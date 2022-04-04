The $154 million bridge will take North Carolina Highway 12 over Pamlico Sound, bypassing the south end of the Pea Island National Wildlife Refuge and part of the road that’s often washed over by the ocean during storms. Construction on the project — known as the “jug handle bridge” because of how it sticks out over the water — started in 2018.

A group of property owners and residents sued in federal court to try to stop the bridge from being built, arguing the environmental impacts weren’t thoroughly weighed and a popular wind-surfing spot would be affected.

The Defenders of Wildlife and the National Wildlife Refuge Association, however, sided with the North Carolina Department of Transportation. While the bridge took nearly 3 acres (1.2 hectares) from the refuge, about 19 acres (7.7 hectares) will be restored where part of the existing highway will be removed.

Environmental groups actually pushed for a longer bridge, but the transportation department said it would be too expensive. Two bridges were built instead. The $252 million, 2.8-mile (4.5-kilometer) Marc Basnight Bridge over Oregon Inlet opened in February 2019.