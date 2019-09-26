In this edition: Louisiana's race for governor, the twisty politics of the attacks on Joe Biden, and more good polls for Elizabeth Warren.

John Bel Edwards takes a photo with Steve Beatty in New Orleans on Saturday. (David Weigel/The Washington Post)

AMITE CITY, La.— The float carrying Gov. John Bel Edwards passed by quickly, and the tossed beads and campaign cups — “Putting Louisiana First” — landed a few feet short of Randy Foulks.

Foulks, the 68-year-old owner of an air conditioning company, likes Edwards. But he wasn't exactly jumping for campaign swag.

“I'm disappointed that he raised taxes when he said he wouldn't,” Foulks said. “I know he's got a big heart for this state. He took the bull by the horns when that storm came through here. But it's the taxes, man. Something's got to be done.”

Edwards, who was elected governor four years ago in a rout, is seeking a second term in a state that has largely moved away from Democrats. He has stayed far away from the party's presidential race, angered local and national Democrats by signing a strict abortion limitation law and expanded Medicaid. But he's in a tight battle for reelection against two Republicans running as allies of President Trump and enemies of a 2016 sales tax hike.

"[People] may not agree with everything that we've done,” Edwards said in an interview. “But you cannot, with any justification, say that Louisiana's not better off. We are running surpluses now, not deficits. We have an uninsured rate that's lower than the national average. Now, who would have thought that would ever be possible in the state of Louisiana?”

Louisiana's Oct. 12 election will test whether a socially conservative Democrat can still get elected in the South — whether it's still possible to excite liberal voters, mollify conservative voters and hold onto a job. With abortion practically off the table, Republicans have attacked Edwards's support for LGBT nondiscrimination laws. With unemployment falling under 5 percent, they credit the president's tax cuts and ask why Edwards can't govern more like Trump.

“We're the only state in the nation that lost jobs in the last 12 months,” said Rep. Ralph Abraham, the leading Republican candidate, in an interview from the sidelines of a Louisiana Tech football game. “He's got to own this stuff.” The congressman, who like Edwards is a military veteran, was there for one of the game's multiple salutes to the troops.

Rep. Ralph Abraham at a Louisiana Tech football game in Ruston, La. (David Weigel/The Washington Post)

Republicans, who dominate Louisiana's state legislature, always saw Edwards as an accidental governor. He won 56 percent of the vote against Sen. David Vitter; one year later, Hillary Clinton won just 39 percent of the vote in the state. In 2015, Edwards benefited from two factors that disappeared right after the election: the unpopularity of two-term Gov. Bobby Jindal and the candidacy of Vitter. The senator, who had won reelection after admitting to paying for prostitutes (“a serious sin in my past”), was particularly vulnerable to Edwards's character-first campaign.

“The choice for governor couldn't be clearer,” one of Edwards's TV ads declared. “John Bel Edwards, who answered our country's call and served as a ranger in the 82nd Airborne Division, or David Vitter, who answered a prostitute's call, minutes after he skipped a vote honoring 28 soldiers.”

Edwards's two opponents this year, Abraham and businessman Eddie Rispone, have no such problems. Abraham's campaign has emphasized his work as a family doctor; Republicans call him “Doc” more than they call him “Ralph.”

The wealthy Rispone is running as an outsider, the closest thing state Republicans can get to their own Trump. Rispone has spent millions on ads attacking Edwards over “sanctuary cities” and even a bipartisan criminal justice reform bill; he's also gone after Abraham, dredging up an accusation that he used his salary to buy a plane instead of donating the income to charity. (The attack, previously used by Democrats, ignores that Abraham did give his salary to charity until congressional ethics prevented him from taking income from his medical practice.)

“I'm the grandson of legal immigrants, who worked hard and played by the rules” Rispone says in one of his omnipresent TV spots, drawling the word “legal” for emphasis.

