In this edition: What impeachment means for Democrats' suburban dreams, the president's Republican challengers look for their moment, and a whole bunch of polls.

In a way, we're all whistleblowers, and this is The Trailer.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) speaks at the Texas Tribune Festival in Austin on Saturday. (Nick Wagner/Austin American-Statesman/AP)

AUSTIN — One by one, the candidates running for U.S. Senate from Texas explained why they were not like those other Democrats — the ones who couldn’t win. Asked about gun safety, they rejected a mandatory AR-15 buyback. Asked about Medicare-for-all, they explained why it would not be right for Texas.

“People do not like a product to be forced on them, even if it’s a superior product,” said MJ Hegar, an Air Force veteran whose narrow loss in a 2018 House race encouraged Democrats who thought she could perform well statewide. "They like to be able to choose.”

“It does you no good to hear us giving rousing speeches and making promises we don't keep,” said Amanda Edwards, a Houston City Council member and rising Democratic star.

At the Texas Tribune’s annual festival, where Democrats broadcast confidence about flipping the biggest red state, there was a split between the party’s presidential primary and its down-ballot candidates. The impeachment inquiry announced last week, feared for months as the sort of issue that would divide and weaken Democrats, became something every candidate could agree with. The agenda on the presidential primary debate stage, and of the new Democratic legislators that the president has attacked the most, was nudged to the side.

“Our common value is that every person deserves health care,” said Wendy Davis, a former state legislator and 2014 candidate for governor who’s now running against Republican Rep. Chip Roy in Austin’s exurbs. “I believe that in order to get to that broad goal, we have to start by demonstrating that we can make it work. And I believe that begins by offering truly a Medicare for those who need it.”

Democrats, who spent several fruitless election cycles asking whether higher Latino turnout could make Texas competitive, now look at the state as a study in how the party can build a real majority — by persuading suburban voters to abandon the Republicans and by registering and mobilizing as many nonwhite voters as possible.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee announced months ago that it was targeting the state’s suburban districts. They view six Republican-held seats, from the Rio Grande border to the suburbs of Houston and Austin, as competitive as long as Donald Trump is president; they are trying to hold two seats they flipped in 2018 and had backed Hillary Clinton over Trump. Democrats are counting on Trump to alienate nonwhite and educated voters in the fast-growing suburbs.

In each district, what had been comfortable, double-digit majorities for past Republican presidents had shrunk to single digits in 2016, and then further during former congressman Beto O’Rourke’s near-miss U.S. Senate bid. In three of them — the 22nd, 23rd and 24th — Republican incumbents have picked 2020 as the year to retire.

The Republican fightback consists of recruiting candidates — there's more emphasis than before on finding candidates who aren't white men — and portraying the Democrats as hopelessly left-wing.

“You've got a state that Donald Trump won by nine points, and [in 2020] you'll get 550,000 voters, Trump voters, who didn't show up last fall," Rep. Tom Emmer (Minn.), chairman of the National Republican Congressional Committee, said in a combative discussion with his Democratic counterpart, Rep. Cheri Bustos (Ill.). "Good luck trying to sell the socialist agenda in this state. Kicking people off their health-care plans. Making private insurance illegal. Banning eating hamburgers."

Bustos's response was to reject Emmer's framing (there is no Democratic legislation that would ban carnivorism, though environmentalists urge less meat consumption) while conceding some of the premise. There were, indeed, left-wing Democrats in her caucus. And they wouldn't be running in Texas.

“It’s 150 Democrats who want this government takeover of health care,” Emmer said.

“We have 235 Democrats in the House,” Bustos said.

So far, the shifting left-wing politics of the presidential race are only spottily affecting down-ballot races. In interviews around the festival, Democratic candidates distanced themselves from the health-care agenda favored by Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), as well as the ideas advanced by former housing secretary and San Antonio mayor Julián Castro (de-criminalizing border crossings) and O'Rourke (assault-weapon buybacks). If a Democrat won the party's presidential nomination with those ideas, the party was already priming the pump for House and Senate candidates to distance themselves from the ticket.

