Michael Cohen, President Trump’s former lawyer, departs after testifying before a closed-door hearing of the Senate Intelligence Committee on Tuesday. (Alex Brandon/AP)

As he testifies on Capitol Hill and before a national television audience Wednesday, Michael Cohen is expected to deliver a withering, intimate account of his relationship with President Trump, a man for whom he once pledged to take a bullet as evidence of his loyalty.

The moment is rife with legal and political danger for the president, who for more than a decade employed Cohen as his personal attorney and all-purpose fixer, privy to his personal and business dealings before and after his move to the White House.

But Cohen’s ability to inflict damage on his longtime patron could be hampered by his admitted criminal conduct and past lies, including during his previous testimony to Congress. The latter led to his surprise guilty plea in November — three months after also pleading guilty to eight felonies, including tax evasion and campaign finance violations. In December, he was sentenced to three years in prison.

A year ago, few would have predicted that Cohen would turn on “Mr. Trump,” as he was prone to call his boss. Cohen, who had described Trump as his “mentor” worthy of protection “at all costs,” once hoped the president would appoint him to a prestigious Washington job.

Yet as federal prosecutors in Manhattan and Washington bore in, Cohen’s loyalty to Trump crumbled.

For years, Cohen openly aspired to enter politics, hoping that his connection to Trump would bring him fame and help him claim a public platform. For the moment, Cohen has the nation’s attention — though not for reasons he likely envisioned when he went to work for the real estate mogul.

Already, his account of helping arrange hush-money payments for two women who alleged they had affairs with Trump has exposed the president to an embarrassing scandal and provided evidence implicating Trump in the efforts to buy their silence, according to court documents.

[Michael Cohen sentenced to three years in prison for crimes committed while working for Trump]

On Wednesday, with millions of Americans watching live, Cohen is expected to tell that story during a hearing of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform — and possibly provide new damaging details about the president’s business dealings, as well as the attitudes he expresses when out of public view.

Cohen has demonstrated a willingness to further expose the president, recalling last fall for Vanity Fair, for example, that Trump told him in 2016 that “black people are too stupid to vote for me.”

Yet the damage Cohen may try to inflict on him Wednesday could be blunted by questions about his own credibility already being raised by Republicans, who portray him as a desperate man willing to concoct unflattering tales about Trump to save himself.

“Have fun in prison!” the Republican National Committee declared in a video about Cohen it tweeted Tuesday, a 48-second montage in which the attorney and onetime RNC deputy finance committee chairman praised Trump for, among other things, his “fantastic” memory and predicted that he would be an “amazing president.”

“It’s laughable that anyone would take a convicted liar like Cohen at his word, and pathetic to see him given yet another opportunity to spread his lies,” White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said in a statement Tuesday.

Cohen has insisted that “blind loyalty” is what drove him to commit crimes on Trump’s behalf. Federal prosecutors have contended that Cohen “relished the role of ultimate fixer” and that he was “driven by a desire to further ingratiate himself with a potential future president — for whose political success Cohen himself claimed credit.”

“Taken together, these offenses reveal a man who knowingly sought to undermine core institutions of our democracy,” prosecutors wrote in a memorandum to a federal judge before Cohen was sentenced. “His motivation to do so was not borne from naivete, carelessness, misplaced loyalty or political ideology. Rather, these were knowing and calculated acts — acts Cohen executed in order to profit personally, build his own power, and enhance his level of influence.”

For years, Cohen portrayed himself as Trump’s personal Rottweiler, championing his boss’s brand and threatening potential foes that he would “come at you, grab you by the neck and I’m not going to let you go.”

[Michael Cohen’s secret agenda]

Like Trump, who is from Queens, Cohen grew up on the edge of New York City, on Long Island, thirsting to conquer Manhattan, the epicenter of wealth, power and glamour. Before meeting Trump, Cohen amassed wealth as a personal injury lawyer and various investments, including the taxi business.

He also invested in New York City real estate, paying millions for apartments in Trump properties, including Trump World Tower, where a 2006 revolt by the building’s co-op board turned into an opportunity for Cohen to defend the developer and get his attention.

The following year, Trump hired Cohen as his counsel.

While trumpeting his boss’s various projects, whether it was a proposed golf course in California or a possible 2012 presidential run, Cohen also found opportunities to promote his own ambitions.

While helping to coordinate Trump’s flirtation with a New York gubernatorial campaign in 2014, Cohen told Republican strategists he wanted to run for mayor. At one point, Cohen openly floated the idea of running on a statewide ticket with Trump as his lieutenant governor, according to Michael Caputo, a GOP strategist who was advising Trump at the time.

The specter of Cohen talking up his own political aspirations, while supposedly working on behalf of Trump, rankled the billionaire’s political advisers, some of whom said they began to question whether the attorney was as selfless as he proclaimed.

Yet, in his public statements, Cohen’s fealty to his boss never wavered — that is, until last July, several months after the FBI raided his apartment and his office, when he declared that his “first loyalty” was to his family and country.

Asked subsequently to explain the origin of his loyalty to Trump, Cohen replied: “I do not know.”