If no candidate gets more than 50 percent of the vote next month, the top two finishers will head to a November runoff. Edwards has consistently polled north of 40 percent, with his rivals in the 20s. But Republicans like their chances with either Abraham or Rispone, who have tag-teamed Edwards as a tax hiker who can't be trusted on social issues. The strategy is twofold: hoping that Democrats are less enthused to support an antiabortion governor and firing up the Republican vote by warning of “sanctuary cites,” crime waves and a breakdown of gender norms in the state's schools.

“As a doctor,” Abraham says in one TV spot, “I can assure you there are only two genders.”

Edwards has responded by constantly reminding voters of why their taxes went up at all — Jindal had blown up the state's deficit and Republicans got on board with the tax hike.

“We had already cut higher education deeper than any other state in the nation,” he said. “We'd already raised tuition more than any other state in the nation. People know that. The economy wasn't working.” Edwards has stood behind a gas tax increase that's supported by a plurality of voters but stalled in the legislature. In the first debate, he made a lonely promise not to cut taxes “until we know that we won’t go back into a structural budget deficit.”

Medicaid expansion, which Edwards brought to the state by executive action, hasn't reshaped the race. Republicans have not said outright that they'd reverse it, even as they support a lawsuit led by Republican attorneys general that would rip up the Affordable Care Act. (Louisiana's attorney general, Jeff Landry, is simultaneously suing to kill the ACA and promising to protect its most popular components.)

Republicans are not running against Medicaid expansion per se, focusing instead on troubles with how it was implemented and on the theory that it's better to get insurance through private employers than the government.

“Look, I'm a family doctor,” Abraham said. “There are those that need that safety net. We will take care of those people. My beef is that we've got over a hundred million dollars of waste, fraud, and abuse, and we've got over 1,600 people on the Medicaid rolls who are making over $100,000.” Abraham and other Republicans have attacked the implementation of expansion while navigating around the implications: that they would knock Louisianans off the Medicaid rolls.

A bill banning most abortions, which won't go into effect unless courts uphold a similar one in Mississippi, took a toll on the governor's Democratic support. Karen Carter Peterson, the state party chair and a member of the Democrats' legislative minority, even singled him out for criticism. But it also deprived Republicans of an issue, and they've spent the final weeks of the race with a different message to conservatives: Edwards is too lenient on LGBT rights.

Abraham described Edwards as two-faced on abortion — “he has a Planned Parenthood operative as his secretary of health” — but had even more to say about the state conducting a school survey that asked children about their sexual orientation.

“We need to let teachers teach and let the parents be the parents,” Abraham said. “If they want to have that discussion with their children, that's their business. The state should have no role in that agenda of social experimentation.”

Edwards has defended his support for gay rights, arguing that opposition will backfire on his opponents. “Discrimination and prejudice are not Louisiana values,” he said, when asked to respond to Abraham. “I think you have a candidate whose campaign is failing, and he's desperate, and he's trying to go back to some of those social wedge issues that have been used successfully in the past. That is not Louisiana today.”

On Saturday, as Edwards walked around the annual Fried Chicken Festival in New Orleans, his coalition came into view. Chrishelle DuPree, 46, rushed over to get a photo with her governor, even though she'd hated the abortion law.

“Abortion should be a woman's right,” Dupree said. “I totally don't agree with the governor on that. But I won't vote against him because of the abortion law. I was really pissed at first, but he's Catholic, so I understand it, and I can't let get a Republican in office. The hell with that!”

Moments later, the governor took a selfie with Steve Beatty, 64, who'd voted for Edwards in 2015 and then for Trump in 2016.

“I'm a Christian, and I believe every life needs a chance, like the governor,” Beatty explained. “I heard Franklin Graham say the night before the Trump election: You're not voting for Trump, you're voting for conservative values. I feel that way about the governor.”

But Edwards never supported Trump; in the final stretch, Republicans hope for that to make the difference, and point out that no incumbent governor who was forced into a runoff has won it. While Abraham has been massively outspent, his plan to win the runoff was for national attention to swing to Louisiana, and for the president to throw in behind him. Asked about the revelation that Trump had pressured Ukraine's president for dirt on Joe Biden's son, Abraham called it “the liberal media grasping at straws,” something that would not play in Louisiana.

