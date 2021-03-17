Extremists seen as risks for violence are motivated by a range of ideologies, including belief in conspiracy theories promoting violence, concerns over restrictions imposed during the coronavirus pandemic and belief that November’s presidential election was fraudulently conducted, according to a concise public summary of the report.
The full report follows a request by President Joe Biden for a threat assessment on the threat posed by white supremacists and other domestic extremists.
