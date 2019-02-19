FILE - In this Nov. 6, 2018, file photo, U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke, the 2018 Democratic Candidate for U.S. Senate in Texas, makes his concession speech at his election night party in El Paso, Texas. When Donald Trump visited O’Rourke’s hometown to argue that walling off the southern border makes the U.S. safer, the former Democratic congressman and possible 2020 presidential hopeful was ready. As the president filled an El Paso arena with supporters, O’Rourke helped lead thousands of his own on a protest march past the barrier of barbed-wire topped fencing and towering metal slats that separates El Paso from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. (Eric Gay, File/Associated Press)

EL PASO, Texas — Beto O’Rourke says he hasn’t ruled out being a 2020 vice presidential candidate, even as he plans to decide in the next 10 days if he’ll seek the presidency himself.

Answering a question in Spanish about possibly being another candidate’s running mate after an El Paso event Tuesday, the former Texas congressman answered in Spanish: “I’m going to consider every way to serve this country. And, yes, that will include anything.”

O’Rourke, who became a political star by nearly upsetting Republican Sen. Ted Cruz in November, said in English that he may yet opt to challenge Texas’ other Republican U.S. senator, John Cornyn, in 2020.

He says, “I’m trying to figure out how I can best serve this country” and “It may involve running for the presidency, it may involve something else.”

