In this edition: The questions that will follow Democrats out of Detroit, the Michigan Democrats' comeback plan, and the field that's forming for the next debates in September.

From left, Booker, Biden, Harris and Yang at the second night of the second debate. (Paul Sancya/AP)

DETROIT — After five hours, 20 candidates, and two or three interruptions by protesters, the second Democratic debates ended in a muddle. CNN, the host of the debates, spent a lot of time promoting a “rematch” between Sen. Kamala D. Harris and former vice president Joe Biden. But the back-and-forth between them was inconclusive, and the week largely demonstrated why the party needs the five leading candidates to share a debate stage before it sorts anything out. These showdowns left us with more questions. Such as:

Does “Obama's legacy” become a Democratic priority? One of the best things that happened to Joe Biden last night largely occurred offstage, where liberals watching the debate grew angry at the criticism of former president Barack Obama. What right did people like New York Mayor Bill de Blasio have to go after the Obama administration's deportation policy?

“The GOP didn't attack Reagan, they built him up for decades,” tweeted Neera Tanden, the president of liberal think tank Center for American Progress. “Dem Candidates who attack Obama are wrong and terrible. Obama wasn't perfect, but come on people, next to Trump, he kind of is.”

Eric Holder, Obama's first attorney general and a neutral player in the primary, was just as frustrated. “Be wary of attacking the Obama record,” Holder tweeted, adding: “There is little to be gained — for you or the party — by attacking a very successful and still popular Democratic President.”

What was a problem for Hillary Clinton in 2016, and what might have been a problem for Biden had he run that year, is now an asset: Democrats are fine with the idea of a third Obama term. In 2016, when Democrats were confident that Clinton would be their nominee — and when they could not imagine a reality TV host defeating her — millions of them voted to move the party to the left, via a long primary with Sen. Bernie Sanders.

Today's Democrats are exhausted and scared and they miss Obama. As The Post's own Michael Scherer wrote, Biden actually distanced himself from a trio of Obama policies — family separation, the Afghanistan troop surge and the Trans-Pacific Partnership. (“I would not rejoin the TPP as it was initially put forward,” said Biden, who during the Obama administration supported the TPP as it was initially put forward.)

The newer candidates' attacks on Obama-era policies were some of the most memorable moments of the week. “It looks like one of us has learned the lessons of the past and one of us hasn't,” said Julián Castro, who was HUD secretary under Obama, aligning himself perfectly with the current Democratic mood on deportation. “We have tried the solution of Medicare, Medicaid and private insurance,” said Sen. Elizabeth Warren the night before, arguing that Medicare-for-all, not patches to Obamacare, would inspire more voters.

But no single policy is as popular with Democrats as Barack Obama is, and the appetite for tearing down the “establishment” candidate has faded since 2016. In that year, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard was a compelling critic of Hillary Clinton's 2002 vote to authorize the invasion of Iraq. On Wednesday, she punted on a chance to criticize Biden's vote, turning the question back to the Trump administration's saber-rattling with Iran. Asked by The Post why she talked about Biden differently, the congresswoman from Hawaii was concise: “Because he apologized.”

Can Kamala Harris handle the front-runner treatment? The troubles began in the first seconds of her opening statement. At the first debate in Miami, where moderators did not ask for opening statements, Harris first spoke in response to a question about whether Democrats should explain how to pay for their plans. Her answer:

Well, let me tell you something. I hear that question, but where was that question when the Republicans and Donald Trump passed a tax bill that benefits the top 1 percent and the biggest corporations in this country, contributing at least $1 trillion to the debt of America, which middle-class families will pay for one way or another? Working families need support and need to be lifted up, and frankly, this economy is not working for working people.

It was taut, sharp and everything that had been lacking in some of the missed moments at previous Democratic forums. And it ditched the gauzy, airy way that Harris had been talking on the stump. It was an ideal way for most Democratic voters to see her.

In Detroit, the airiness was back, with the sort of wordy rumination that defined her rough first months as a candidate.

This is an inflection moment in the history of our country. I think we all know that. This is a moment in time that is requiring us each as individuals and collectively to look in a mirror and ask a question, that question being “Who are we?” And I think most of us know that part of the answer to that question is we are better than this. So this then becomes a moment that we must fight for the best of who we are. And fight, of course, we will.

