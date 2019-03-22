COLUMBIA, S.C. — Democrat Beto O’Rourke is stressing the importance of achievements of the civil rights movement during the first visit of his presidential campaign to the early-voting state of South Carolina.

Before a crowd of several hundred gathered Friday at the University of South Carolina, O’Rourke said he was moved earlier in the day by a meeting a man jailed during a 1961 lunch counter sit-in in Rock Hill.

O’Rourke is spending two days in this state, which holds the first primary election in the South, and where the Democratic primary electorate is mostly black. Thus far, O’Rourke has drawn primarily white, young — but sizeable — crowds.

That was expected to change later during a visit to South Carolina State University, a historically black school in Orangeburg.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.