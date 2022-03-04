Committee meetings remain restricted to a virtual format, but Senate President Pro Tem David Sokola said the goal is to eventually allow the public to participate in committee hearings both in-person and virtually.
Meanwhile, staff, lawmakers and visitors will no longer be required to wear masks or face coverings in Legislative Hall on session days. Staff and legislators also will no longer be required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to be able to enter the building.
Also, for the first time almost two years, the legislative library will be open to the public. Foyers and the cafeteria seating area also will be open to visitors, but those wanting to meet with legislators are encouraged to schedule appointments in advance.