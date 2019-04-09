In this edition: What the U.S. left is learning from the U.K., AIPAC goes after Bernie Sanders, and white guys make a presidential primary comeback.

I'm excited to see Israel getting in on the fun of inconclusive elections that make everyone angry, and this is The Trailer.

British Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn speaks to the media in Brussels on March 21. (Yves Herman/Reuters)

LONDON — For the past few years, the left in the United States and the United Kingdom have been sharing tips, strategies and policies for getting off the mat and back into power. In recent weeks, they've shared something else: accusations that they aren't doing enough to prevent anti-Semitism.

When Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of Britain's left-wing Labour Party, announced that he'd spoken to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), Ocasio-Cortez confirmed the call and was instantly accused of fraternizing with anti-Semites. Sixty-six minutes later, she tweeted that she'd be happy to talk to critics and that the left could “not move forward without deep fellowship and leadership with the Jewish community.” To the British left, which had rooted for politicians such as Ocasio-Cortez and Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), the distancing was sad to watch.

“It had been so exciting to see her win, because the type of change we want to see in the world is never just going to happen in just one country,” said Faiza Shaheen, the director of a left-wing think tank and the Labour candidate in a fast-changing part of London. “I had looked at her for inspiration, and strength.”

While working to build an international left, Corbyn's Labour has been bogged down by the anti-Semitism of some members — from low-dollar supporters to elected officials to a graffiti artist whose grotesque mural of Jews turned into a multiweek scandal after Corbyn failed to condemn it. Headlines about “Corbyn's anti-Semite army” regularly rock the party faithful; just this weekend the party's Jewish affiliate voted that it had no confidence in the leader. The party does not deny that some number of bigots have worked themselves inside the party; it says it is focused on rooting them out.

“There isn't any room at all for anti-Semitism at all in our party,” said Ian Lavery, the parliamentary chairman of the Labour Party. “Anybody who is found to be anti-Semitic in any way will be booted out of the Labour Party as soon as we possibly can. I think we've been a little bit slow, but we are getting to grips with it.”

At the same time that Republicans are increasingly accusing Democrats of anti-Semitism, some on the left ask whether the same story could play out in America — a grass-roots liberal movement gaining strength only to be waylaid by charges of bigotry.

The British left's anti-Semitism crisis has found some party members spreading conspiracy theories about Jews or attacking Zionism itself; in the United States, Democrats have found themselves accused of anti-Semitism for appearing alongside the anti-Semitic Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan, for not speaking at the pro-Israel AIPAC conference, and for calling a Jewish White House adviser a white nationalist. Democrats, who had resoundingly won the Jewish vote and recoiled when the president dismissed the rise of white nationalism, were dazed by the attempts to call them anti-Semites.

“Democrats are advancing by far the most extreme, anti-Semitic agenda in history,” President Trump told members of the Republican Jewish Coalition last week. “The Democrats' radical agenda could very well leave Israel out there all by yourselves.”

All of that has happened as the special relationship between the American and British left has grown stronger — almost as strong as the idea-trading that took place in the 1990s between Bill Clinton's new Democrats and Tony Blair's new Labour. Corbyn's Labour Party has been a source of inspiration for America's left, with its 2017 policy manifesto (“For the Many, Not the Few”) shared like a religious text. The American left, reinvigorated by Sanders's 2016 presidential bid, has traded grass-roots organizing tips, helping shape Labour's 2017 voter turnout strategy, as well as the “people-powered mass meetings,” which resemble campaign town halls, being held in targeted constituencies.

“The Sanders 2016 campaign developed a range of big organizing techniques to enable volunteers to participate in the campaign at scale, which have been iterated and deployed in the U.K., too,” said Adam Klug, a co-founder of Momentum, an independent organization designed to build the left's strength inside the party. He listed holding volunteer meetings, running phone banks in people's homes, sending volunteers to critical swing areas and making it easier to find information on joining the campaign.

When Sanders's own campaign ended, many of his organizers shared tactics with Corbyn's Labour and with Momentum. In 3 1/2 years as leader, Corbyn has seen the Labour Party's membership triple; in the same time, Momentum trained thousands of activists tasked with round-the-clock organizing in working-class communities that had been ignored or lost by Labour.

