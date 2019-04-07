In this special travel edition (i.e., shorter edition): Reader questions answered.

Over the past few days, The Trailer put out a call for questions about the 2020 race so far. The field has changed dramatically since our last Q&A, which was in December. Nearly every Democrat who's talked about running is actually doing so, the president has a primary challenger and there have been some inconclusively close elections in the swing states.

Steve asks: Are any of the candidates proposing a public option (buy into Medicare at any age) rather than “Medicare-for-all”? This seems like the simplest, most straightforward way to get everyone insured.

If you're a Democrat who supports this position in the primary, you're in luck — nearly every candidate backs it. The party's steady move to the left since 2016 has been easiest to observe on health care; even the Democrats positioning themselves as moderate, such as former congressman John Delaney and Rep. Tim Ryan of Ohio, support the Medicare buy-in. Bernie Sanders goes further, and his supporters (understandably) argue that the Democrats who co-sponsored his Medicare-for-all bill don't seem committed to the goal of shrinking down for-profit insurance.

The question that none have really answered is whether they would try to expand Medicaid through their first budget reconciliation bill, which is the sort of strategic question candidates are born to dodge. It's also, almost certainly, the only way a Democratic president could get this done. (The most optimistic electoral scenarios for Democrats give them just 51 seats in the Senate in 2021, not nearly enough to break filibusters.)

David (no relation) asks: How do the candidates' music selections (at their rallies, in their videos, etc.) compare? Which do you like the most?

This is a completely frivolous topic that I spend a lot of time thinking about. No question: The best campaign music in current rotation is Dolly Parton's "9 to 5,” which Sen. Elizabeth Warren (Mass.) has been walking onstage to since she officially launched her bid. (There was no set intro music during her exploratory period.) It is the rare populist anthem that doubles as a bop, and while the senator waves to her crowd, the lyrics — "They just use your mind/and they never give you credit,” for example — really land.

The only other campaign theme that breaks the mold is "Clampdown,” by the Clash, which now plays when former congressman Beto O'Rourke arrives at a rally. It's in the bottom 50th percentile of songs on London Calling, but it's by no means bad. The rest of the themes, so far, are recycled. Former vice president Joe Biden's biggest recent political speech, to the IAFF, opened with "We Take Care of Our Own,” the Bruce Springsteen soundtrack to Barack Obama's 2012 reelection bid. California Sen. Kamala Harris's playlist has genuine party music on it, as well as the first campaign use of "My Shot” from the liberal touchstone musical "Hamilton,” but her walk-off song, "Signed, Sealed, Delivered,” was also Obama's. And Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) is mostly re-using his soundtrack from 2016, though the ironic Dead Kennedys classic "Kill the Poor” has been dropped.

Kristen asks: Will the recent inappropriate touching allegations against Biden affect his standing with white working-class voters?

We don't really know how that story affected Biden's support. We know that voters report seeing more negative stories about Biden but not whether they have absorbed some of the negativity. The idea that older voters make up Biden's base right now is true; the idea that they will be resilient in the face of this story, or that there will be a backlash that helps him, is untested. (Always beware the "pundit's fallacy,” in which one's own assumptions stand in for what voters must be thinking.)

What the story has done is remind Democratic strategists, many of them working for rival campaigns, that Biden's vulnerabilities are only now entering the discussion about whether he should run. He has never, ever been a presidential front-runner before. Even in 2015, when some Democrats idealized him as a stop-Hillary candidate, he was covered like an underdog — a known quantity who did not have Clinton's baggage

This was true — he has been in politics even longer than Clinton, lacking some of her enemies but casting many more votes that could now be seen as problematic. And in his first crisis, he responded a bit slower than the news cycle demanded, joked about people giving him consent for hugs and told reporters he was not sorry for "anything” he had done — a comment quickly bent, by the Internet, to make it sound like he had literally no regrets about a career that sometimes put him in conflict with black voters and women.

There are reasons Hillary Clinton scared off most of her challengers and reasons Biden has not. A big question still unanswered: If Democrats do not assume Biden is their most electable candidate, which he's been tagged as in polls, what happens to his support?

Craig asks: What's your best bet for how important the debates will be?

They'll be more important than usual, for several reasons. One: The two polling front-runners are men in their late 70s. Call it superficial, but both Sanders and Biden will be contrasted with much younger opponents on high-definition television, and there is — again, superficially — a history of elderly candidates suffering from that split-screen. For the same reason, there is a chance for either man to surprise Democrats by putting in a vigorous debate performance.

Two: This is the largest Democratic presidential field in the modern history of primaries, and few of the party's candidates have gotten a high-profile setting to introduce themselves. That's not a dig at the CNN and MSNBC town halls with candidates, which have been substantive and well-rated. That's just a statement on how debates can score tens of millions of viewers. The big question for the punditocracy will be who has a breakout moment, though that hasn't really been a feature of Democratic debates. (No recent Democratic candidate has surged after a debate performance, not in the way Newt Gingrich or Carly Fiorina surged after Republican debates.)

