Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren after the first night of the debates in Detroit. (Paul Sancya/AP)

DETROIT — The first of two Democratic debates here was a nearly three-hour release for weeks of pent-up pressure. The national conversation since the last debates, in Miami, had focused on whether Democrats damaged themselves by adopting more left-wing politics — literally raising their hands! That set up Tuesday's six-on-two brawl, with a gang of candidates polling at 1 percent warning that Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren would lead their party to ruin.

What were the results of all that? We won't know for a few days, but here are the questions to ask.

Did Elizabeth Warren slay the “electability” dragon? The most memed, GIF'd, and tweeted moments of Warren's debate performance were her dismissals of former congressman John Delaney. But the line her campaign wanted to land came at the end of a long round about electability. After Jake Tapper asked if her self-identification as a “capitalist” was a way of presenting herself as a “safer choice” than Sanders, she basically said that it was.

“I remember when people said Barack Obama couldn't get elected,” she said. “Shoot, I remember when people said Donald Trump couldn't get elected. But here's where we are. I get it. There is a lot at stake, and people are scared. But we can't choose a candidate we don't believe in just because we're too scared to do anything else. And we can't ask other people to vote for a candidate we don't believe in. Democrats win when we figure out what is right and we get out there and fight for it. I am not afraid. And for Democrats to win, you can't be afraid, either.”

The Massachusetts senator has risen in the polls for months for the simple reason that Democratic primary voters identify the most with her agenda; even polls that show her well behind former vice president Joe Biden find that voters believe Warren has the best policies of any Democratic candidate. In Quinnipiac's newest national poll, for example, Warren leads Biden by five percentage points when voters are asked who has the best ideas; she trails him by 43 points when voters are asked who can beat Trump.

That was the motivation for “I am not afraid.” Warren was channeling a conversation that happens between Democrats, and in the restless minds of Democrats, all of the time: whether 2020 is the year to pick a “safe” candidate, one who can win over the Obama-to-Trump voters in key states.

Did Sanders land his own “electability” argument? For months, the Vermont senator has been trying to convince voters (and to a lesser extent, the press) that he can beat Donald Trump. It should be simple: He led Trump in polls before Hillary Clinton locked up the 2016 nomination, and he leads Trump in polls now. The two problems are that many Clinton voters resent him for staying in that 2016 contest for so long (by the end, he was arguing that superdelegates should give him the nomination based on “electability”) and that a self-described “Democratic socialist” in his late 70s does not fit the learned definition of what's “electable.”

Sanders got, and took, many chances to make the argument. First, he did so literally. “Every credible poll that I have seen has me beating Donald Trump, including the battleground states of Michigan, where I won the Democratic primary, Wisconsin where I won the Democratic primary, and Pennsylvania,” he said.

At other times, he sketched out how he'd taken the most popular positions on issues within the Midwest. “You're looking, I believe, at the only member of Congress who not only voted against these disastrous trade agreements, NAFTA, PNTR with China, which cost us over 4 million jobs, but also helped lead the effort against these agreements,” he said. Pressed on how he would differentiate himself with Trump on foreign policy, Sanders again emphasized that he'd been early to the antiwar positions that voters eventually adopted.

“Trump is a pathological liar,” he said. “I tell the truth.”

Sanders's supporters often argue that his consistency on issues like Medicare-for-all makes him the most (or only) trustworthy candidate. Just as importantly, the consistency has made it impossible for any rival candidate to rattle him on an issue that could otherwise be a hard sell; no one is as comfortable portraying a future where voters will pay higher taxes but never pay a premium again.

Did Warren or Sanders lay any traps for themselves? It was clear within seconds of the Miami debates' conclusion that Republicans would make use of the “show of hands” answers on health care and immigration. (A Trump campaign digital ad that debuted yesterday played back the show of hands on whether undocumented immigrants should have access to Medicare.)

Nothing was so obvious on the first night in Detroit, but there were warning signs. Warren truncated her college plan to “universal, tuition-free college for all of our kids,” which is not quite it; she wants to eliminate undergraduate tuition at public colleges. Without the caveat, the “free college” plan can be incorrectly attacked as, say, free money for rich kids to become gender studies grad students at Yale.

“Do I think that we're going to vote to give free college to the wealthiest kids?” asked Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar shortly after Warren's answer. “No, I don't think we're going to do that.”

Some of Warren's most interesting commentary came when the debate was over. In interviews with TV networks, which had positioned cameras around the spin room, she sketched out a long battle over health care in which unions — who, as moderates pointed out, had negotiated popular plans for their members — would come to the table. It was a less risky position than the one she took onstage.

Did the moderates convince any voters? After the first night of the Miami debates, Delaney did round after round of TV, amid speculation that his moderate message had finally broken through. One month later, he landed in the exact same place: polling between zero and 1 percent but beseeching Democrats not to embrace losing issues.

“I think Democrats win when we run on real solutions, not impossible promises, when we run on things that are workable, not fairy tale economics.”