“I want him down here,” Abraham said. “I want him to come down to Louisiana and have one of those MAGA rallies. He's welcome to come as many times as he wants.”

No national Democratic figure would be so welcome in Louisiana. Edwards had cheerfully ignored the party's race for president. Asked about the debate the 2020 candidates were having about Medicare-for-all, he emphasized that the current system was working for Louisiana. Asked about the president, he said he had worked with him plenty.

“I already got more than I can say grace over on my plate,” he said. “He typically doesn't go in the states where he's not going to win, and so I think he would be reluctant to come here. I would remind you that Democrats last year nationwide picked up seven new governorships. And I think the president went to just about all of those states.”

ON THE TRAIL

On Wednesday, the president defended his decision to ask Ukraine's new president for dirt on Joe Biden's son Hunter.

Joe Biden has responded in two ways: calling all of this ridiculous and trying to return the focus to health care. Apart from an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel's show and some tart statements, the former vice president has stuck to his previous campaign plan, attacking the administration for undermining the Affordable Care Act.

“Many Republican legislatures and governors are dodging their duties to their constituents by rejecting Obamacare’s Medicaid expansion opportunity,” he said in a Thursday morning statement. When he has talked about the Republican attempts to investigate Hunter Biden, it has been to talk about how the president's party is afraid of him.

“The reason I’m being attacked is most polls show me beating him by 10 to 15 points,” Biden told donors via speakerphone Tuesday night. “So I’m not at all surprised I’ve become the object of his affection and attention. The attacks on me, they’re going to come and they’re going to go and they’ll soon be forgotten.”

The willingness of Republicans to attack Biden, and justify the president's approach, is raising one of the most important political questions of the primary: Have Democrats figured out what to do when Trump attacks?

Up to now, the president has been less relevant in primary politics than expected. Liberal activists — from the Sunrise Movement to Moms Demand Action to labor leaders — have been driving the policy conversation; the president has made cameos by attacking “socialism” or amplifying stories that ran in conservative media, rarely reaching Democrats, who tend to tune him out.

But the Ukraine story is taking Democrats to territory that to them feels both terrifyingly familiar and worryingly uncertain. Some in the party wonder whether angry voters will rally behind Biden, seeing the attacks as evidence that Trump doesn't want to run against him. Some worry that Republicans could weaponize Hunter Biden the way that they once weaponized Hillary Clinton's private email server.

“There are some Democrats who have 2016 PTSD,” said Rep. Brendan Boyle of Pennsylvania, one of Biden's first supporters in Congress. “There were legitimate questions with the way that Hillary Clinton handled her email server. But in this case, come on: We're talking about something completely manufactured by a president who just committed the crime of extortion.”

The fight between Trump and Biden is asymmetrical; the president is almost unanimously supported in his party, while Biden's lead in the Democratic primary was slipping even before the Ukraine story. Of the 275 congressional Democrats who are not running for president, just 21 have endorsed Biden.

That's more than have endorsed any other candidate, but it's a fraction of the support Clinton had at this time in the race; by the time news broke about her use of a private email server, a majority of congressional Democrats had already endorsed her. It was in their interest to defend Clinton, whom they always saw as the likely nominee. They are not as sure what will happen to Biden. Even though they believe him, and not Trump, they have seen the president make stuff up and get away with it.

So far, most congressional Democrats and several of Biden's primary rivals have condemned Trump and defended the former vice president. At an appearance in California, Julián Castro directly compared what Trump was doing to the endless negativity of 2016: “Donald Trump is trying to do to Joe Biden what he did to Hillary Clinton; to turn somebody who has given a lifetime of service, and done it honorably, into the victim of false accusations.” Rep. Ro Khanna of California, a co-chair of the Bernie Sanders campaign, said no candidate should amplify what the president was saying about Biden.

“All Democratic candidates need to stand in solidarity against President Trump’s ad hominem attacks on Vice President Biden,” Khanna said. “Trump will smear whoever the Democratic nominee is, and Democrats must be united in rejecting his tawdry politics of hate, lies and personal attacks.”