“We talked to people who'd done something similar, who knew what worked and what didn't work,” said Jon Lansman, the founder of Momentum, referring to the Sanders veterans. “It helped raise our ambition. Radicalism is not necessarily a problem; it's got to be the right radicalism, with messages that appeal to people who have tuned out.”

In 2017, when the governing Conservative Party called a snap election, the organizing paid off. Labour, which had trailed the Conservatives by more than 20 points in some polls, closed the gap and won its highest vote share in 20 years. Prime Minister Theresa May's majority was wiped out, a result that helped create the current political crisis over the negotiations about how or when Britain would leave the European Union. After Labour shocked the Conservatives, Corbyn got a congratulatory call from Sanders.

“Bernie comes on to say, 'Well done on the campaign, and I was interested in your campaigning ideas. Where did you get them from?'" Corbyn told reporters. “And I said, 'Well, you, actually.' ”

To Labour's organizers, the reason behind the surge was obvious: The party had cut through the relentlessly negative coverage of Corbyn in most media with on-the-ground organizing and a plan to reduce economic inequality. It had run innovative digital ads, which for not much money had reached, by one estimate, a quarter of British voters.

All of it closely resembled the Sanders theory of politics, with constant voter contact in key areas convincing the workers who felt economically abandoned that the left was going to help them. Lavery recalled how the people who attended one meeting in a shrinking town had to leave by 8 p.m., because that was when public transportation ended — a revelation that persuaded organizers to put public transportation at the center of their campaign.

“The change in the way we campaign could mean the difference between winning and not winning the election,” Lavery said.

But Corbyn's handling of the anti-Semitism controversies has continued to drag him down. This week, a Politico-Hanbury tracking poll found that a majority of Britons saw the Conservatives as “out of touch,” “only for the rich,” and incompetent. But in every part of the country, voters were even more dissatisfied with Corbyn's leadership than they were with May's. Anti-Semitism was a major reason; another poll, conducted by Survation, found 86 percent of British Jews worrying that Labour had become an anti-Semitic party.

“It would be wrong to say that the left is totally infested with anti-Semites,” said Nick Lowles, the founder of the nonpartisan anti-racism campaign group Hope Not Hate, which has drafted some famous Labour figures as representatives. “There's a small group of out-and-out anti-Semites; there's a larger group who, in their criticism of Israel, talk about the 'Zionist lobby' and deride Israel as a fascist state. And the biggest element is that there is a kind of cult around Corbyn. People attack Corbyn, and they all pile in to defend him, and in a way it's become immaterial what the issue is. They hunt as a pack.”

In interviews, Labour and Momentum supporters agreed that there was an anti-Semitism problem on the left, even if they differed on the scale of it. The downside of Labour's grass-roots surge — 550,000 members, more than any other party in Europe — had been the arrival of bad actors with racist beliefs. Most of the new members seemed to be democratic socialists; some seemed to conflate that belief with conspiracy theories about Jewish influence, and squashing that was a constant source of angst for the party. Already, a number of Labour MPs have quit to join a new Independent Group, some of them saying that the handling of anti-Semitism was their breaking point. Some activists who had remained with the party said they had grown exhausted trying to defend it.

“You're always told that it's a smear, but then stuff like the [anti-Semitic] mural comes up, and where is Jeremy Corbyn?” said Emily Benn, a two-time Labour candidate for parliament whose grandfather had been an important party leader. “There was a period last year when I did more interviews about anti-Semitism than Jeremy Corbyn did. And I'm a nobody.”

U.S. Democrats have not faced problems on that scale. American Jews have longer ties to the Democratic Party than British Jews do to Labour; under its first Jewish leader, Ed Miliband, Labour lost the Jewish vote by a landslide. Here, all but one of the Jewish members of Congress caucus with the Democrats, who see the “anti-Semitism” attacks as ludicrous. Sanders, an independent, is the Jewish descendant of immigrants who fled the Holocaust.

But in early 2019, the Women's March — the organizing unit for the biggest demonstration in American history — lost substantial support over a board member's refusal to condemn Farrakhan. At the same time, Rep. Hank Johnson (D-Ga.) came under fire for referring to Israelis building settlements in Palestinian territory as “termites,” a line that quickly made it into Republican attacks on Democrats.

