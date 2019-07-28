In this edition: How 2020 may shape the last congressional election of 2019, the mini-wave of Republican retirements, and whether two climate forums equal one climate debate.

State Sen. Dan Bishop speaks at President Trump's July 17 rally in Greenville, N.C. (Madeline Gray/Bloomberg News)

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Dan McCready looked out at the congregation at Lewis Chapel Missionary Baptist and described how he’d found God.

“I heard his call when I was serving in Iraq,” said McCready, a retired Marine turned solar energy investor. “I was actually baptized in the waters of the Euphrates River.”

The congregation had heard this before; McCready, the Democrat running in the special election for North Carolina's 9th Congressional District, had been running since early 2017. The special election, as McCready reminded them, was called after his 2018 Republican opponent was tied to “the largest case of election fraud in American history.”

Nine months later, McCready was in the final stretch of an election taking place in a rapidly changing environment. As the Democrats' presidential contest turned into an argument about Medicare-for-all, McCready talked about fixing insurance markets. As Republicans attacked the new “socialists” in Congress — and as even Democrats wrung their hands about the ubiquitous Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) — McCready relied on the midterm playbook. When congressional leaders talked about the kind of Democrats who could win swing seats, they meant Democrats like McCready.

“I'm just focusing on doing my thing,” McCready said in an interview before a meet-and-greet with supporters at a downtown Fayetteville ale house. “While President Trump was visiting this state and Vice President Pence was with my opponent, I was with General [Stanley] McChrystal, rolling out my new national service plan.”

The 9th Congressional District, won by the president in 2016 by 12.6 points, is redder than the sort of place Democrats need to win the presidency. But until the Sept. 10 election, it's a test of both parties' tactics in the run-up to the presidential election. McCready is no longer running to “take back the House,” because Democrats already have it; Republicans are no longer scrambling simultaneously in 40 other districts. Instead of Mark Harris, the pastor whose seeming 2018 victory was engulfed and nullified by ballot fraud, McCready is facing Dan Bishop, a conservative state senator with whom Republicans seem comfortable.

“North Carolina Democrats used to be different; they used to be more conservative,” Bishop told supporters at a small gathering in Pembroke on Saturday. “But look at the November election and what's happened since then. People see a kind of ultra leftism from Democrats that frankly stuns them.”

Just like last year, McCready has out-fundraised his opponent; just like last year, he had an easy ride to the nomination while Republicans scrapped in a primary. His TV ads, just like his midterm ads, lead with his military service; “Country First” is still his campaign slogan. The length of the campaign is mostly a plus for him — there are now campaign chiefs in all nine of the district's counties, five in the Charlotte suburbs — and partly just surreal.

“I had three kids when this started, and now I've got four,” he points out.

The national Democratic Party has changed since then, and Republicans do not tire of saying so. Less than two weeks ago, the president appeared just outside the district’s boundaries in Greenville and invited Bishop to speak for 90 seconds after he was finished portraying McCready as a socialist.

“He wants to take away your guns. He wants to raise your taxes,” Trump said of McCready. “He doesn’t care about borders; he likes open borders. And he really admires socialism. I don’t think that works too well in North Carolina.”

But McCready had spent two years distancing himself from left-wing Democrats. He pledged not to support Nancy Pelosi for House speaker. He opposed impeachment. He returned a donation from Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota after she suggested that Israel's advocates were buying off Congress. In an interview, he also rejected an idea that had burned through the presidential primary: allowing noncitizens to be covered by Medicare.

“I'm really focused on getting health care fixed for Americans,” he said.

The stakes are lower than they were last November; winning the seat won't get Republicans much closer to winning back the House. But the campaign against McCready is the first to leverage conservative dislike of the new left-wing Democrats in a race against a self-styled moderate. Bishop's supporters had little to say about the Democrat himself but plenty of worry about his party.

“It’s almost like I woke up yesterday morning, and bingo, there was a radical shift to the left,” said Olivia Oxendine, a member of the state board of education who came to see Bishop in Pembroke. “The demonizing of capitalism makes me nervous. I tell my son and his wife, who are in their early 40s: Make sure and hide your money somewhere, because if this socialism trend picks up momentum, I don’t know where that leaves us.”

On the trail, Bishop is low-key and practical; he sponsored legislation to prevent cities from opening gender-neutral bathrooms but does not talk about it on the stump. The legislation, HB2, led to boycotts and a political backlash that took out the state's Republican governor in 2016, even as Trump was carrying North Carolina. Bishop opposed the Affordable Care Act and the expansion of Medicaid — exactly what McCready wants to center the election on — but argues that his preferred market-based approach would cover people, too. Asked whether he considered McCready to be a socialist, too, Bishop was less definitive than the president.

“I’m not going to call anybody a socialist until they call themselves that,” Bishop said. “But it ought to be easy for him to articulate differences between himself and his party.”