Delaney, whom moderators often used as a fulcrum for skeptical questions about Warren and Sanders, was the most aggressive of the centrist candidates. But every centrist who attacked them was arguing for Democratic base voters to depart from their personal preferences and support a message that might be easier to sell to moderates.

In a new Marist poll, for example, 64 percent of Democratic voters support a Sanders-style Medicare-for-all plan even when told that it would ban private insurance. Warren's “wealth tax,” which Delaney derided as unrealistic, is even more popular — polling has found around three-quarters of Democrats supportive of the idea and a majority of Republicans intrigued by it.

The delta between what Democrats want, and what they think other voters will accept, is large — and its shape changes depending on how strong the president appears to be in 2020. But Democratic voters tend to recoil at negativity; the moderates who emphasized that their own plans had already worked were more in line with what nervous moderate voters wanted to hear.

“Would you choose a doctor who had a track record of proven success, who'd actually done the work, or someone who had just talked about it?” former Colorado governor John Hickenlooper said. “That's the question we're facing in this primary.”

The single most memorable answer about the Democrats' image — how left-wing they could be, without throwing the election — came from South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg. “If we embrace a far-left agenda, they're going to say we're a bunch of crazy socialists,” he said. “If we embrace a conservative agenda, you know what they're going to do? They're going to say we're a bunch of crazy socialists.”

Buttigieg had road-tested that line in dozens of speeches; it was not as dramatic or spontaneous as the debate's most newsy, exciting moments. But if Democrats continue to fret about their appeal to the voters who left during the Obama years, and if they continue to shy away from overly negative candidates, answers like that may resonate with undecided Democrats.

Former vice president Joe Biden speaks at the NAACP National Convention last week in Detroit. (Carlos Osorio/AP)

The dynamics of Wednesday night's debate are dramatically different from Tuesday's — the two highest-polling candidates, Kamala D. Harris and Joe Biden, have been in a month-long argument, not a Sanders/Warren-style lovefest. Of the 10 candidates onstage, just one — Andrew Yang — has never taken a hard shot at a rival.

More importantly, tonight's debate is the only one with the candidate ahead in all polling in the center of the stage. Most of Tuesday's candidates could compete only if Joe Biden stumbled and his voters began to look for other options. That's true of most of Wednesday's candidates: It's in the interest of Sens. Harris, Cory Booker and Michael F. Bennet, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and former HUD secretary Julián Castro to see Biden weakened in a way that makes moderate Democrats consider younger, newer alternatives.

Biden vs. Biden. One of the most important developments in the debate run-up was how the Biden campaign responded to an Axios story about Kirsten Gillibrand's “Kill Biden” plan. The New York senator had dropped a hint that she would criticize a candidate who believed that women should stay in the home; Biden researchers discovered that the Gillibrand campaign had been digging through an online news archive for Biden's old skepticism about the child tax credit.

It was a sign of how much Biden's operation had tightened up since June and also a warning about his vulnerabilities. Biden is proud of his record and does not disguise his contempt when other Democrats try to punish him for an old vote or quote. Since the July Fourth weekend, when he gave a speech to black voters apologizing for his praise of segregationists, he has fired back at every Democrat who criticized him. Last week, not far from the debate site, he told reporters he had been too “polite” in the Miami faceoff with Harris; the implications for this debate were hard to miss.

But how does he do it? Biden's legislative record can be complicated; at the same press gaggle where he renounced the “polite” approach, he spent close to three minutes defending the Obama administration's criminal justice reforms and pointing out that Cory Booker's own city of Newark had needed a DOJ intervention; his answer ended in a digression about the Delaware River's reach into New Jersey. Biden is ready to rebut any attack on his record, and the essential question is how sharp and concise he is in doing so.

Inslee, Gillibrand, Gabbard, Bennet and de Blasio vs. oblivion. None of them have hit the qualifying marks for the third debate, scheduled for mid-September. Inslee has it even worse: MSNBC and CNN have scheduled climate-focused forums that require any attendee to hit 2 percent in the polls. Right now, the “climate candidate” is facing a lockout from the exact sort of campaign events he called for.

All of these candidates have bones to pick with Biden. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (Hawaii) and Inslee have criticized him over his Iraq War vote; Bennet has attacked his record as a dealmaker with Republicans; New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, the only candidate onstage who wants fully phased-in Medicare-for-all, is happy to attack Biden's incrementalism.

Booker and Harris vs. Biden. We all know it's coming, and Booker surprised some Democrats by previewing the attacks he'd make on Biden's criminal justice reform plan. The risk for both of them is similar to the risk for Tuesday's moderates — striking the balance between portraying Biden as a bad candidate, and promoting their own policies. If egged on by moderators, there's a risk they could leave voters remembering nothing but their case against Biden, while Biden, as he tried to do last month, rattles off his specific issue-by-issue agenda if he wins the presidency.

