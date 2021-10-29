While there has been bipartisan condemnation of anti-Muslim violence abroad, including against the Uyghurs in China, it’s unclear whether Republicans will back the measure. Many Republicans rallied around President Donald Trump’s plan early in his administration to limit the ability of people from majority-Muslim countries to come to the United States. Critics and federal judges branded it a “Muslim ban.” Several Republicans are now warning about letting too many Afghan refugees into the country after the end of the U.S.-led war in that country.