"We spend so much time arguing over the exact solution that we forget what the problem is," said Sri Preston Kulkarni, the 2018 nominee in the 22nd District, who is running again in 2020.

"Different presidential candidates wouldn't really change our race at all," said Hegar. "We're running for a functional, and actually functioning, Senate."

Impeachment, an issue that worried Democrats in 2018, was starting to look safer than any of the base's priorities. In a roundtable with reporters, Bustos emphasized that polling from the DCCC and from public pollsters showed opinion moving fast, with pluralities or majorities of voters now in favor.

"These are his words, for God's sake, and you've got Republicans who are silent," Bustos said, holding up copies of the whistleblower complaint and the rough transcript of Trump's call with Ukraine's president. "President Trump is underwater in districts that he won in 2016, including districts in Texas, including my district. His base is what his base is. Our support will only continue to grow when they see that we are not trying to politicize this, that we are focused on his words."

Almost overnight, impeachment had switched from a base issue to one that leadership, and more moderate candidates, could unify around. And at the same time, some on the party's left were emphasizing smaller pieces of legislation, to demonstrate that there was more to their agenda than litmus tests over all-encompassing issues.

Democratic leaders, meanwhile, were playing down the disagreements in the party to talk about the bills that could pass, and had been passing — incremental liberal legislation, which so far has been blocked in the Senate. And in Texas, they confidently dismissed the primary challenge of Jessica Cisneros, the immigration lawyer running against Rep. Henry Cuellar on the theory that a safely Democratic seat could elect a reliable left-winger over an anti-abortion congressman who had sometimes voted with the National Rifle Association.

"Henry Cuellar knows that district like the back of his hand," said Bustos. Hours later, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) dismissed a question about whether the party would support Cuellar over a challenger who agreed more with candidates like Bernie Sanders.

"That’s the easiest question you could ask me," said Pelosi, praising Cuellar. There were a few boos from the audience, easy enough to talk over.

ON THE TRAIL

Republican presidential challengers Joe Walsh and Bill Weld speak to the media after a debate in New York last week. (Mark Kauzlarich/Reuters)

AUSTIN — For the first time, Joe Walsh was being asked what he would do if President Trump was not around. The former Illinois congressman, one of three Republicans challenging the president in the 2020 primary, was doing it because he considered Trump unfit for office.

But if he were actually removed from that office — something unthinkable a week earlier, something at least talked about now — what would Walsh do?

"I really don't know the political ramifications of impeachment," Walsh said, after a moderated town hall in the registration room for the Texas Tribune Festival. "He ought to be impeached. He deserves to be impeached. Read the Mueller report. I intend to do whatever I can to make sure he's not the nominee. And if he were forced out before that, I'd still be running, absolutely. It should count that people stepped up now to challenge him."

Walsh is the brashest of Trump's three primary opponents, especially on social media, but this was a hard week to dominate any conversation. Former Massachusetts governor Bill Weld, the first Republican to explore a race against Trump, had just called the president's pressure on Ukraine "treason" and added that "the penalty for treason under the US code is death." Former South Carolina governor Mark Sanford, who has not gone that far, agreed that the president's apparent effort to obtain damaging information on Joe Biden had brought his presidency to a new low.

"This is conducting foreign policy based on domestic political considerations," Sanford said in a short interview last week as he campaigned at an outdoor food fair in Des Moines. "I mean, that's new ground, and it's very troubling."

Until last week, the Republican primary challengers added up to a curiosity. There was no electoral coalition that could defeat the president in a party primary. Polling had found Weld, Sanford and Walsh running in the single digits behind Trump in early states. The Republican Party in Sanford's own South Carolina had scrapped its primary, with not much backlash; a CNN poll found 62 percent of Palmetto State Republicans agreeing with the decision not to hold a primary and only 27 percent disagreeing.

Yet the Ukraine saga is the first in some time that's rattled congressional Republicans. The vast majority of them were ready to defend Trump, putting on their comfortable armor and blaming the impeachment inquiry on the same old factors — Democrats refusing to accept the 2016 election, a "deep state" working to undermine him, a media that wanted him gone.