“I don’t know enough at this point to make any definitive statement,” Sanders said in Iowa on Tuesday when asked whether he had concerns about Hunter Biden. Pressed on whether the controversy over Hunter Biden and Ukraine made Biden a weaker candidate, Sanders demurred: “You make the judgment. You guys write very perceptive articles on these things and I’ll let you make that judgment.” One day later, asked whether her own ethics plan would allow the children of vice presidents to take lucrative foreign jobs, Warren said “no,” then admitted that she had to check the plan again. Neither statement had much solidarity with Biden.

Democratic voters, meanwhile, don't seem to be moving. At a meeting this week of Story County, Iowa, Democrats, opinion of the accusations against Biden — not the substance, but the risk — dovetailed with voters' own candidate preferences. Lisa Heddens, a 55-year-old supervisor, said it was deeply sad to see Biden’s family come under attack. She’d gotten to know the former vice president years earlier, when he got to know her son, who had an intellectual disability.

“He called my son when he was in the hospital. He invited us to the inauguration,” said Heddens, a longtime state legislator. “It is going to be a nasty, nasty election. But I think most of the electorate, most of the people, are tired of this stuff. And I think Joe, in particular, is in a good position to push back against it.”

But other Democrats, with fresh and painful memories of 2016, were more worried. Janet Wahl, 74, said at the same gathering that one reason she was supporting Warren over Biden was that she wanted “new blood” and hated to see Biden dragged into the fray.

“I feel it's horrible to do to anybody, and it’s horrible to do to him in particular,” Wahl said. “But Joe knew what he was getting into. He stepped up to do this again, and he knew how dirty politics could be.”

AD WATCH

Pete Buttigieg, “Your Choice.” The Indiana Democrat's third Iowa spot conceals a negative message inside a positive one. “If you’re happy with the private insurance you’ve got, my plan would let you stick with it — if you want,” he says. “Now, others say it’s Medicare-for-all, or nothing.” This is the third ad Iowans will have seen from a presidential candidate warning them against Medicare-for-all. A spot from Joe Biden cryptically referred to politicians who want to “scrap” the Affordable Care Act, and one from Michael Bennet warned that ending private insurance “makes no sense.”

Tom Steyer, “Village.” The investor-turned-politico's latest ad emphasizes the need for Democrats to flip the Senate, name-checking two Republicans on the ballot next year (Mitch McConnell and Lindsey Graham) and one who isn't (Chuck Grassley). “It takes an entire village of politicians to rig the system,” Steyer says. “That’s why we need term limits; to make Washington work for you.” Term limits are part of Steyer's government change agenda, alongside national ballot measures that would let voters decide major issues; they have not recently been popular with Democratic voters.

POLL WATCH

California Democratic primary (Berkeley IGS, 2,272 likely voters)

Elizabeth Warren — 29% ( 11)

Joe Biden — 20% (-2)

Bernie Sanders — 19% ( 2)

Kamala Harris — 8% (-5)

Pete Buttigieg — 6% (-4)

Beto O'Rourke — 3% (-)

Amy Klobuchar — 2% ( 1)

Andrew Yang — 2% ( 1)

Cory Booker — 1% (-)

Michael Bennet — 1% ( 1)

Tulsi Gabbard — 1% ( 1)

Julián Castro — 1% (-)

Of several recent polls that have shown Elizabeth Warren battling Joe Biden for the lead in their primary, this might be the one with the most Warren-friendly news. The reason: California is the first racially diverse primary state where she has shown strength and where neither of her closest competitors has a dominating lead with nonwhite voters.

Here, Warren leads the field by 18 points among white non-Hispanic voters and by 14 points among Asian Americans. Sanders narrowly leads with Latinos, with 28 percent support to 26 percent for Biden and 14 for Warren; Biden leads with black voters, with 32 percent to Warren's 24 percent, Harris's 18 percent and Sanders's 11 percent. (Harris, whose mother immigrated to the United States from India, polls at only 5 percent with Asian Americans.)





