southern Democrats who favored segregation and vehemently opposed civil rights.

Some Democrats said they hoped Chakrabarti would be fired or pushed out for the remarks, but House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said she would not discipline him.

Ocasio-Cortez also announced that her director of communications, Corbin Trent, is moving from her office in the Capitol to her 2020 campaign team, where he’ll also run the communications operation.

“I’m looking forward to growing the movement with him in Queens and the Bronx and across the country,” Ocasio-Cortez said.