"Heck yeah, I'm going to defend the president when I think he's getting a raw deal," Rep. Jim Jordan (Ohio) said at another panel at the Texas Tribune festival.

But other Republicans have been more cautious, with Sen. Mitt Romney (Utah) criticizing Trump, Rep. Mark Amodei (Nev.) saying he supports at least some kind of inquiry, and the people who criticize the president on television talking anew about whether he could win a second term and whether he would have to give it up.

"I don't think he wants the humiliation," said Anthony Scaramucci, who has turned a brief stint as White House communications director into a career as an alternately pro- and anti-Trump pundit. (Scaramucci made that remark at a well-attended panel, with some attendees sticking around after an appearance by Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg.)

This situation has increased media interest in Weld, Sanford and Walsh, but in a quirky way. First, the candidates can't agree on whether it's a good thing to have so many of them running against Trump. In a roundtable with Washington Post reporters this month, Weld called the trio "the three stooges" and said it had been helpful to have them all in the mix.

"Mark and I had several talks even before he got in," Weld said. "And I was talking on a regular basis with John Kasich and Larry Hogan, the former governor of Ohio and current governor of Maryland. They both said they were looking at it, and I was trying to make the case they should get in, that it would be fun, and that it would stir up the pot."

Walsh disagreed, saying that it would be better for voters, at some point, to clearly identify one Trump alternative. And the idea of people who had backed away from potential Trump challenges taking a second look now that the president was weaker made him laugh.

"It pisses me off that so many of my former colleagues in the House and Senate agree with every word I say, privately, and they're afraid to say it publicly," Walsh said. "So if they kind of come out of the woodwork when Trump is screwed, then screw that."

AD WATCH

Donald Trump, "Biden Corruption." The first TV ad about the news that persuaded Democrats to launch an impeachment inquiry comes from the president's own reelection campaign. It's also misleading. In 30 seconds, it splices together footage of Biden lobbying Ukraine to fire Viktor Shokin, implying that as vice president, Biden used his influence to steer investigators away from Hunter Biden, who at the time was on the board of the Ukrainian energy company Burisma Holdings.

"Joe Biden promised Ukraine $1 billion if they fired the prosecutor investigating his son's company," a narrator says, before footage rolls from a 2018 appearance at the Council on Foreign Relations, where Biden talked about successfully pressuring Ukraine to sack Shokin. The problem: There's no evidence that Shokin, who was under fire for weak treatment of domestic corruption cases, was investigating Hunter Biden.

Tom Cotton, "Investigate Biden." The senator from Arkansas is facing his first reelection next year, a race national Democrats aren't really planning to compete in. (Cotton's only announced challenger is Josh Mahony, a nonprofit executive who ran unsuccessfully for Congress last year.) But Cotton has swiftly become one of Joe Biden's biggest critics in Congress, telling radio host Hugh Hewitt that Hunter Biden should answer questions about a paternity lawsuit against him and running Facebook ads that urge conservatives to sign a petition (i.e., join his mailing list) to hold the Bidens accountable.

"Joe Biden did the very thing that Democrats are accusing President Trump of doing, despite not having any facts," reads one ad, which itself was false.

POLL WATCH

Do you approve of the House starting an impeachment inquiry? (NPR/PBS News Hour/Marist, 864 adults)

Approve — 49%

Disapprove — 46%

Democrats have shaken off some of their nervousness about impeachment for a very ordinary reason: Voters seem to be changing their minds. In Marist's poll, the most comprehensive of several national studies taken this week, slightly more people oppose impeachment than approve of the job the president is doing; that job number has ticked up slightly since summer. But a plurality of all voters now approve of what the House Democratic majority is doing. Much of that is due to Democrats, who generally supported impeachment but were nervous about the politics, climbing aboard, but self-identified "moderate" voters approve by a margin of 18 points.

