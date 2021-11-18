Pete Witte, who is a White Republican, has lived in the urban Price Hill neighborhood his entire life. He runs an engraving and sign printing shop out of a downtrodden building on a main thoroughfare, where storefronts are boarded up, houses are in disrepair and violent crime is rampant. Witte said that 20 years ago, when the district was concentrated on Hamilton County, Chabot was “easily one of the hardest workers of his day.” But as his district got significantly more Republican and centered elsewhere, Witte said, he “doesn’t get out there like he used to.”