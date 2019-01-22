In this edition: What South Carolina wants to hear from Democrats, what Bernie Sanders thinks of a centrist third party, and why North Carolina's 9th District can't get a member of Congress already.

From left, Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.), Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Brenda Murphy, president of the South Carolina NAACP chapter, march in Columbia, S.C., on Monday. (Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

FLORENCE, S.C. — A few hours after speaking at ceremonies outside South Carolina's capitol, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) headed to a large church in this small city to deliver another tribute to the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. When he was done, the Rev. Norman Gamble told the mostly black audience that he had underestimated President Trump, thinking him a “clown,” until he realized that he was trying to tear America apart.

“We don't need more walls!” Gamble said. “There's a wall of sexism! There's a wall of ageism! And some of you may realize, there's a wall of capitalism, because capitalism is not just laissez-faire — it is individualism and mass exploitation!”

South Carolina will hold one of the six contests where black voters make up the majority of the Democratic primary electorate. (The others are Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, Louisiana and the District of Columbia.) Across the state, as people gathered to discuss and celebrate King's legacy, black Democrats and civil rights activists described a state under siege, from new voter ID laws, to a yawning education gap to the Republican-run state's refusal to expand Medicaid.

The biggest activist coup of the decade — the campaign to remove the Confederate flag from the state capitol, which succeeded after a white supremacist murdered nine people at a historic black church — was almost an afterthought.

“I think we relaxed a little too much and felt safe for the eight years prior to number 45 being seated,” said Brenda Murphy, the president of the South Carolina NAACP, as Sanders and Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) looked on. “We felt automatically empowered. But we have slipped in some ways, significantly.”

Black leaders, locked out of power in Southern state legislatures, are asking Democrats to explain how they'd combat Republican rule, changing everything from those voter ID laws to new Medicaid work requirements to a HUD that was already reversing some popular policies before the shutdown froze it in place.

The Democrats' 2020 hopefuls have been responding to all of that. Even in front of majority white audiences, such as the ones Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) found in Iowa, they get applause and worried murmurs when they talk about how black Americans have been left behind by economic growth and threatened further by Trump.

If Booker runs for president, as he is expected to do, he'll join Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) in a field that has at least two black Democrats with electoral experience. There has never been a Democratic primary with more than one such candidate. And only once, when the Rev. Al Sharpton made a low-budget effort to win the 2004 primary, has a black candidate entered South Carolina and not won it.

The demands of the party's coalition have changed since then, and Democrats are adapting to policies that might have been politically toxic before. In 1989, fresh off a failed presidential bid and contemplating a new one, Joe Biden gave a Democratic response to George H.W. Bush that attacked the new president for not funding more prison construction and not endorsing a tougher law against drug use. On Monday, at Sharpton's MLK Day breakfast, Biden said that he had “not always been right” about criminal justice.

Harris began her own bid with the same kind of problem, facing questions about a prosecutorial record that had, for years, been her biggest advantage in Democratic politics.

“I had a host of clients that I was obligated to defend and represent,” she said at her first campaign news conference. “I couldn’t fire my clients. And there were unfortunately situations that occurred where my clients took positions that were contrary to my beliefs.”

Neither Booker nor Sanders is a candidate yet, but both took turns in Columbia at describing an existential political threat. Booker did not mention the president's name in his speech, suggesting instead that America could fulfill King's legacy by redirecting military spending to fight poverty. Sanders called the president a “racist,” something he's said in the past but never in such a high-profile setting. In an interview, he said that he had come to view Trump that way after seeing how he campaigned and how little he changed in office.

“George W. Bush was a conservative, Republican president who I opposed on almost every area, especially war and tax breaks. George W. Bush is not a racist. Disagree with him on policies, but he’s not a racist. His father’s not a racist,” Sanders said. He added that both Bushes had sometimes used race to get elected but contrasted that with Trump's Oval Office address on the border wall, with its warning of criminals invading the country.

“You look [at] his constant focus on the crimes being committed by undocumented people, Latinos, and yet not a whole lot to be said about some white guy who sits in a hotel room and kills 50 people?” said Sanders, referring to the 2017 shooting in Las Vegas. “How does that happen? If white people commit terrible crimes, not a lot of discussion. But if you’re a Latino, a lot of focus. That’s racist.”

In 2016, several of Trump's rivals, Republican and Democrat, had called him a racist. But his narrow electoral victory suggested, to some conservatives that that was actually an advantage. Steve Bannon, ousted from the White House but still vocal nationally and internationally, said conservatives should “let them call you racists,” suggesting that it was Democrats who'd be tripped up by the “identity politics” of their base.

Democrats went on to win the House in the midterms and limit their losses in the Senate, victories that seemed to put a period on the 2016-2017 debate about whether “identity politics” would lose them votes. A party that used to triangulate around the demands of black leaders in the South now sees a strong, activated black vote as the most obvious part of a winning coalition.

