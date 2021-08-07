Biden was born in Pennsylvania and won it by about 80,000 votes last year, reclaiming the key swing state for Democrats after a surprising 2016 loss was key in sending Trump to the White House. State politics has been even more contested — with both parties trading off advances in the statehouse and in the U.S. Senate. The Republican senatorial primary is almost as packed as the Democrats’ and includes Sean Parnell, a former Army Ranger and friend of Donald Trump Jr.’s.