How serious of a problem was the president's call to Ukraine? (ABC/Ipsos, 504 adults)

Very/somewhat serious — 64%

Not serious — 36%

Get used to Democrats using this phrase: "The president's own words." The party, especially in Congress, became increasingly nervous over the years about how to explain the complicated Russia story to swing voters. The Ukraine story, so far, is about a whistleblower complaint and a phone call. It's easy to explain, hence the Democrats' new confidence and the GOP's effort to find another storyline (the Hunter Biden saga) to muddy voter perceptions of who's corrupt.

Nevada Democratic caucuses (CNN/SSRS, 324 likely voters)

Joe Biden — 22%

Bernie Sanders — 22%

Elizabeth Warren — 18%

Kamala D. Harris — 5%

Pete Buttigieg — 4%

Tom Steyer — 4%

Andrew Yang — 3%

Cory Booker — 2%

Tulsi Gabbard — 1%

Amy Klobuchar — 1%

Tim Ryan — 1%

Marianne Williamson — 1%

No more than three Democratic candidates have ever made it to Nevada, the third early-voting state, since the caucuses began in 2008. Here, around two-fifths of Democratic voters are either undecided or supporting a single-digit candidate. Unless one of those candidates gets a "ticket" out of Iowa or New Hampshire, Nevadans might reassess that vote in February.

When pressed on which candidate they agree with most, issue-to-issue, Biden actually trails Sanders every time, as does Warren; Sanders does best, with 32 percent support, when voters are asked who they support most on health care. But at the same time, even while she trails, Warren is the most widely acceptable candidate; by a 64-point margin, voters say they'd be "enthusiastic" were she the nominee. The margin on that question for Sanders is 53 points, and the margin for Biden is 48 points.

South Carolina Democratic primary (CNN/SSRS, 406 likely voters)

Joe Biden — 37%

Elizabeth Warren — 16%

Bernie Sanders — 11%

Pete Buttigieg — 4%

Kamala D. Harris — 3%

Tom Steyer — 3%

Cory Booker — 2%

Beto O’Rourke — 2%

Michael Bennet — 1%

Tulsi Gabbard — 1%

Amy Klobuchar — 1%

Marianne Williamson — 1%

South Carolina is usually described as Biden's "firewall," the state where no rival comes close to his support, and every poll has found evidence for that. This is the rare state where Biden leads on enthusiasm, with a 57-point margin on that question to 39 points for Warren, 35 for Sanders and just 25 points for Kamala D. Harris.

But Biden's rivals don't look at these numbers and write off the primary. At this time four years ago, Hillary Clinton's support in South Carolina clocked in at 70 percent; when voters were asked what they would do if Biden jumped into that race, he had 24 percent to Clinton's 49 percent. Among black voters now, he grabs 41 percent support to 4 percent for Warren; among white voters he leads Warren narrowly. What Democrats don't know is whether black voters would rally behind Biden if and when their options narrowed, or if the voters not already supporting Biden are up for grabs.

IN THE STATES

Louisiana. On Thursday, Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards and his two Republican opponents met for the second of their three debates. The national conversation about impeachment didn't come up. But ahead of the Oct. 12 election, Republican Rep. Ralph Abraham is urging voters to support the president by ousting Edwards.

Abraham has done so by highlighting a get-out-the-vote rally this week, where Democrats will hear from Rep. Maxine Waters (Calif.), and by asking why Edwards has criticized the president in remarks to his party. Abraham cut a video on the Waters rally, saying it could "not happen without John Bel Edwards's approval," and urging the press to ask: "Does the governor stand with the Democrats and their insane attempt to impeach our president?"

Edwards hasn't said so, instead waving off the story as a typical obsession for Washington politicians. "What we know is the House has started an impeachment inquiry, the Senate will never vote with a two-thirds vote to remove the president, and so what it seems to me this is at least a distraction that will keep the federal government from actually governing," Edwards said Wednesday in an interview with the Associated Press. "And you know, it's hard enough for them to do that anyway."

Still, Republicans are working to make Edwards answer for criticism of the president, including some of his own. In a June address to Greater St. Stephen Full Gospel Baptist Church in New Orleans, while Edwards talked less about the president than many Democrats, he made an oblique reference that went largely unnoticed at the time.

"Yeah, I know there's some people who say it's time to make America great again," Edwards said. "Understand this: There is no greatness that is not rooted in goodness. And we need to be good people."

