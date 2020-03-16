If it is granted, DeWine said he recommends postponing in-person voting to June 2 and extend absentee balloting during the intervening weeks.

AD

“It is clear that tomorrow’s in-person voting does not conform and cannot conform with these CDC guidelines,” the governor said in an announcement that caught some local elections officials by surprise.

AD

“We cannot conduct this election tomorrow, the in-person voting for 13 hours tomorrow, and conform to these guidelines,” DeWine said. “This was not a decision that was easily made, like most of the decisions we’ve had to make,” DeWine said. “But I believe it is the right thing to do.”

The announcement forced local election officials to turn on a dime. Dave Herron, a part-time employee working the phones at the Summit County Board of Elections in Akron, let out a laugh when asked how the county was processing the change, choosing to find humor in the grim and confusing situation.

AD

“We’re answering the phones, and assuring the voters that, ‘Yes, they heard it correctly, the election isn’t going to be held tomorrow,’” he said.

Herron said they were encouraging voters to apply for absentee ballots, and asking poll workers who had already picked up supplies for in-person voting to keep those materials secured in their homes until they received further instructions.

AD

David Owens with the Montgomery County Board of Elections in Dayton said he was witnessing a surge in requests for absentee ballot applications following the governor’s announcement. “We are trying to hit the curveball,” he said. “We will follow the rules as soon as we learn what they are.”

AD

Others were waiting to see what the courts decided.

“We can’t assume the election will be delayed until the judge rules,” said Mike West, a spokesman for the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections, which encompasses Cleveland. “And things have been pretty unpredictable lately. We’re going to wait and see and what ever challenges are in front of us we’ll find a way to manage.”

In the daily coronavirus briefing from the White House, President Trump weighed in on DeWine’s decision and whether the three other states holding primaries Tuesday should follow suit, saying he’d leave that decision up to the states.

AD

“I think postponing elections, it’s not a very good thing,” Trump said. “They have lots of room in the electoral places … I think postponing is unnecessary.”

AD

There were no immediate plans for similar postponements in Arizona, Florida or Illinois, and Democratic officials in those states said they are operating on the assumption that the primaries will proceed.

“It’s everyone’s expectation that the election is going forward as planned,” said Mary Morrissey, the executive director of the Illinois Democratic Party. Asked whether she thought that course of action made sense, she paused, and then said, “I think that, with the record number of ballots that have been cast, the lines are not going to be long at the polling places throughout the state, and that every public health precaution is being followed from all the information we have.”

AD

She added, “This is uncharted territory.”

AD

But election officials in each of those states faced new challenges as Tuesday’s voting approached, including shortages of poll workers and cleaning supplies and the need to close additional polling locations.

In Arizona, the Maricopa County Elections Department shuttered 78 polling locations, citing widespread shortages of cleaning supplies. Now, rather than being limited to their local precinct, voters may cast ballots at any of 151 geographically dispersed polling centers.

The last-minute change is expected to create confusion for voters accustomed to going to the assigned polling location in their neighborhood, but officials said the change “allows equal access to the polls, while prioritizing the health and safety of the public.”

AD

As of March 15, there were 13 confirmed or presumed positive covid-19 cases in Arizona.

AD

Poll worker shortages in Florida prompted one election official in Pasco County, north of Tampa, to draft sheriff’s deputies, school district workers and county employees to fill in.

“I reached out to our county administrator and the sheriff, and also the school supervisor, and I said, ‘We’re hemorrhaging poll workers by the hour and we need your help,’” Brian Corley said Monday.

Corley said many poll workers are afraid to work because of the coronavirus — and he cautioned that people who are sick should not vote in person.

“This is the only time you’ll hear me discourage voting,” said Corley. “But if you’re sick, don’t come to the polls.”

AD

Corley said voters can ask someone to pick up a mail-in ballot for them at the supervisor of elections office, and then have it returned it to the office by 7 p.m., when polls close. In Florida, a voter can designate someone to pick up their ballot with a written affidavit.

Corley’s office usually employees 1,000 poll workers, many of whom are retirement age. By Monday morning, 150 said they would not be coming in — and he said he expects more to drop out. There are more than 250,000 registered voters on the countys' rolls.