In this edition: New Hampshire turns candidates into pundits, Tom Steyer revives the debate about debates, and new polls tell us what to think.

I can no longer remember what life was like before the Sharpie story, and this is The Trailer.

Sen. Michael Bennet (Colo.) speaks at the New Hampshire Democratic Party convention on Saturday. (Robert F. Bukaty/AP)

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Sen. Michael Bennet of Colorado had not wrangled dozens of volunteers to wave signs for him outside the New Hampshire Democratic Convention. He had not distributed “thundersticks” for supporters to bang together when he took the stage.

Instead, Bennet arrived at the party's all-day gathering with Gary Hart, a fellow Coloradan who had won the first-in-the-nation primary 35 years earlier. For a half-hour, Bennet and Hart patiently but firmly told reporters that they were getting the 2020 primary wrong.

“At a similar stage in the campaign, he was at about 1 percent in the polls,” Bennet said of Hart. “He went on to place second in Iowa with 16 percent, and then he won here in New Hampshire. I think, as in those days, the voters in Iowa and New Hampshire are just beginning to look at these candidates and make up their minds about whom they want to elect.”

Bennet is one of 10 Democrats in the race who did not qualify for this week's debates in Houston; seven of the candidates who did qualify are gasping for airtime in a race increasingly dominated by former vice president Joe Biden, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.).

On Saturday, as most of the Democratic contenders gathered in New Hampshire, they frequently played the role of pundit, urging reporters and voters to remember how previous front-runners had fumbled away the primary or the nomination. And sometimes they asked their audience to imagine playing it “safe” and losing — such as the Democrats who had nominated Walter Mondale over Hart.

“Every single time we have tried to play it safe with the most established, and let’s say Washington-tenured, figures — every time we’ve come up short,” South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg told reporters after his speech. “If we really want to win, we have to present a different kind of message.”

With the exception of Warren and Sanders, who are competitive with Biden in New Hampshire, most of the Democratic field is waiting for Biden's voters to migrate away from him and discover their options. If this sounds familiar, there's a reason: Most of these candidates entered the race thinking that Biden would falter and found voters seemingly ready for a “fresh face” or “generational change.” There has never been a field this large before, weakening the effort of Bennet and others to hark back to prior races. But there has never been an early favorite as old as Biden, who will turn 77 this year. Biden’s rivals argue that it’s a mistake to assume his lead will hold; some voters agree that they like him but say they are listening to the alternatives.

“He's honest, he's not corrupt, he's got the experience, but he's a little past his prime,” James Townsend, 73, said after stopping at Biden's booth outside the convention hall.

Saturday's events demonstrated why so many candidates still saw a path past Biden. The former vice president spoke early in the day, before most delegates had shown up, and he did not bring out many of his own. His loudest cheering section came from a skybox rented by the International Association of Fire Fighters, which endorsed him in April shortly after he announced his candidacy, and brought more than 100 members to the convention. Biden worked the private room of union members for about 30 minutes; even then, some in the room said they admired Biden but were still shopping for a candidate.

“I'm looking for a moderate Democrat,” said Elliot Lasky, a 74-year-old activist who had co-hosted house parties for Biden, Buttigieg and Sen. Cory Booker of new Jersey. “I keep leaning toward Joe, but then I hear Cory's message. Cory brings a message of inspiration. Joe brings a message of being Uncle Joe, of comfort, of stability.”

Biden has talked about his strong poll numbers and relished how pundits lowballed his popularity with Democrats. “I’ve never had to break through,” he confidently told reporters after a Friday stop in Laconia. Still, even his supporters acknowledge that other candidates have flashier speeches and bigger audiences.

“I understand the argument that your industry makes about the energy that shows up, the crowds,” said IAFF President Harold Schaitberger, referring to the media reporting on Biden's modestly sized crowds. "[But] the voting population within the Democratic Party, I believe, resides in the lane that Joe Biden commands.”

The reception Biden has gotten in New Hampshire — warm, polite and modest — has his rivals looking for the inevitable breakthrough. Like Bennet, they often argue that the media have gotten caught flat-footed on “horse race” coverage time after time, anointing a front-runner who collapsed or missing a surge because they weren't looking for it.

“The polls today are not how the race is going to end,” Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio) told reporters at the convention, arguing that Biden was not as “sharp” as the party's nominee needed to be. “We've seen candidates who had great debate stage moments, and they maybe got a bump in the polls, and then they went back down or they stayed flat,” he said, taking a quick swipe at Sen. Kamala D. Harris of California, too.

