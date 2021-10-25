In Guilford, a New Haven suburb of 22,000 on Connecticut’s shoreline, Freeman said the district’s work on race and equity intensified after last year’s debate over the mascot, which is now the Grizzlies, and the 2019 blackface episode at a game against a team from Hartford. Students and young alumni, he said, called on the school system to do more on topics of race and equity so graduates would not feel sheltered.