Still, Bishop's campaign literature warns that his opponent is supported by socialist Democrats, and Bishop used some of his 90 seconds onstage with Trump to remind voters that McCready got a check from Omar. That line was criticized in local media, where McCready's rejection of Omar had been thoroughly covered.

“He sat on that money for about eight months or so until we started pounding him,” Bishop said. “He's not going to come out and condemn something well on his own side until he's until he's called out.”

Returning the Omar check was controversial at the time, and McCready still gets the occasional question about it. “I just explain to people why I returned that check and make sure people understand that hate and hateful rhetoric — using race to promote hate, like we’ve seen over the last week — is disgusting,” McCready said when asked about it, turning the conversation back to the president. The night that Bishop shared the stage with Trump, supporters of the president chanted “send her back” about Omar and her colleagues.

Bishop said that the district's voters agreed with him, and the president, when it came to the “Squad” of four Democratic congresswomen, including Omar and Ocasio-Cortez, saying that even voters in diverse counties were less offended by what the president said than about whom he was saying it.

“We end up in this debate where the president has responded to them, and then that gets characterized as 'racist' or 'xenophobic,' " Bishop said. “But I don't think folks in this county regard themselves as racist. They are concerned that this congressperson uses the term 'concentration camps' to describe American immigration enforcement.”

Democrats prefer not to talk about the “squad” at all. At McCready's gathering with supporters, the candidate talked entirely about his education plan, his health care plan and the outrage of having an election stolen out from under his party. His voters were perfectly happy to hear it, no national politics necessary.

“It’s not Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s district,” said Sarah Taber, 36, who seven years earlier had founded Mormons for Obama with her husband. “It just isn’t.”

AD WATCH

Club for Growth Action, “Costly.” In North Carolina's 9th Congressional District, outside spending by pro-Republican groups has largely focused on Democrat Dan McCready's solar energy fund. The Congressional Leadership Fund has labeled the Democrat “Greedy Dan McCready,” focusing on how Strata Solar, the state's biggest clean energy provider, uses Chinese technology. The campaign arm of the Club for Growth has picked up that theme, with an ad that goes on to cite a Koch-funded study (the Kochs have endowed a research group at the University of Utah) to warn that solar energy mandates will drive up consumers' costs.

Earth Defense Fund Action, “Problem Solver.” McCready's solar investments are the focus of this third-party group's six-figure ad buy, which looks like the kind of spot the Democrat could run on his own. Like all third-party spending, it allows its supported candidate to run a positive campaign while throwing a bomb at his opponent; here, that's an attack on Bishop's vote against an oral cancer treatment bill. That's one of the issues the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee highlighted in its public memo against Bishop, which was designed to get third-party groups on the same page.

Tom Steyer, “Trump is a Fraud.” Not every TV ad is about North Carolina's special election. Tom Steyer, the billionaire who entered the presidential race this month, did not have the time to qualify for the July debates. His first national spot, which will run during CNN's debate coverage — some of the priciest TV time there is — is 30 seconds of the candidate pitching his business record and asking voters to think of how Trump would look against a real self-made billionaire.

“Donald Trump failed as a businessman,” he says. “Unlike other candidates, I can go head to head with Donald Trump on the economy, and expose him for what he is: a fraud and a failure.”

WHAT I'M WATCHING

Rep. Martha Roby (R-Ala.) questions Robert S. Mueller III during a House Judiciary Committee Hearing on Wednesday. (Andrew Harnik/AP)

House Republicans and the exit door. In the week before the August recess, three Republicans called it quits: Rep. Paul Mitchell of Michigan, Rep. Pete Olson of Texas and Rep. Martha Roby of Alabama.

That level of turnover isn't unusual for a minority party at this point in a cycle; retiring six months into the year gives local parties plenty of time to find new candidates. Mitchell's seat isn't going to be competitive in 2020, nor is Roby's; respectively, their voters gave Hillary Clinton 32 percent and 33 percent of the vote in 2016. (The just-announced appointment by President Trump of Rep. John Ratcliffe of Texas as director of national intelligence will create a vacancy in a district that gave Clinton just 22 percent of the vote.)

But Olson's rapidly changing seat in the western suburbs of Houston is another story, and the trio of exits, following last month's retirement decision by Rep. Susan Brooks (R-Ind.), points to how the Trump-era GOP could struggle to win back the House.

Brooks and Roby were among the Republicans who criticized Trump as a candidate in 2016; Brooks merely said she had “deep concerns” about his rhetoric, while Roby famously said she refused to vote for him after the release of the “Access Hollywood” tape. In 2018, the president effectively bailed out Roby, endorsing her in a runoff after her opponent (the former Democrat whom she'd beaten in 2010) ran TV ads about Roby's 2016 betrayal. Brooks was in no real trouble in 2018, or looking ahead to 2020, but after she announced her departure she voted to condemn the president for tweeting that four nonwhite, female Democratic members of Congress should “go back” to where they came from.

