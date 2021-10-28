But the loss of paid family and medical leave has cut deep for supporters who have pushed for years to bring the United States on the level with most of the world’s other wealthy countries – according to one study of the world’s most developed countries by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, the U.S. was the only one of 35 countries not to provide any paid parental leave. And the advocates argue that the need is even more acute coming out of the coronavirus pandemic that has been devastating to many workers, especially women caregivers.