Labour politicians want to keep sharing ideas with the American left. One of those ideas has been attacking anti-Semitism whenever it cropped up, even if it made some in the party's base angry, even if it led to vicious tweets. If they did so, the left believed, it could get back to telling a story about racial and religious tolerance that voters wanted to hear.

“At the doors, people do say that they're concerned about it,” Shaheen said. “We talk about how procedures have changed, and people say: Okay, you're trying to do something about it. But I say this a Muslim who's seen Islamophobia be rife in the [Conservative] Party. I can see why they're hurt. And often, I just say, 'I'm really sorry.' "

AD WATCH

The American-Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) is now running ads that feature Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), who's both the leading Jewish candidate for president and the candidate for the Democratic nomination most game about criticizing Israel's policies.

“We are proud as Americans to be engaged in the democratic process to strengthen the U.S.-Israel relationship,” the ad reads, before redirecting to an AIPAC support site. “Add your name to tell Sen. Bernie Sanders: America stands with Israel.”

Sanders was the only candidate for the Democratic nomination who avoided AIPAC's conference this year while offering an explicit reason for doing so: that he was “concerned about the platform AIPAC is providing for leaders who have expressed bigotry and oppose a two-state solution.” The ad itself does not mention the controversy, but it's the only one on Facebook about an individual presidential candidate.

TURNOUT WATCH

Washington state's Democrats have officially killed their caucuses, voting this weekend to assign delegates to presidential candidates based on the results of their primary instead.

As The Trailer has been writing/warning for months, this is one of the most significant decisions in the delegate hunt. Washington was by far the biggest caucus state, with 118 delegates to hand out. In 2016, Bernie Sanders obliterated Hillary Clinton in what turned out to be the final caucuses, winning 72 percent of the delegates in a contest that around 230,000 Democrats participated in.

Two months later, Washington Democrats voted in a nonbinding primary . . . and Clinton won. A total of 802,754 votes were cast in the May 2016 contest, with most voters picking Clinton, who by that point had an insurmountable delegate lead and was starting to be covered as a presumptive nominee.

POLL WATCH

From left, Justin Fairfax, Ralph Northam and Mark Herring celebrate on election night in 2017. (Aaron P. Bernstein/Reuters)

“Which party should control Virginia’s legislature?” (Wason Center, 1,067 registered voters)



Democrats — 46%

Republicans — 42%

Since February, Virginia has been undergoing a fascinating political experiment — what happens to an in-power political party when its figureheads get dragged down by scandal? The answer, so far, is “not much, but nothing good.” Democrats, who need an overwhelming victory to flip the legislature from narrow GOP control, are only slightly ahead; their statewide win margin in 2017 was double what it is now.

The not-so-curious reason is the continuing political stasis of Gov. Ralph Northam, Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, and Attorney General Mark Herring, all Democrats. Voters have responded very differently to Northam, who admitted his past use of blackface after it was revealed in the media, and Herring, who proactively revealed it. A sizable 34 percent of black voters disapprove of Northam; just 14 percent disapprove of Herring. Even so, that's not the level of support Democrats typically see from the party's most loyal voters, and a failure to turn out the black vote in 2019 would prevent them from gaining control.

“Do you approve of the job Donald Trump has been doing on...” (Tarrance Group/Lake Research, 1,000 registered voters)

The economy — 58%

Jobs — 57%

Taxes — 45%

Immigration — 41%

Foreign affairs — 41%

Health care — 34%

The left/right Battleground poll is back, and it suggests that the 2020 election will be — wait for it — a battle. Democrats lead narrowly in the general ballot, and a strong majority of voters say they would prefer to vote for someone besides the president. But the strong pattern of these very early polls is this: The strong economy is keeping the president afloat, as he suffers on every other issue that pollsters ask about. In 2018, Republicans asked why the president had to keep turning to base issues instead of just talking about strong job and wage numbers; in 2019 they are asking the same thing.

IN THE STATES

Republicans cite a number of factors for their 2018 House race shellacking; among them was a sense that some incumbents were too lazy and didn't raise enough money. You're seeing a lot more fresh faces in recruitment and not much desire for former members to run again.