Abraham swung at Edwards over that statement, telling The Washington Post through a spokesman that Edwards had it "backward" and, as he's done on the trail, suggested that the state was losing out on national economic growth.

"While America is great under President Trump, Louisiana is dying because of this governor's weak liberal leadership," Abraham said.

"Governor Edwards has a good working relationship with the president and Louisiana's congressional delegation," said Eric Holl, an Edwards spokesman. "He] regularly urges leaders from both parties in Washington, D.C., to be more like Louisiana, where Republicans, Democrats and independents came together in good faith to turn Louisiana's $2 billion deficit into a surplus and invest in education, roads and bridges, and health care."

DEBATE SEASON

When Tom Steyer qualified for the fourth Democratic debate, a cry went out from exhausted reporters. Surely, no stage could fit an 11th candidate? Surely, the naive voters who pushed Steyer to 2 percent in some polls did not realize that they'd split the debate in two?

The panic was totally needless, as CNN, the co-host of next month's debate, will cram 12 candidates (Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii has also, narrowly, qualified) onto one night, Oct. 15. "It is the intention of the DNC and our media partners to hold the October debate over one night," the party's committee announced, elbowing its way into a process it has largely ceded to TV sponsors.

That process, cutting down participation in the debates through two big metrics, has created two kinds of Democrats: those irritated by the questions asked so far and those disgruntled that they can't make it on that that stage for the irritating questions.

"I just think it's going to create a set of unintended consequences, and it's prematurely kicking people off the debate stage," said Sen. Michael Bennet (Colo.), who has not reached either the polling or the 130,000-donor threshold for the fourth debate. "That's obviously self-interested. I don't pretend that it's not."

2020

Joe Biden speaks at a campaign event in Las Vegas on Friday. (John Locher/AP)

Joe Biden. He campaigned in Las Vegas amid a series of end-of-quarter fundraisers. As at most recent public events, he played down the president's attacks on him and his son Hunter. "It’s not about me. We’ll overcome this. This is fine," he said. "My family will handle this, but I’m worried about all of the families and all of the lives that are at stake in this election because of his failure as a president.”

Beto O'Rourke. He was the first of Biden's 2020 rivals to condemn the Trump campaign's ad against him, tweeting that "every one of us needs to call this exactly what it is: propaganda." In remarks at the Texas Tribune festival, he urged the president to resign.

Cory Booker. He defended Biden in a Sunday appearance on CNN's "State of the Union," calling the former vice president a "statesman" who was being falsely accused. "I will be standing firmly in defense of Joe Biden throughout this process because this is in no way can besmirch his character, his honor and his incredible service to this country."

Elizabeth Warren. She rallied voters in South Carolina on Saturday before speaking to the United Food and Commercial Workers in Michigan. "Look, when I made the decision to run for president, I never thought impeachment was going to have anything to do with it," she told reporters. "I was ready to take on Donald Trump straight."

Amy Klobuchar. She joined Warren at the UFCW summit and reiterated that the country needed an impeachment conversation even if it wasn't a political winner. "I can't evaluate our constitutional duty to go forward based on what's going to market the best on TV," she said. "I'm sorry, there are some things that are bigger than that. Our Founding Fathers didn't have Twitter, okay?"

Bernie Sanders. His campaign compiled footage from his emotional town halls on medical debt into a single clip.

Julián Castro. He told donors, in a fundraising email, that failing to make the November debate would probably mean the end of his campaign. Making that debate would require polling higher than he has in all but a handful of polls this year, and he has not even shown up in some recent polls of early states.

Steve Bullock. He released his own public lands protection plan, pledging to undo the Trump administration's actions on protected lands since 2017.

Pete Buttigieg. He used a stop at the Texas Tribune Festival to avoid attacks on his opponents, pitching himself as a political "impossible burger" — "it tastes good and it's good for you."

Michael Bennet. He appeared at the Texas Tribune festival to reiterate his warning that the party won't have a united, winning message if it picks a liberal nominee.

Amy B Wang contributed to this report.