Gabbard's slashing attacks on Harris's record as California attorney general got more attention, in real time and after Harris's online enemies (from earnest left-wingers to conservatives to faithful bots) trended the term #KamalaHarrisDestroyed. But Harris's July bounce was less about any issue than it was the perception that the tough, young former prosecutor could tear President Trump apart as a nominee and that Biden couldn't. Had Harris run the gantlet of health-care questions and dismantled Gabbard as Warren did to former congressman John Delaney, she'd have solidified that image. And she didn't.

Do voters still ask “the age question” about Biden? The former vice president's decline after the Miami debates was not about busing. It was about many Democrats, for the first time, wondering whether he was a little too old and shaky to face Trump in a nasty general election and in three televised debates. That sentiment was already out there — five months ago, the Des Moines Register's poll found 31 percent of Iowa Democrats saying Biden's “time had passed.” And “My time is up” put a button on what many Democrats were thinking.

Biden was more focused in Detroit, replacing the get-along approach of Miami with the one he often uses on the campaign trail. (“Folks, here's the deal” is the signal that Biden is rolling.) He dismantled Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand's botched attack on an old op-ed he'd written about women in the workforce: “I don't know what's happened, except that you're now running for president.”

Just as importantly, Biden condensed one of his most confusing issue shifts — his newfound opposition to bans on taxpayer funding for abortion — from last month's tangle of words to a short if evasive answer. “The Hyde Amendment in the past was available because there was other access for those kinds of services provided privately,” he said. It didn't make a ton of sense, but it neutralized Harris's attempt to exploit the issue.

Still, Biden's acuity is not what it was in 2012, when he mocked and dominated Paul Ryan in their only vice presidential debate. He bungled the cost of Harris's health-care plan ($30 trillion is the estimate, not $3 trillion.) He muffed one of his standard lines, that “four years of Donald Trump will go down as an aberration,” saying instead that “four more years” would be an aberration.

And while he got the better of Gillibrand, his exchange with Sen. Cory Booker found him repeating opposition research (“Why did you announce on the first day a zero-tolerance policy of stop-and-frisk and hire Rudy Giuliani's guy?") that was less compelling than Booker's insistence that he was “trying to shift the view from what you created.” But to be blunt, what Biden's opponents need is a collection of moments in which Trump's attack on the former vice president — that he is “sleepy,” that he has changed and slowed since 2016 — gets into voters' heads.

Have Democrats figured out why they lost in 2016? Given how heavily that loss weighs on the party, it's remarkable that they don't have a consistent theory on what caused it. But they really don't. On one side is the theory that the party was on the verge of victory in 2016 but had a flawed nominee who was shivved in the final week by the FBI. On the other is that the party dramatically needs to change what it stands for and how it campaigns.

Within the primary, this is a lopsided debate: Joe Biden vs. everyone else. Many Democrats believe that Biden would have won the 2016 election, and his message does not differ all too much from the “Stronger Together” message that won the popular vote but lost the Midwest. It's just delivered by someone who does not face 30 accrued years of negative attacks from conservative media.

“This is America, and we are stronger and great because of this diversity, Mr. President, not in spite of it,” Biden said in his opening remarks.

“Diversity is a strength, not a weakness,” Clinton frequently said on the trail.

Every other Democrat's premise was that what happened in 2016 required a major rethink of what Democrats stood for. On Tuesday, Rep. Tim Ryan — one of Clinton's earliest 2016 endorsers — reminded Bernie Sanders that early polls showed her winning, an attack that also applies to Biden. Booker directly attacked the premise that Democrats would win by peeling back Trump voters.

“We lost the state of Michigan because everybody from Republicans to Russians were targeting the suppression of African American voters,” he said. “We need to say that. If the African American vote in this state had been like it was four years earlier, we would have won the state of Michigan.”

The 2016 election was not a landslide defeat; those actually inspire serious panic and rethinking about the party's future. Every one of Biden's opponents, led by Harris, want voters to believe he'd lose voters for the same reasons that Clinton did. But Democrats cannot agree on why she lost. James Comey's letter? Just run a campaign without a candidate being probed by the FBI. Hacks of campaign email? Don't let it happen again. Unenthused voters? Four years of Trump will inspire them; after all, most voters went to the polls in 2016 thinking he would lose. Third parties? They've basically collapsed since that election.