Onstage and off, the Democrats polling in single digits were less combative about policy than they'd been at other forums. Over the summer and in the second debates, multiple candidates took on Warren and Sanders or their ideologies, arguing that the party could not win if it was seen to be overly “socialist” or if it was on record for replacing the private health-insurance system with a single government plan. Candidates such as Montana Gov. Steve Bullock, who had gone negative before, refocused on their agendas and their electability argument; some candidates who had not gone negative, such as Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, asked the delegates to consider who could sweep more states.

“We don't just want to win; we want to win big,” Klobuchar said. “We have to win the presidency, yes, but to do the big things that we need to do when it comes to climate and health care and gun safety, we also need to win the Senate.”

On Saturday, Warren and Sanders sometimes appeared to be running in a different primary altogether. Warren, picking up a recent theme, warned against Democrats being “afraid” of choosing the candidate they agreed with; Sanders argued that the party could organize a “working-class” movement, but only if it campaigned on what those voters wanted.

After the convention, Sanders greeted supporters at a rally, where chants of “Bernie beats Trump” broke out and where the candidate cited polls to volunteers who were about to knock on skeptical voters' doors.

“We are beating Donald Trump in every poll that’s ever been done,” Sanders said. “The last poll, I believe, had us up by 12 points.”

It was a reference to a recent national poll by Quinnipiac University, which also found Biden and Warren leading Trump by double digits nationally. Buttigieg and Harris also were up on Trump, by the high single digits. No other Democrats were tested, another example of the impediments facing a low-polling candidate.

“Virtually every presidential nomination race turns up a surprise candidate who is not high in the polls, who may not have the most money, who may not be the best known,” Gary Hart said Saturday. “The polls by and large are name recognition. The vast majority of the party, nationwide, are still making up their minds about who to support. In my day, I think Walter Mondale was at 40 or 45 percent, and my thought was that 50 to 60 percent of the Democratic Party was looking for someone else.”

READING LIST

“With time ebbing, trailing candidates search for a presidential message,” by Holly Bailey and Michael Scherer

The straggling candidates expected to be doing a little better by now.

“Republicans to scrap primaries and caucuses as Trump challengers cry foul,” by Alex Isenstadt

The story behind local party decisions to prevent Trump challenges.

“Reps. Kennedy and Cheney consider their choices in the call of familial ambition,” by Paul Kane

Maintaining political dynasties in very different places.

“ 'The most immoral, unethical thing I’ve ever seen in my 15 years of politics' — inside a small city mayor’s campaign for president,” by Ryan C. Brooks and Diya Amlani

Why you haven't heard much about Wayne Messam lately.

“Biden and Warren, longtime frenemies, will finally meet in a debate chasing the biggest prize of all,” by Annie Linskey and Matt Viser

A matchup three debates and many more years in the making.

DEBATE SEASON

Tom Steyer is welcomed to the Salem, N.H., Democrats by Janet Breslin-Smith at the Farmhouse Roasters in Salem on Thursday. (CJ Gunther/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

DURHAM, N.H. — On Friday night, after he spoke to a few dozen voters at the University of New Hampshire, Tom Steyer considered something very likely. He had fallen one poll short of making the stage for the Sept. 12 Democratic debates, largely because there were so few summer polls in the states where he was running ads.

What would he think if a poll came out this weekend, hitting the mark — just too late to matter?

“Look, I think in the places where people are hearing my message, they're responding,” he said. “I think the places where they're not hearing my message, they can't respond. And I don't think it's any more complicated than that.”

Forty-eight hours later, Steyer got his wish: A new CBS-YouGov poll put him at 2 percent in Nevada, good enough to make the October debate stage in Ohio. The billionaire investor and philanthropist has spent more than $10 million of his own money on TV and digital ads.

While ABC News said that the September debate would have split into two nights if more than 10 candidates qualified, it wasn't clear how a larger field would affect a future debate, but a split was what many activists were dreading.

“We have the option of two nights. Nothing has been decided yet,” DNC Communications Director Xochitl Hinojosa said.

Steyer's success is the latest stress test for DNC rules that were designed to solve all the problems around the 2016 debates. To prevent another round of accusations that they were protecting the “establishment” candidates, the debates would begin in the summer. To prevent lower-polling candidates from being shunted to a “kid's table,” a problem that Republicans had in that cycle, candidates would be shuffled between stages.

The debates have revealed that most of the backlash to 2016 came from supporters of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.); with his position secure, the anger at party rules has been minimal. According to the new CBS News-YouGov battleground poll, 50 percent of Democratic primary voters consider the debate rules to be fair and just 13 percent consider them to be unfair.

