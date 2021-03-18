“As government is increasingly called upon to address complex and interconnected ‘wicked problems,’ the need for leaders, managers, technical experts, and front-line workers in the right jobs, with the right skills, at the right time has never been greater,” the report says. “Unfortunately, federal (and state/local) government struggles today to build a public service workforce that can meet the unique demands of our time.”

More stable leadership and getting the OPM out from under the shadow of the White House’s Office of Management and Budget (OMB) would help, too, says the report, which in effect writes the last chapter on one of the many controversies over federal employee policies during the prior administration.

The OPM is an independent agency, but it had a Senate-

confirmed director for only about a quarter of the Trump administration. It was led for most of that time by acting directors who also served as the deputy for management at the OMB.

The Trump administration ultimately dropped its plan to move the OPM’s policy functions to the OMB and shift the remainder of the OPM’s work to the General Services Administration (GSA). The plan faced strong opposition from Congress, federal employee organizations and others about the potential for politicizing the career federal workforce.

“As we looked at the Office of Personnel Management, we did not find that the problems and challenges that were identified in the Trump administration’s proposal would be resolved if they executed that transfer of functions,” National Academy of Public Administration (NAPA) president and chief executive Terry Gerton said in a conference call with reporters.

The report said that splitting up the OPM would not have addressed a major issue for the federal workforce: the patchwork of laws, orders and guidance carving out exceptions to policies that have not been updated since the last major rewrite of civil service laws in 1978.

The OPM devotes much of its time to enforcing the details of those policies, it said, saying that its study team “repeatedly heard the refrain, ‘Mother, may I?’ as an example of OPM’s current day-to-day, compliance-oriented approach.”

Instead, it said the agency’s approach toward those rules be one of “trust but verify” while concentrating on finding and developing employees, including by making better use of the data the agency holds on the 2.1 million executive branch workers.

A recent Government Accountability Office report similarly said that what the government calls “skills gaps” underlie most of the government’s programs that are at high risk of waste and mismanagement.

The NAPA, an association of former officials and other experts on government, did the study under a 2019 law that temporarily blocked the Trump administration plan. While the report reviewed the OPM in general, it delved into many of the issues involved in that proposal.

The Trump administration had argued, for example, that the GSA is better positioned to handle needed improvements to the OPM’s information technology that maintains records on federal employees and that underlies their retirement, insurance and other benefit programs. Those weaknesses were blamed for computer hacks in 2014-2015 resulting in the theft of personal information on some 21 million current and former federal employees, among others.

But the report said while experts agree that the OPM’s technology is “outdated,” the GSA lacks expertise in administering benefits and that the merger “would have posed significant IT risks” to that agency.

The report “clearly and definitively rejects the Trump administration’s half-baked plan to abolish the Office of Personnel Management. It was a plan concocted without any study or analysis, which is why we in Congress stopped it,” said Rep. Gerald E. Connolly (D-Va.), chairman of the House government operations subcommittee and one of the leading opponents of that plan.

“What we want to do is elevate OPM and make it the strategic leader within the government,” Peter Levine, one of the authors, said on the conference call. “We think it’s important that the government’s leading agency be able to speak loudly and clearly for the government, that a mix of too many voices undermines the government’s ability to point a clear direction.”

A former senior Trump administration official, though, said that the reorganization plan “would have allowed OPM to focus on being an HR [human resources] policy leader for the government while moving transaction-based processing to agencies that are more well-suited for doing transactions.”

“I don’t think there’s any disagreement that OPM has been in need of reform for years,” said Michael Rigas, the former official, who served as both the OPM acting director and the OMB deputy director for management for most of 2020.

The OMB deputy position has direct authority over personnel policy under law, he added in an interview, and “Congress should revisit that and should make OPM the sole personnel authority in the executive branch.”

The Biden administration has repealed numerous Trump administration policies regarding the federal workforce while nominating as OPM director Kiran Arjandas Ahuja, an official at the agency during the Obama administration. The nomination has not yet moved in the Senate.

“We are gratified that the report affirms the importance of a strong, independent and forward-leaning OPM in order to meet the modern human capital management needs of the federal government,” said acting OPM director Kathleen McGettigan, a career official.