Voters in conservative districts have had no problem replacing Trump-critical Republicans with Trump loyalists, as they did in last year's Senate race in Tennessee. But while the president carried 230 congressional districts in 2016, there are not enough “strong Trump” districts to give his party control of the House. There are some where his margin was smaller than the vote for third parties, and there are plenty, such as Olson's, where suburban voters and new transplants are increasingly uncomfortable voting Republican.

In Olson's 22nd Congressional District, Mitt Romney won 62.1 percent of the vote, while Trump won 52.1 percent. Republicans initially wrote off that vote shift as a fluke, but in 2018, Olson won just 51 percent of the vote against Sri Kulkarni, a former diplomat who ran as a moderate.

“I think this was a good move for Pete,” Kulkarni said in a text message; he had been running for 2020 almost since the day the midterms ended. “I wish him well in retirement and will represent him well as one of my constituents.”

The current Democratic majority is a curiosity; it covers less land area than any previous Democratic coalition. While the party has declined out of contention in old strongholds such as Minnesota's “iron range” or the Dakotas, it has conquered Republican turf in the suburbs. As Clinton found in 2016, that doesn't do a lot of good in winning the electoral college. But it gives the party a clearer path to holding the House than Republicans currently have to flipping it.

POLL WATCH

Replacing private health insurance with a government plan (Glengariff Group, 600 Michigan voters)

Oppose — 52%

Support — 37%

Just days before Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) returned to Michigan to highlight the cheaper drug prices across the Canadian border, the Detroit Regional Chamber of Commerce released this polling; the point was difficult to miss. Medicare-for-all, as proscribed by Sanders's legislation, was backed by a big majority of Michigan's Democrats, opposed by 53 percent of independents, and opposed by a super-majority of Republicans.

One reason that polling on the policy can be confusing is that Sanders and others' supporters prefer to cite polls that show it with overwhelming popularity. One of the most commonly cited polls, from HarrisX, had 52 percent of Republicans backing “Medicare-for-all” as a concept; this is usually what's being referred to when Sanders tells audiences that even a majority of Republicans support his idea. Only this year, starting with CNN's first town hall with Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.), have critics emphasized that Sanders would move everyone on private insurance into a single-payer plan, and that remains unpopular.

The punchline: In its own advertising, the health insurance industry tends to conflate the Sanders plan with a Medicare buy-in, the one now favored by most Democratic candidates, describing both as equal threats to private insurance, just on different time scales.

DEBATE SEASON

How many “forums” does it take to equal one debate? We're finding out, after the campaign for a single climate-focused presidential debate led to two plans for TV specials. Both CNN and MSNBC will hold climate forums, with CNN holding a climate town hall Sept. 4 and MSNBC's Chris Hayes hosting sessions Sept. 19 and 20. Both have their own qualifying standards — 2 percent in the polls for CNN, for example. And they'll bookend the third official DNC-sponsored debate, in Houston. (The DNC's rules against rival debates does not cover “forums” or other events where candidates don't appear onstage at the same time.)

The reaction from climate campaigners was a “thank you” followed by “we want more.” The Sunrise Movement, which had initially planned to hold a climate stage near this week's Detroit debates, announced that it would continue to pressure the DNC for a real climate-centric debate.

“We know that only an official Democratic debate on climate will put national attention on this crisis at the scale it demands,” said Sunrise co-founder Varshini Prakash. “That’s why we’re upping the pressure. Hundreds of us are going to San Francisco for the DNC’s national meeting there on August 24th, where representatives from every state will officially vote on whether to hold a climate debate.”

2020

Bernie Sanders. He led a caravan of diabetes patients from Michigan to Canada for a new version of the Pharma pilgrimages he pioneered when he was a member of the House.

John Delaney. He codified the national service program that he's sometimes talked about on the trail: For every American, “a minimum of one year and a maximum of two years of mandatory national service when they graduate high school.”

Amy Klobuchar. She’s headlining an Aug. 15 party dinner for Arkansas Democrats — among other things, it’s a hint about who is and isn’t someone that red-state Democrats can associate with.

Kamala D. Harris. On Sunday she proposed forgiving the student loan debt of people who start businesses in disadvantaged communities; after the debates, she’s stumping in South Carolina.

Marianne Williamson. She’s also following her debate performance with a trip to South Carolina, including a “Gullah heritage tour” to get in touch with one of the state’s oldest black populations.

Tim Ryan. He won two endorsements in South Carolina from black party activists who had initially supported Joe Biden, one of them telling MSNBC's Alex Seitz-Wald that Biden had simply never reached out.

Julián Castro. He said on CBS's “Face the Nation” that the president's recent tweets were “racial priming,” to put voters into racial camps before the election: “This guy is the biggest identity politician that we have seen in the last 50 years.”

