The race pits Beatty, 70, against a liberal challenger more than three decades her junior. Harper, 36, has been endorsed by Justice Democrats, the liberal group that backed now-Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) in her primary challenge against 10-term Rep. Joseph Crowley (D-N.Y.) two years ago.
Whichever candidate wins the Democratic primary is heavily favored to win the general election: The 3rd District overwhelmingly backed former secretary of state Hillary Clinton over Donald Trump in 2016, with Clinton taking 67 percent to Trump’s 29 percent.
Originally scheduled for March 17, the Ohio primary was abruptly postponed amid coronavirus fears, with Gov. Mike DeWine (R) recommending that in-person voting be rescheduled to June 2. But after a chaotic series of events, the Ohio General Assembly eventually passed a bill setting April 28 as the date for the vote-by-mail primary.
Ohio voters will also be voting in the Democratic presidential primary. Former vice president Joe Biden became the presumptive nominee after Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) dropped out earlier this month, but Sanders is still working to amass delegates to increase his influence over the party platform at the Democratic National Convention this summer.