At campaign events, in op-ed pages, and even in Rust Belt diners, the debate over whether the Democrats need to offer a mild or a radical alternative to Trump is raging. It won't start to get settled until Biden, Harris, Sanders and Warren share the same stage.

READING LIST

"Faced with criticism, Kamala Harris slapped back that her accusers were all wrong,” by Cleve R. Wootson, Jr

A guide to the ways Harris diverted attacks on her record: by defending different parts of that record.

“There is no shelter,” by Ben Smith

The debut of a new 2020 newsletter and a text interview with Montana Gov. Steve Bullock.

“Facing Trump, Democrats turn on another president: Obama,” by Michael Scherer

The great “legacy” debate.

“Who should drop out,” by Slate staff

You know you were thinking it.

“Wednesday’s presidential debate turns on character as much as ideology, a foreboding turn for Democrats,” by Dan Balz

It's going to be like this for a while.

‘Why do you look so familiar?’: In Detroit, presidential wannabes try to make themselves worth recognizing,” by Ben Terris and Jada Yuan

Inside and outside the debates with the candidates who might be wrapping it up soon.

“Years before Trump’s attacks, Freddie Gray’s death sparked a huge effort to heal Baltimore. It wasn’t enough,” by Erin Cox

An on-the-ground look at Baltimore in the wake of an unexpected presidential insult.

ON THE TRAIL

Elissa Slotkin, left, campaigns in August 2018. (Melina Mara/The Washington Post)

DETROIT — Two years ago, when her run for Congress began, Elissa Slotkin realized why Democrats had been struggling in Michigan. Using the party's voter data, she began knocking on doors, expecting to find the sorts of Democrats who always voted in primaries. And she wasn't finding them.

“We had our data on, like, 'hardcore' Democrats, and we'd go up to the doors, and people would tell us: 'Nope, no Democrats here,'” Slotkin said. “Geez, okay … but then, a neighbor would see us and ask, 'Hey why aren't you coming to my house?' That neighbor wasn't in our data. So we knew the data had to be cleaned.”

That was the start of an ambitious grass-roots campaign that got Slotkin elected to Congress in a district Hillary Clinton had lost by seven points. Slotkin's tactics stood out even in the Michigan Democrats' successful 2018 field operation — the party won every statewide office and flipped two House seats on a Republican-drawn map. Michigan, the state whose loss so traumatized Democrats that it inspired a season of “American Horror Story,” was one of the party's true midterm triumphs.

Republicans have been working mightily to hold onto the state; it was one of the focuses of last month's “week of action,” the Republican plan to train hundreds of thousands of volunteers and turn out their base. (The Trailer visited a similar effort in Wisconsin.) But for Democrats, panic has been a strong motivator, and the party has continued to build on the 2018 persuasion strategy, to prevent another election where voters aren't sure what they stand for.

“In 2018, we discovered that having the conversations early and often make a difference,” said Lavora Barnes, the party's new state chair. “When you do it, by October 2020, you’re going back to someone you had some contact with. It's not just one visit telling you to go vote.”

In the 2018 cycle, said Barnes, the Democrats' “Project 83" turnout strategy was launched 17 months before the election, and door-knocking started six months before the election. (Michigan has 83 counties, hence the name.) This year, there have already been dozens of “day of action” canvasses; two weekends before the Detroit debate, volunteers knocked on 5,000 doors. After the 2016 debacle, when black turnout tumbled in Detroit, Democrats prioritized early, frequent voter contact in their biggest stronghold.

“The 2017 effort was what I like to call a coordinated campaign on steroids,” said Sen. Debbie Stabenow of Michigan, who was reelected in the 2018 cycle. “We are taking nothing for granted; the first day of action I attended was in the city of Detroit.”

The Democrats' eventual nominee will inherit this operation; the primary, essentially, is a debate about who could do the most with it. Slotkin, who is neutral in the presidential primary, was among the people nervous when Miami's Democratic debate turned on questions about Medicare-for-all and turning illegal border-crossing into a civil offense.