Three: To make the debates, candidates must come in at 1 percent in at least three polls or collect donations from at least 65,000 people. It is very possible that one of the Democrats running now will miss the debates, by those standards; it would be hard for that candidate to justify continuing in the race.

Brad asks: If there are 14 or 15 Democratic candidates, will voters get "choice overload”?

They may have it already; if you look at the response to Ryan's ads on Facebook, there is not much evidence that he's caught fire as Sanders or South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg have. The average person, even if he or she is relatively engaged in politics, does not have the time to distinguish between every candidate. You would not believe how often I find Iowa or New Hampshire voters who have strong opinions about candidates whose name escapes them. And that is unlikely to change until the first debates.

Alex asks: Is there any concern on the left that the increased focus on procedural questions (electoral college, D.C. statehood, filibuster) will enable more centrist candidates to signal leftism on issues they’re pretty sure will never be serious flash points in their presidency?

This would have been a fascinating move by one of the vaguely centrist candidates. The only problem is none of them made it; it was self-identified “progressive” Buttigieg who got attention by calling for the end of the electoral college, and it was the left candidates who embraced those other ideas. It's logically incoherent for the centrists to embrace, say, the end of the filibuster, because they fundamentally believe that it should be harder to enact legislation without the other party's support. (Delaney has pledged to sign only bipartisan bills in the first 100 days of his theoretical presidency.)

The main worry you actually see on the left is about health care; as discussed above, the Democrats who have embraced something short of single-payer health care are not getting much pushback from base voters; the ones who care most about single-payer health care are, at the moment, with Sanders.

Alan asks: Who would be a good running mate for Bernie Sanders? Would Amy Klobuchar be a good fit?

If this email comes from the future, thank you, and I want to talk to you about stock tips. But more importantly, there are two scenarios in which Sanders wins the nomination. In one, he has broadened his appeal more than many Democrats thought (or now think) possible. In another, he has held onto his base of support and grinded out victory over five long months of primaries. In either scenario, the only likely thing is that Sanders does not pick a white, male running mate; in 2016, most of the talk about a potential Sanders veep was about Cory Booker.

Sanders is not seen as being as distant from his party as Trump was in 2016, but the Trump model — picking a Midwestern politician who had endorsed against him during the primaries — is the most effective one we've seen for an insurgent candidate who wins a party nomination. (And if you think it's a problem to pick a VP from the field of candidates who opposed the nominee, consult Biden. Seriously, he'd rather talk about anything else than what he's been talking about.)

2020

Sen. Cory Booker speaks in Londonderry, N.H., on Sunday. (Steven Senne/AP)

This is shaping up to be a busy media week for a number of overlooked (thought not by The Trailer!) Democrats. Five of them — Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (N.Y.), Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, former HUD secretary Julián Castro, author and spiritual guru Marianne Williamson, and entrepreneur Andrew Yang — will be taking questions at CNN-sponsored town halls. (Castro had sometimes joked with CNN reporters that he was waiting for the call back on their town hall.)

Cory Booker. He raised $5 million in his first months as a presidential candidate, with an average online donation of just over $30. Neither his campaign nor the Buttigieg campaign has specified the number of individual campaign donors; that information will be public in eight days.

Amy Klobuchar. She's spending two days campaigning in Las Vegas, including a speech to the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers; as she did in Iowa, she's pitching her infrastructure plan.

Tim Ryan. The congressman from Ohio officially launched his bid with a rally in Youngstown, followed by a trip to Iowa, portraying himself as a Democrat who can heal the country's divisions. "Just maybe the person who can help heal these wounds is a working-class kid from a working-class family from a working-class community who will work his rear end off for the American people," Ryan said in Youngstown.

WHAT I'M WATCHING

Labor's 2020 plans. As The Trailer reported last month, labor unions are taking a slower and more methodical approach to the presidential endorsement process than in 2016. The Service Employees International Union, with more than 2 million members, is going to ask Democrats whether they'll use the power of the presidency to "catalyze" the growth of the labor movement.

"We want to know how candidates will unrig the rules of the economy," SEIU President Mary Kay Henry said. "We want to hear about how they'd let millions more workers form unions, how they are going to use executive and regulatory and legislative tools to dismantle systemic racism, and how they'll use public dollars to create union jobs."

The eight candidates who appeared last week at a summit featuring labor groups — Sens. Cory Booker, Amy Klobuchar, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and Kirsten Gillibrand, as well as former HUD secretary Julián Castro, former congressman Beto O'Rourke and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee — all discussed the importance of allowing workers to unionize.

As in the past, the SEIU will encourage Democrats to meet union members where they work; what's new is a specific demand for the Democratic campaigns to endorse more unionization. The SEIU's "Fight for $15" campaign, said Henry, "totally changed the politics of what people have a right to expect" from employers. Democrats, she said, should work on McDonald's to let workers negotiate even though they're not represented by a union, "which we think would be catalytic." Democrats could promise to restore some Obama-era rules about government contractors, requiring "fair pay and safe workplaces" without passing new legislation.

"We want them to show that they'll use the bully pulpit," Henry said.