But the DNC's image never recovered with some voters after 2016. Steyer was one of two candidates on the verge of making the September debates; the other, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii, had been very ready to ask why the DNC was relying on media polls that weren't frequently conducted to determine who got onstage. Gabbard is two polls away from qualifying for the October debate.

“We're not just going to rely on and have faith and trust that the DNC is at the end of the day going to do the right thing,” Gabbard said at a Friday night town hall on New Hampshire's seacoast. “We need to push them in that direction. We need to call a spade a spade. We need to call for more transparency and really just point out the fact that unless we have transparency in this process, then voters won't trust that the process is working, and if voters won't trust that the process is working, then you could see people stay home.”

Michael Scherer contributed reporting.

You are reading The Trailer, the newsletter that brings the campaign trail to your inbox three times a week. Not a regular subscriber?

AD WATCH

Pete Buttigieg, “The Only Way.” After a string of radio ads, Buttigieg debuted on Iowa TV with this spot, focusing on post-partisan issues (not bipartisan ones) and emphasizing his military service. “Our rivers and oceans are rising,” he says. “Health-care costs are soaring, and our kids are learning active shooter drills before they learn to read.” The ad doesn't do much else to introduce Buttigieg; by contrast, when Barack Obama went on the Iowa airwaves in 2007, he went heavy on biography.

POLL WATCH

Which candidate has the best chance to defeat Donald Trump? (Washington Post-ABC News, 391 registered Democrats)

Joe Biden — 45%

Bernie Sanders — 14%

Elizabeth Warren — 12%

Kamala Harris — 2%

Bill de Blasio — 1%

Pete Buttigieg — 1%

Amy Klobuchar — 1%

Andrew Yang — 1%

Which candidate would be the best president?

Joe Biden — 24%

Elizabeth Warren — 20%

Bernie Sanders — 16%

Pete Buttigieg — 5%

Kamala Harris — 5%

Andrew Yang — 3%

Beto O'Rourke — 2%

John Delaney — 1%

Tulsi Gabbard — 1%

Amy Klobuchar — 1%

Tim Ryan -1%

Another week, another big delta between Democratic voters' personal preference and their expectation of who other people might vote for. The subgroup most likely to see Biden as electable is Democratic women: A full 48 percent of them believe Biden has the best shot, while just 17 percent of them pick one of the female candidates. But despite Biden's vast experience, just one in four primary voters believe he'd be best in the job. That's what every rival is watching as Biden defends his lead: What happens to the voters who support Biden but believe a rival would be better at the job?

Early battleground state polls (CBS News-YouGov, 16,525 registered voters)

Iowa

Joe Biden — 29% ( 5)

Bernie Sanders — 26% ( 7)

Elizabeth Warren — 17% ( 0)

Buttigieg — 7% ( 0)

Kamala Harris — 6% (-10)

New Hampshire

Elizabeth Warren — 27% ( 9)

Joe Biden — 26% (-1)

Bernie Sanders — 25% ( 5)

Pete Buttigieg — 8 %(-1)

Kamala Harris — 7% (-5)

CBS's massive survey of early states has found tight contests in three of the first four voting states, with only South Carolina dominated by one candidate: That's Joe Biden, who laps the field in support from black voters. Since the network's last survey in July, Biden's organization has caught up, in sheer staff numbers, with Warren and Sanders; Biden has also beaten the other two candidates to TV, though every candidate is starting the air war later than in previous cycles. The result is more evidence of a three-candidate pileup, with Warren and Sanders both running ahead of Biden on issues. The thing to watch: enthusiasm. While 46 percent of voters say they would be enthused to see Warren lead the ticket, and 38 percent say that for Sanders, just 28 percent say it of Biden.

2020

Mark Sanford speaks at OZY Fest in Central Park in July 2018. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Former South Carolina governor and congressman Mark Sanford made it official Sunday, telling Fox News that he will join the Republican presidential primaries, giving the president his third challenger with experience in elected office.

“I think that Americans deserve and need a choice that has had a real executive branch experience, which I had over two terms as governor. … I've had real legislative experience [over] 12 years in the U.S. Congress at the Capitol right behind us,” Sanford said in the interview, which was taped in Washington. “And I think that if you look at a lot of those polls, about half of them say we would like to see the president primaried, we'd like to see a conversation within the Republican Party.”