WHAT I'M WATCHING

When everybody agrees, who wins? Something that stuck out from Bernie Sanders's South Carolina swing was the advantage he got from doing what came naturally: describing how the “wealthiest country in the history of the world” should have universal health care, free public-college tuition and the rest.

Unlike in 2016, Sanders has some competition on much of that agenda. All three senators who've already announced presidential bids have endorsed Sanders's key legislation. But they do not talk about it as much as he does. Tyrell Westbury, 23, said after a Sanders appearance at Benedict College that he was won over by Sanders's “free college” plan and had never stopped supporting him. Asked what separated him from some other candidates, he said that Sanders was early to support legal medical marijuana, which is true, but again, a position shared by the rest of the field.

One thing to watch here: how voters move, or if they move at all, when offered a version of this message from a new candidate. Asked how he differentiated himself from other candidates, Sanders cited his position on “breaking up the big banks” — something no other candidate is really chasing yet. But it's a difference from 2016, when any voter interested in “Medicare-for-all” had exactly one candidate.

EVERYBODY IS WRONG

Sen. Kamala Harris speaks at Howard University on Monday. (Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP)

Cash Grab 2020. Until Tuesday, Democratic candidates had been fairly tight-lipped about their fundraising. That changed when Kamala Harris’s campaign released the details of her first 24 hours as a presidential candidate: $1.5 million, from more than 38,000 donors, with an average donation under $40. The unmissable detail pushed by her aides: She'd matched a record set by Bernie Sanders.

Michael Whitney, who managed digital fundraising for Sanders's 2016 campaign, quickly broke down the differences, most notably how Harris had juiced her support with online ads and Sanders hadn't. “Bernie sent one signup email on day one, no fundraising; Kamala sent 3 fundraising emails, Whitney tweeted. “Kamala has well bigger than 1m list; Bernie had 400,000.”

What we're finding out, though, is that the enthusiasm Democrats saw for their candidates in 2018 has rolled into 2019 and that no one candidate is able to dominate the small-dollar game right now. One theory undergirding the “draft Beto” movement is that O'Rourke proved that he could blow away fundraising records; all we really know is that he built a list premised on his challenge to Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.). Sanders has a far bigger donor list than any other potential candidate, but Harris had built one quietly over the past two years.

DEMS IN DISARRAY

Howard Schultz in Los Angeles on Nov. 2. (Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Right before the holiday weekend began, The Post’s Michael Scherer broke the news that former Starbucks chief executive Howard Schultz has been “exploring the possibility of launching an independent bid for the White House in 2020.”

Today, with less fanfare, the Movement for a People’s Party announced that it had added Oliver Stone to its list of endorsers, joining “14 unions and organizations representing more than 100,000 members, plus AFL-CIO executive council members, union presidents, and progressive luminaries,” and endorsing their argument: that there is no hope in creating change through the Democratic Party.

The idea of a Republican challenge to Trump has captured more attention, but most of the chatter about a new party is happening on the left or the center-left. Both pose a risk to Democrats, one more credible than the other.

There's an ongoing conversation about whether the party might leave a hole in the “center” — as there was in 2016, when Michael Bloomberg saw an opening if Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) won the Democratic nomination. (Sanders, while an independent who refuses to join the party, has ruled out running without its nomination.) But while Democrats have shifted to the left on Medicare, the minimum wage and college tuition, Sanders said in an interview that they're not committed to anything that most voters didn't already support.

“The reason the Democrats are doing it is, one, it’s the right thing to do, and two, it’s what the American people want,” Sanders said. “So I don’t know Mr. Schultz at all. I honestly don’t. But in this case, good politics is good policy. Do what the American people want you to do. So, 70 percent of people say Medicare-for-all is the right place to go. The overwhelming majority of the American people say, raise the minimum wage. There’s a big deal about Alexandria [Ocasio-Cortez] saying, raise the top marginal tax rate — it turns out, it’s what the American people want.”

The threat from the left is easier to track, as the Movement for a People's Party publishes the name of every endorser. Its most recent rationale is that Democrats, after taking power in the House, did not take longer strides to the left. “The party reduced the much-anticipated Green New Deal Committee to a public relations stunt,” organizers said in a statement. “The handful of freshmen progressives voted to dismantle their own agendas by supporting PayGo on their first day in Congress.”

There's nothing preventing Democratic candidates for president from criticizing what the House did, or promising to go further, as the endorsers of a “Green New Deal” have. The work is being done to build some kind of Democratic alternative, but Democrats are providing very little space for it.

2020

Beto O'Rourke. While the ex-congressman drives himself around in search of America, Draft Beto, one of two organizations formed to nudge him into the race, will hold house parties on Saturday and more Feb. 2, with an early focus on Nevada and California.

Steve Bullock. The governor of Montana, where Native American voters form a big part of the Democratic coalition, tweeted a video of a Native ceremony to demonstrate “how we show respect,” a reference to the now three-day controversy over a confrontation between participants in the Indigenous Peoples' March and students from a Kentucky Catholic school.

Jay Inslee. The Washington governor spent two busy days on the East Coast, culminating with two speeches to students about climate change.

READING LIST

