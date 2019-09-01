In this holiday weekend edition: New answers to readers’ questions, the collapse of the “virtual caucus,” and a(nother) brewing fight over gun rights.

Enjoy your picnic, because we’re heading into a Democratic debate about gun confiscation. This is The Trailer.

Republican presidential candidate Bill Weld speaks at the Des Moines Register Soapbox at the Iowa State Fair on Aug. 11. (Charlie Neibergall/AP)

At some points in this long primary — usually during holidays, which both the campaigns and the press use to take stock — The Trailer takes reader questions on any topic. Here’s the latest batch.

“The media gave a billion dollars of free advertising to [Trump], helping him get elected. Why don't they promote his opponent, Bill Weld?” — Dan

You might notice that no candidate is getting the wall-to-wall free coverage that Donald Trump did in 2015 and 2016. Without defending that decision — it was largely up to TV executives and producers — you can identify something unique about Trump’s campaign that year. He made controversy; he got big crowds; he was constantly being urged to quit or stop talking by high-profile Republicans. So TV producers could justify running his rallies in the expectation that he would make “news.”

This year, not even Trump is getting that sort of “earned” media attention; some conservatives have complained about it, asking why major cable networks cut away from presidential speeches. Weld has run a game outsider’s campaign, but it’s been focused on small town hall meetings in New Hampshire, not mass organizing. How could his campaign be affected if, for some reason, cable news began covering him nonstop? It wouldn’t hurt, but the coverage of Trump in 2015 was of the “is this the moment when it all falls apart?" variety. And there's nothing like that to ask about Weld, not now; he’s not doing well enough with Republican voters for Trump to pay attention.

“I voted for Hillary [Clinton] in the primaries in 2016, but at the same time I am pretty comfortable saying the DNC had its thumb on the scale. Is there any equivalent thumb for [Joe] Biden? Ironically, could there even eventually be a thumb for Bernie [Sanders]? He actually has the most endorsements from DNC members last I checked 538.” — Owen

Don’t say this near a Democratic National Committee member — they’ll panic. The whole organization, from the national leadership to the state party chairs to the committee members, has been straining to prove that it will take no sides. On that, it has mostly satisfied the Sanders camp, even if some of his supporters remain mistrustful. Remember, the 2017 and 2018 votes to end the voting power of superdelegates was controversial, and it required DNC members to neuter themselves in choosing a presidential nominee. They did it to mollify Sanders supporters and other people who thought the 2016 primary had been skewed.

Technically, DNC members no longer have the power to vote on a nominee unless the contest goes to a second ballot at the convention next year. That has not stopped campaigns from lobbying DNC members; every leading campaign had representatives at last weekend’s meeting in San Francisco. There’s nothing stopping DNC members from saying who they personally support. Very few are doing so now. You can interpret that fairly as the party "establishment" not being comfortable getting behind one candidate. The rush to support Hillary Clinton in 2016 was unique; it was too easily read, after the fact, as some sort of collective effort to block her competitors.

"It seems like Former Vice President Biden is holding fewer interviews/interactions with the media than his competitors — as well as holding fewer events/town halls on the campaign trail. Am I just missing his interviews/town halls or is he actually doing less press and/or town halls?" — Anna

Biden's early campaign schedule looked a little light because he followed a playbook other campaigns have abandoned, or at least given the appearance of abandoning: He hit the donor circuit. Since then, Biden has been on the stump about as much as any other candidate. He has largely eschewed Sunday shows, but so has Elizabeth Warren. He has been holding roughly one press "gaggle" (where reporters form a semi-circle around a candidate and shout questions) per trip, which is less than Warren but more than Bernie Sanders. Lower-polling candidates tend to make themselves more accessible, and there are now 17 of those candidates.

That said, Biden has skipped a few forums that other candidates were open to, mostly ones with questions coming from the left. He was not up for consideration in the Working Families Party's interview process, which has led to newsy hour-long talks with each candidate. He is not among the Democrats who have recorded interviews with Medicare-for-all activist Ady Barkan. And he didn't attend Netroots Nation, the gigantic liberal conference which was this year held near his campaign offices.

But he did attend the Poor People's Campaign forum, and he has made time for many "issues" forums. Four years ago, Hillary Clinton was much more selective about which "cattle calls" she attended.

“I’m curious if there is any speculation out there about someone else, apart from the already-announced candidates, who might emerge at some point as a dark horse who would stand out above the pack — Oprah, Michelle Obama?” —Jack

There may come some slow news day when a “second look at Hillary Clinton?” column gets written, published and yelled about. And there is technically enough time for a dark horse to enter the race. Say that one of the people you mentioned opted to run, tomorrow. They would have around four weeks to get 130,000 unique donations and hit 2 percent or higher in four polls recognized by the DNC. If Tom Steyer could almost do that, surely Oprah Winfrey could.

