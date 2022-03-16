“Peg reminds you that you need to vote in the upcoming May 3 election,” her death notice went on, “and that you can vote either absentee by mail, in person for advance polls, or on election day.”

Considered one of the foremost experts on Ohio election law, Rosenfield spent more than 55 years advocating for voter access, same-day voter registration and campaign finance reform and against gerrymandering. Her career included long stretches at both the Ohio Secretary of State’s office and the League of Women Voters of Ohio.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The Columbus Dispatch reported that Rosenfield died just 12 days after her husband of 61 years, retired Battelle Memorial Institute metallurgist Al Rosenfield. The two were buried together at a graveside service at Columbus’ historic Union Cemetery.

Rosenfield died with Ohio’s newest round of legislative and congressional district maps still unresolved. Her letter supported delaying the state’s spring primary to June in order to allow time to implement a smooth election.