Sanford, whose 2009 decision as South Carolina governor to reject economic stimulus money made him a favorite of conservatives, seemed to deal himself out of politics that same year. He carried out an affair with an Argentine journalist, which brought his marriage to an end and led to a censure by his own party. Four short years later, he won a special election for his old House seat, holding it until a 2018 primary loss at the hands of a pro-Trump Republican. On Fox, Sanford said that nothing about his challenge to Trump was personal and that his personal scandals were long behind him.

“I actually went on an apology tour, if you want to call it that, back home in the wake of that for the last year and a half of my governorship,” Sanford said. “And what I learned through that is I guess what General [James] Mattis talks about, which is the mistakes in life, the mistakes that we make are the great tuitions of life. They cost us, but you can learn from them.”

Sanford, 59, joins the most crowded primary against a sitting president in modern history; since voters began choosing their nominees in primaries, no more than two candidates with electoral experience have challenged an incumbent. (That was in 1972, when Richard Nixon easily defeated right-wing Rep. John Ashbrook of Ohio and liberal congressman Pete McCloskey of California.) But Sanford won't get to challenge Trump in his native South Carolina; the state party scrapped its primary over the weekend, citing the $1.2 million cost savings for the state and the overwhelming Republican support for the president.

“If the president’s really at 90 percent, then why in the world would you not want a stomping win in the first-in-the-South primary?” Sanford told the New York Times. “You would insist on there being a primary.”

In an interview with The Trailer before the announcement, Sanford said he was not a favorite-son candidate, having taken meetings and done research on the issues motivating Republicans in Iowa and New Hampshire.

Bernie Sanders. He's on a swing through Iowa followed by a rally in Denver; in the run-up to his visit there, he confirmed that he would not be endorsing former presidential rival John Hickenlooper, now in a crowded Senate primary. (Sanders spent the run-up to the 2018 midterm election rallying with Hickenlooper's successor, Gov. Jared Polis.)

Julián Castro. He'll hold a “Castro country” rally in Houston on Monday, days before the rest of the field arrives for their third debate.

Elizabeth Warren. She'll hold an Austin rally Tuesday, her last before hunkering down for the debate. (It's unlikely that there will be much campaign activity on Wednesday, Sept. 11.)

Joe Sestak. After spending most of his campaign time in Iowa, he used the New Hampshire convention as the start of a four-day New Hampshire deployment.

Kamala Harris. She won the support of Ray Mabus, Barack Obama's secretary of the Navy, and the first high-ranking Obama official (besides Castro) to favor a rival candidate over Biden. Separately, she apologized for how she handled a questioner at a New Hampshire event; he had ended a statement by calling Trump “mentally retarded,” something Harris said she did not hear when she congratulated him for his “well said” question.

WHAT I'M WATCHING

Guns and abortion. A defining feature of this Democratic primary has been the boldness of most Democrats to reject “safe” stances — to stop worrying about how the NRA or social conservatives will react to their proposals. Ahead of the next debate, a number of Democrats have endorsed mandatory government buybacks of assault weapons, and with new boldness, two Democrats have angered antiabortion activists.

The campaign for buybacks began with former congressman Beto O'Rourke, who reiterated his support for the idea at the New Hampshire Democratic Convention. Pressed by a conservative media outlet on whether he'd favor penalties for people who did not relinquish their weapons, O'Rourke said an assault weapons ban could be enforced “like any other law;” people would not be inclined to break it.

O'Rourke was not first on the buyback idea; Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.), who quit the race after being nixed from the second debate, called for it in the spring. But after this week, Sen. Kamala Harris of California was on board with the concept, too, something that terrified a generation of Democrats who feared being called “gun grabbers.” And Democratic voters were happy to hear it.

“I'm not opposed to guns,” said Steve Collard, who came to see Buttigieg speak on the seacoast as he opened a campaign office. “Guns should be for personal protection and for sport; that's it. If you're going to carry one, you should be licensed. And there's no reason to own assault weapons.”

Buttigieg, meanwhile, had riled the antiabortion movement with an interview on the Breakfast Club; in a wide-ranging discussion about abortion, he said that Republicans “hold everybody in line with this one piece of doctrine about abortion,” but “there’s a lot of parts of the Bible that talk about how life begins with breath, and so even that is something that we can interpret differently.” Buttigieg didn't say that was his position, but even his brother-in-law had condemned the comments, and the discussion came days after antiabortion activists accused Sen. Bernie Sanders of favoring “population control” by arguing for the restoration of family planning funds in international aid.

COUNTDOWN

… two days until the special elections in North Carolina's 3rd and 9th congressional districts

… four days until the third Democratic debate