The problem for any late-comer would be demand. One enticing scenario for a new candidate would be a crisis for Joe Biden’s campaign that left Democrats asking whether any current poll leader was “electable.” But a number of candidates now running have organized extensively in Iowa and positioned themselves as younger Biden alternatives, less radical than Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren: Cory Booker, Amy Klobuchar, Steve Bullock, John Delaney. A famous candidate would enter without their organizations, without months of work with labor organizations, and without much Democratic goodwill, with the exception of Michelle Obama. She's not running. But that doesn't prevent an eventual news cycle about whether she should!

“If [Montana Gov. Steve] Bullock changes his mind and runs for Senate, when would he realistically need to decide by in order to transition to a Senate campaign that can win? Do you think he’ll pull a Hickenlooper and switch?”—Kristen

He does have the time. Montana has a March 9, 2020, filing deadline for federal races. By then, in the presidential primary, hundreds of delegates will have been assigned. Former Colorado governor John Hickenlooper also made life a little more irritating for Bullock by proving that a presidential candidate who repeatedly refuses to run for Senate, and even mocks the idea of serving in the Senate, can be pushed to run for Senate.

Like Hickenlooper, Bullock has been running the sort of campaign that could be reconfigured for a Senate race — he has not diverged much from his previous politics and he has attacked left-wing policies. Hickenlooper had to pivot into a busy Senate primary with several strong fundraisers and one candidate, Andrew Romanoff, who has been running liberal challenges for a decade. Bullock would enter a Senate race with a credible but relatively unknown opponent, Helena Mayor Wilmot Collins.

The difference between Hickenlooper's situation in Colorado and Bullock's in Montana is that Colorado was a fairly competitive race, with Republican Sen. Cory Gardner probably starting at a disadvantage, before Hickenlooper did anything. Montana's race is different: Bullock, a three-time statewide election winner, would immediately be competitive with Sen. Steve Daines (R). Which is why he is so often pressured to run for Senate, even at some stops in Iowa.

READING LIST

"Democrats press Trump, GOP to tighten gun controls after Odessa mass shooting," by Felicia Sonmez and Paige Winfield Cunningham

Another shooting, and another round of recriminations, with Democrats getting bolder about their proposals.

"The 2020 electoral map could be the smallest in years. Here’s why," by Dan Balz

Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin and Florida: The four states that matter, as the founders intended.

"How Julián Castro got drowned out," by David Freedlander

The difficulty for a candidate to "break out," even after a series of breakout moments.

"Bernie Sanders’s supporters find anger not as compelling this time around," by Hailey Fuchs

A burning question for Democratic primary voters: How many revolutions do they want?

"How Kirsten Gillibrand’s presidential dreams unraveled," by Shane Goldmacher

The gripping backstory of a former rising star and why her campaign never took off.

"Black farmers say Warren’s plan wouldn’t solve their biggest problem," by Annie Linskey

Unexpected criticism from would-be allies for the "plans" candidate.

DEMS IN DISARRAY

Heading into the holiday weekend, the Democratic National Committee told Iowa and Nevada party leaders that their plans for "virtual caucuses" were dead on arrival. In short order, both state parties agreed. Tele-conferenced "virtual" voting, initially seen as a way to let people vote in their presidential contests without showing up at caucus sites, was just too vulnerable to hacking.

"There is no tele-caucus system available that meets our standard of security and reliability given the scale needed for the Iowa and Nevada caucuses and the current cyber-security climate," DNC Chairman Tom Perez said in a statement.

The death of virtual caucuses played out under the radar; if nothing else changes before February, it functionally means that the 2020 caucuses will be conducted just like the 2016 caucuses, by people who have the time to show up and stay for an hour or more. (Iowa votes on a Monday night, while Nevada caucuses during the day on a Saturday.) But in December 2017, the post-election Unity Reform Commission had voted to open up the caucuses to more busy people, and make them more (“small d”) democratic.

"We want to make sure that if you’re a shift worker you can vote in a caucus,” Perez said at the time. “We want to make sure a member of the military or someone else who’s been left out of the process — that you can vote, that you can make sure your franchise is exercised.”

Iowa and Nevada are in different positions. Nevada's Democrats have introduced early voting, which is not directly affected by the collapse of the "virtual" caucus. But Iowa was different. Restricted by New Hampshire's laws, which mandate that no other state can hold an earlier primary, Iowa Democrats had to come up with something with no "primary" aspects. Their solution was the tele-caucus, which would assign just 10 percent of the state's delegates, no matter how many people voted.