“It's just as patriotic and just as important to be a passionate pragmatist as it is to have big ideas that may never see the light of day,” Slotkin said. “Look, I live 15 minutes from Flint. A lot of my voters have lost faith that the government can do even basic things. So they're very, very nervous about the government taking over bigger, bigger and bigger sectors of their lives.”

Slotkin's 8th district runs right up to the more liberal 9th district, which Clinton won by eight points and where last year Democratic Rep. Andy Levin won by a landslide. This week, Levin became the first member of the Michigan delegation to endorse Sen. Elizabeth Warren. In an interview, he argued that a candidate who fired up Democrats would clearly be stronger statewide.

“In 2016, we had the establishment candidate, who was poll-tested, who was very cautious, and people didn't come out to vote in Michigan,” Levin said in an interview. “Donald Trump got less votes than Mitt Romney, but Hillary Clinton, whom I supported, got less votes than Barack Obama. So we need a candidate who will inspire people to come out.”

At the moment, and for most weekends over the next year, Democrats in Michigan are roaming their neighborhoods to identify every gettable voter — candidate to be determined.

DEBATE SEASON

It might not be psychologically healthy to think about another debate, so soon. But here we are. The next Democratic debate will be held Sept. 12, in Houston, moderated by ABC News. It'll be the first with two updated standards: Candidates need to register at 2 percent in at least four DNC-approved polls, and they need to get at least 130,000 unique donations.

As of now, ABC and the DNC have reserved two nights (Sept. 12 and 13), in case more than 10 candidates qualify for the stage. And you can divide the remaining candidates into four categories.

Golden tickets. Seven candidates have qualified for the debates, no matter what happens over the next month, by meeting the DNC's higher standards. They are former vice president Joe Biden; Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.); Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.); Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.); Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.); South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg; and former congressman Beto O'Rourke.

On the bubble. Two candidates have reached the 130,000 donor mark but not yet crested 2 percent in four polls: businessman Andrew Yang and former HUD secretary Julián Castro. (Yang has protested the DNC's refusal to count two NBC polls that used different methodology, but as it stands, he's hit 2 percent three times.) Two more candidates are on pace to hit the donor limit and have at least one qualifying poll: Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii and Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota.

At risk. This is the largest and most diverse category, including everyone from billionaire Tom Steyer (who is spending $100,000 per day on Facebook ads to hit the donor threshold) to former Colorado governor John Hickenlooper (who has already turned over his campaign staff and is not close to any qualifying marker). The candidates who could make it to Houston with a blockbuster August are the aforementioned Steyer and Hickenlooper, plus Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.), Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio), New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, former congressman John Delaney, Montana Gov. Steve Bullock, author Marianne Williamson and Rep. Seth Moulton (D-Mass.).

Playing a different game. Former congressman Joe Sestak; Miramar, Fla., Mayor Wayne Messam and former senator Mike Gravel are not on track to make any debate; Gravel, of course, has licensed his identity to two smart left-wing teenagers who simply wanted him to get onstage and tear into the centrist candidates. (On Wednesday night they used Gravel's account to share a photo of them with DNC Chairman Tom Perez, accompanied by an impolite caption.)

The upshot: It's possible that more than 10 candidates will qualify for September's debate. The desire to get every candidate onstage, for once, is powerful; if 11 candidates qualify, you might see the network pack them into one night, with not much protest. If 12 or 13 make the cut, the network would face pressure to hold another two-night debate, with frustration mounting that the four highest-polling candidates have never gotten the chance to face each other.

WHAT I'M WATCHING

The endorsement hunt. August has become an important month for our modern, seemingly endless primary campaigns. It was in August 2015 that Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders got their first big labor endorsements. Clinton locked up the IAM (International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers), an AFL-CIO affiliate with more than 650,000 members; Sanders won the support of National Nurses United, which went all-in on his candidacy, spending millions of dollars on ads and organizing.

This weekend, as the 2020 field heads to Las Vegas to talk to AFSCME, the scramble for endorsements is far more muddled.

Joe Biden has 16 congressional endorsements; Kamala Harris has 13; Cory Booker has 12, all from New Jersey; Elizabeth Warren has eight; Beto O'Rourke has five.

COUNTDOWN