Would you be excited if this candidate became the Democratic nominee? (Quinnipiac, 561 Democratic voters)

Elizabeth Warren — 70%

Joe Biden — 56%

Bernie Sanders — 55%

Kamala Harris — 49%

Pete Buttigieg — 46%

Warren's strength over the past month has shaken up some of the story lines about her support and which voters she could or could not appeal to within a Democratic primary. Recent Quinnipiac polls had asked about who voters saw as electable or who had better policy ideas; the excitement question comes at that a different way and, for the moment, finds Warren doing well with Democrats she hadn't appealed to previously.

Among white voters without college degrees and voters making less than $50,000, the percentage of “excited” voters is, respectively, 69 percent and 67 percent; for Sanders, it's 52 percent and 62 percent. By a 60-point margin, white voters with college degrees are excited about a Warren nomination, which clicks with stories about her appeal to white, suburban liberals. The “excitement” margin among those voters for Biden is just seven points; by a 12-point margin, those voters say they would not be excited about a Sanders nomination.

2020

Bernie Sanders. He joined the UAW's picket line in Detroit on Wednesday, two days after Elizabeth Warren and Joe Biden had rallied with striking workers, and ahead of a planned visit to a Reno picket line by Pete Buttigieg.

Joe Biden. He has continued to campaign against the Trump administration’s waivers that allow conservative states to limit access to Medicaid, in between attacks from the president about Ukraine; he also announced a wave of endorsements from Iowa teachers as part of “Educators for Biden.”

Kamala Harris. She’s opening a campaign office in Oakland on Sunday, after a wave of polls have showed her falling behind in her home state and even in the Bay Area.

Julián Castro. He’s turning a weekend in Austin, where the Texas Tribune Festival is being held, into a major homecoming: an appearance at a Latino turnout rally, a stop at a voter turnout bus tour, and a “women for Castro” brunch.

Michael Bennet. He’s also speaking at the Texas Tribune Festival, interviewed by MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell.

Amy Klobuchar. She’ll be in Austin over the weekend for the Texas Tribune Festival and the Voto Latino turnout event.

Beto O’Rouke. He’ll round out the Texas Tribune lineup, sitting for a Saturday interview with MSNBC’s Garrett Haake.

John Delaney. He’s making another trip to Iowa, with six weekend stops in six counties in the central part of the state.

Marianne Williamson. She’s spending Thursday and Friday in Las Vegas, joined at one stop by Richard Dreyfuss, who will “offer remarks about the power of civics in American public education.”

WHAT I'M WATCHING

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) after speaking to a UAW strike in Detroit on Sunday. (Anthony Lanzilote/Bloomberg News)

The race for labor's endorsement. Four years ago, as nearly every major union either endorsed Hillary Clinton's nomination or stayed neutral in the Democratic primary, Bernie Sanders got a lot of help from California. The Oakland-based National Nurses United got behind Sanders early and spent millions of dollars to support him; the smaller National Union of Health Care Workers, also based there, endorsed him handily.

This year, NNU hasn't made its pick yet, and the NUHW just finished an interactive endorsement process that ended with a split decision: Warren and Sanders. Candidates gave video interviews, then the union's 15,000 members voted online, with ballot space for three choices. Warren appeared on 61 percent ballots to 50 percent for Sanders, 34 percent for Kamala Harris, 32 percent for Joe Biden, 21 percent for Pete Buttigieg, and 12 percent for a true dark horse: Trump.

The split endorsement was mostly an embarrassment for Harris, who had won the union's support in her California races. It's also a good look at how the momentum of the race is affecting the endorsement process that most unions have only just begun. No candidate looks like a sure thing for the nomination, as Clinton did four years ago. Sanders, a dream candidate for labor in 2015, has lost ground against his rivals, one of whom (Warren) is equally appealing to some labor organizers. Sanders has made solidarity with workers a key component of his campaign, even using his voter contact list to drive support and attention toward strikes.

Still to be determined: whether unions with more conservative membership, such as the building trades, will follow more left-wing unions, or will find Biden's campaign more compelling.