Nobody was particularly happy with that compromise. When pollsters asked about the virtual caucus, the results usually hurt the candidates with stronger Iowa ground networks and helped Joe Biden, whose support is broader but less intense. Last month's Monmouth poll of Iowa, for example, found a single-digit race between Biden (26 percent) and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (20 percent) among voters planning to caucus; among voters who preferred to vote virtually, Biden led by 26 points.

The collapse of the "virtual" deal was also the first setback for one of the Democrats' post-2016 trends: replacing traditional caucuses with higher-participation voting systems. In 2016, when large blue states such as Colorado, Minnesota and Washington held caucuses, 561 delegates were selected across all the caucus states and territories.

Since then, at the DNC's prodding, most states have replaced their caucuses with primaries; just 111 delegates will be chosen in traditional caucuses next year. In the past, primaries have been better for candidates with broad support but less organization, while caucuses allowed Barack Obama and Bernie Sanders to run stronger-than-expected challenges to Hillary Clinton.

But after the DNC’s announcement, the campaigns that denounced the “virtual” debacle were among those with smaller Iowa footprints.

“Democrats should rally behind ideas that increase voter participation, not suppress them,” said Tom Steyer, the last candidate to enter the Democratic primary.

“As I’ve campaigned in every corner of Iowa, I’ve heard from teachers, home-care workers, nurses, single parents, shift workers and senior citizens who tell me the same thing: One night of caucusing is not enough,” said Julián Castro.

Iowa Democrats agree with the criticism. In a statement reacting to the DNC's move, Iowa Democratic Chairman Troy Price said the party would "explore what alternatives may exist to securely increase accessibility from previous years given the time allowed.” But it won't be the revolutionary change to the caucus that was under discussion.

You are reading The Trailer, the newsletter that brings the campaign trail to your inbox three times a week. Not a regular subscriber?

AD WATCH

DCCC, "Count on that." The Democrats' congressional committee arrived later in North Carolina's 9th District than Republicans' did. For Republicans, the early push was a necessity: Democrat Dan McCready, who has been running for two years, piled up cash and invested it in organizers and ads. GOP messaging has portrayed McCready as a grifter who will say anything. The DCCC's ad builds on an argument McCready had been making — that Bishop's votes in the legislature against drug-price-fixing bills were giveaways to pharma and the insurance industry. McCready does it in a straightforward manner; the DCCC does it by portraying Bishop as a corporate superhero.

DEBATE SEASON

Democrats have found a state, if not yet a city, for their fourth primary debate: Ohio. On Oct. 15 — and the 16th, if more than 10 candidates qualify — the Democrats will gather in the swing state that proved hardest for them to win in 2018.

This debate will take place under the same rules as September’s, which could lead to a first — the debate stage shrinking, then growing. To qualify, candidates need to prove that they received 130,000 unique donations and poll at 2 percent or higher in at least four individual DNC-approved polls, released between June 28 and October 1.

Three Democrats who missed the September cutoff already have 130,000 or more donors: Tom Steyer, Tulsi Gabbard and Marianne Williamson. Respectively, they are one, two and four strong poll numbers away from qualifying for the stage.

2020

Sen. Bernie Sanders speaks with Debbie Almontaser, founding principal of Khalil Gibran International Academy, at the Islamic Society of North America's Convention in Houston on Saturday. (Daniel Kramer/Reuters)

Traditionally, Labor Day is the start of the Democrats' general-election campaigning. In off-years and primary years, it's very similar: Every major campaign is spending the holiday with unions, with a number of candidates in Iowa for the Hawkeye Area Labor Council Picnic and others in New Hampshire for labor-related celebrations.

Bernie Sanders. He was one of just two presidential candidates to address the Islamic Society of North America's conference in Houston, telling thousands of attendees that he would "make democracy and human rights a priority" in American foreign policy.

Beto O'Rourke. In the wake of a shooting in Odessa, Tex., he said that he favored mandatory gun buybacks to remove AR-15s from private homes.

Julián Castro. He joined Sanders at the Islamic Society conference.

Joe Biden. He's spending Labor Day in Iowa at the Hawkeye Area Labor Council Picnic.

Elizabeth Warren. She'll be in Hampton Falls, N.H., for a holiday house party.

Tom Steyer. He’s attending a Labor Day picnic in Oakland, not far from his California home.

Kamala Harris. She picked up endorsements from three Virginia state legislators: Sen. Scott Surovell, Del. Charniele Herring and Del. Lashcrese Aird.

Marianne Williamson. She’ll be in the Quad Cities, on the Illinois side, for Labor Day.

COUNTDOWN

... three days until CNN's climate town halls

... eight days until Congress returns

... 11 days until the third Democratic debates