New Jersey. In 2006, state legislator and Republican political dynast Tom Kean ran for U.S. Senate and lost. Since then, he has rebuffed countless requests to seek higher office in a state that has grown bluer and bluer. That made this week’s news, that Kean will challenge new Rep. Tom Malinowski (D), a genuine boost for Republicans — their first serious move to take back any of the four seats lost in the 2018 Democratic wave. Malinowski, who won that 2018 race by five points, raised more than $550,000 in the first quarter of this year; he was also one of the first Democrats attacked by the GOP's American Action Network, which asked why the former State Department official had not called for Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) to lose her committee assignments.

New York. Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (D-N.Y.) nearly left Congress in 2018, making a late, unsuccessful bid for state attorney general when the seat opened up. When he turned back to his reelection campaign, he won by 11 points, identical to his margin in the much worse (for Democrats) environment of 2016. That helped get Chele Farley, a former state GOP finance director and 2018 Senate candidate, into the race against him. She's the second female New York Republican to announce for one of the seats in an area won by President Trump but held by a Democrat — getting more diverse candidates in these races is a project of Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.), who's the only woman in the state GOP delegation. But this is one of the least Trump-y Trump seats, and in 2018, Farley lost the district by 18 points to Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D).

Texas. Republican Wesley Hunt is the sort of candidate who has done well for the party in diverse districts and states — an African American veteran with no political record but a heroic story to tell. He's the first serious candidate in the race against Rep. Lizzie Fletcher (D), who dismantled then-Rep. John Culberson in this Houston district last year. Culberson has moved on from politics; Fletcher, whose moderate image was probably helped by the high-profile left-wing challenge in her 2018 primary, had been seen as the Democrat best equipped to defend the seat in a non-wave year.

2020

Donald Trump. His White House will host a screening of “Gosnell,” a 2018 docudrama about an abortionist who was convicted of killing infants born alive during botched abortions; it’s the latest case of the president emphasizing his opposition to “born alive” abortion, though the Gosnell case demonstrated that the practice is illegal in states where there are few other restrictions on abortion.

Bernie Sanders. He will release 10 years of tax returns by Monday, ending (possibly) negative stories and theories that have haunted him for years.

Eric Swalwell. He announced his presidential bid on Stephen Colbert's show — the second Democrat to do so.

Tim Ryan. He's heading to New Hampshire later this week after calling the state his “second home.”

Amy Klobuchar. She raised $5.2 million in the first quarter but, importantly, some of that total included (we don't know how much) of “general election” money; i.e., funds that can be spent only if she's the nominee. Other Democrats have not been including those totals.

Mike Gravel. The 88-year old former senator officially filed to run for president, though he has stated publicly that he is only trying to shape the debate, not to win.

WHAT I'M WATCHING

The return of the white guys. The story of the Democratic presidential primary’s first month was the most diverse field ever, dominated by women, with several candidates who could be White House “firsts.”

The story since then has been … different. Since the end of February, seven Democrats have filed paperwork for presidential bids. All but one — Miramar, Fla., Mayor Wayne Messam — were white men. At least six more straight, white, male candidates are considering bids, and one of them, Joe Biden, leads in every poll that includes him. (If you are trouble keeping track — and who can blame you? -- the others are Sen. Michael Bennet of Colorado, Montana Gov. Steve Bullock, Rep. Seth Moulton of Massachusetts, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, and former Virginia governor Terry McAuliffe).

Take Biden out of the group, and there is no apparent support for these candidates in early states. The March edition of the Iowa poll showed the candidates who entered the race after February, and the candidates still considering runs, combining for 8 percent of the vote. No Iowans said they were supporting Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.), who had made many trips to the state, or de Blasio, who is on a tour of early states right now.

The most interesting fact about the “white guy lane” may be the inversion of an old campaign trope — the single-issue candidate. In the distant past, candidates such as Shirley Chisholm were seen to be representing a single constituency to bring it visibility. Right now, the candidates who've made their campaigns about single, defining issues are the white guys: Swalwell on gun safety, Bennet on the collapse of bipartisanship, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee on climate change.

