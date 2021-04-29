Among the concepts that would be prohibited are that individuals, by virtue of race or gender, are inherently racist, sexist or oppressive, whether consciously or unconsciously.
Some Republicans expressed concerns that public school children are being indoctrinated into thinking that white people are inherently racist or sexist.
Democrats said the bill was a waste of time and addressed a non-existent problem.
“Instead of focusing on the real issues facing Oklahomans, the majority party continues their attack on anyone in Oklahoma who might not look, think, love, or act like them,” said House Minority Leader Rep. Emily Virgin, a Democrat from Norman.
The bill is similar to measures signed into law in Utah and Arkansas. Another similar measure stalled out this week in Louisiana, but its author has said he intends to try and revive it.
The measure would also prevent colleges and universities from requiring students to undergo training on gender or sexual diversity. Virgin, whose district includes the University of Oklahoma, said that provision is particularly troubling because the university is one of several in the state that provides training on gender and sexual diversity and for incoming students.
“That’s what freshman orientations are about: making it clear that this is an inclusive space and inclusive environment and no one should be made to feel that they don’t belong,” Virgin said. “To say in this building that we should prohibit that sort of training goes against the very fabric and very idea of higher education.”
The bill now heads to Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt for final approval. Stitt typically doesn’t comment on legislation awaiting his signature, and a spokeswoman said he planned to take action on the bill next week.