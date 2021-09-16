Barack Obama visited — and won the 2nd District — in 2008. Hillary Clinton touched down in 2016 but didn’t win. Joe Biden put staff in Omaha, visited and won the district last year, and the extra vote gave him another path to the 270 votes he needed to become president — if he hadn’t been able to win the right number of other battleground states. It remains a politically competitive area, fairly evenly balanced between the two parties and represented in Congress by a Republican, Don Bacon.