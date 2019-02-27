AUSTIN, Texas — Beto O’Rourke says he has made up his mind about a 2020 presidential run and will announce his intentions “soon.”

The former Texas congressman is considered a strong early contender for the Democratic nomination after nearly upsetting Sen. Ted Cruz last November.

He said in a statement Wednesday that he and his wife, Amy, “have made a decision about how we can best serve our country” and are “excited to share it with everyone soon.”

The statement was first reported by The Dallas Morning News and confirmed by an O’Rourke spokesman, who provided no further details.

A group raising money for an O’Rourke presidential run has announced the creation of a “Beto Alert” which will use emails and texts once O’Rourke decides to “mobilize supporters right away.”

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.