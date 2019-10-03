In this edition: Shrugging about impeachment at Democratic town halls, contemplating a major candidate's health scare, and reading the latest polls on the Ukraine saga.

Rep. Max Rose (D-N.Y.) speaks to constituents during a town hall meeting on Wednesday. (Mary Altaffer/AP)

NEW YORK — It was supposed to be a “commuting town hall,” with questions and answers about the cost of getting around and out of Staten Island. But Rep. Max Rose dealt with “the i-word” right away.

“To some of you, I'm sure all of this seems like the same old nonsense,” said Rose, one of 31 Democrats, and 21 freshman Democrats, whose district was carried by Donald Trump in 2016. He bemoaned Democrats who wanted to impeach Trump “before they took the oath of office” and Republicans who'd become “deaf, dumb, and blind” as the president's legal team flouted subpoenas.

“While the president of the United States may be willing to violate the Constitution to get reelected, I will not,” Rose said. “That's why I intend to fully support this impeachment inquiry and follow these facts where they lead us.”

Until he spoke those words, Rose had been the only New York City Democrat in Congress who did not support the inquiry. Most of the crowd, more than 100 people packed into a Jewish Community Center, burst into applause. One constituent, holding up printouts from the late Lyndon LaRouche's website, stood up to challenge Rose; he was quickly shouted down. In New York and in other town halls held at the start of this two-week congressional recess, Democrats who have endorsed the impeachment inquiry have encountered more attaboys than jeers — until they go online, where Republican groups have been portraying swing-district Democrats as hateful and unhinged.

“This is a huge deal for our country,” Rep. Elissa Slotkin told constituents in East Lansing, Mich., on Wednesday. “This is only the fourth time in our history that we will go through this. And I do not do it with a light heart. What I would ask everyone, whether you agree or disagree with the decision, is that we treat it with the seriousness that it deserves.”

Resistance from Republican constituents has been visible but small. A half-dozen protesters gathered outside of Slotkin's town hall, holding signs with messages like “He won, get over it.” The crowd was only slightly larger at a protest of Rep. Haley Stevens of Michigan, who like Slotkin had flipped a “red” district, albeit one that had been trending away from Republicans. There were some shouts of “hearsay” when Rep. Antonio Delgado met constituents in New York; one voter accused him of mouthing Democratic talking points when he said he took no pleasure in the possibility of impeachment.

“The statute makes it pretty clear that it is a crime to solicit anything of value from a foreign national when seeking office or for an electoral purposes,” Delgado said. “That is the letter of the law.”

The resistance, so far, is a fraction of what Republicans confronted in the summer of 2017, when they were working to repeal the Affordable Care Act. It's quieter than what Democrats faced in 2009, when the ACA was being debated amid false rumors that it would lead to national bankruptcy or “death panels” for the elderly.

What's unfolding instead is a hardening of partisan attitudes, with Republican voters irritated but not mobilized and Democratic voters showing up with thanks. Staten Island Republicans did not organize around Rose's town hall, and his leading Republican opponent kept her criticism to a tweet. (It used the word “socialism” twice, with a reference to a violinist and socialist activist who is challenging Rose in the 2020 primary.) Rep. Susan Wild (D-Pa.) fielded just two impeachment questions at her Allentown town hall Wednesday; voters, she said, were mostly either thanking her or focusing on other issues.

“So far in the district, I’ve heard absolutely nothing,” Wild said, when asked whether her constituents are asking about impeachment. “Crickets.”

Democrats were far more vocal ahead of the Rose town hall, with groups that had worked for Rose in 2018 warning that it would be harder for him to excite them if he wholly rejected impeachment. After the event — which, as advertised, focused on transportation as soon as the impeachment statement was over — some said they were surprised that the congressman didn't get a protest.

“I thought there'd be more people angry at him,” said Alan Walters, 73, who had voted for Rose and came to support him Wednesday. “We live in contentious times.”

“I don't even want to talk about politics on Facebook because it's so divisive,” said Beverly Walters, 71.

Behind the confident ad buys — the Republican National Committee was running anti-Rose spots days before he actually endorsed the impeachment inquiry — polling doesn't suggest a rebellion brewing against swing-state Democrats. A polling memo released Thursday by the National Republican Congressional Committee and designed to rattle Democrats, found that 44 percent of voters in targeted seats, many of them places where Trump had won, nonetheless supported the impeachment inquiry. Public polling has found a surge toward support for an inquiry since a whistleblower first revealed that the president had leaned on Ukraine's president for dirt on the Biden family; nationally, there is far more enthusiasm about impeachment than there ever was for the 1998 impeachment of Bill Clinton.

While Democratic messaging has stuck to the line set by Nancy Pelosi — focus on the domestic agenda, take no glee — Republican messaging portrays a country being ripped apart. “Rather than spending his time in office accomplishing anything for his constituents, Max Rose would rather waste the next year on another pointless fishing expedition, trying to impeach the president his constituents elected in the 2016 election,” Calvin Moore, a spokesman for the Congressional Leadership Fund, the House GOP's super PAC, said after Rose's Wednesday night announcement.

But Rose had talked about impeachment for just seven of the town hall's 68 minutes; he ended it by informing the crowd that he had to talk to the reporters in the room, who were focused on “the i-word.” Surrounded by cameras, Rose had the most fun answering a question about the GOP's political strategy in Staten Island.

“I am not concerned at all by the NRCC or anyone that wants to try and challenge me because they already tried once, and we kicked their a--,” he told reporters after the town hall. “Guess what? That’s exactly what is going to happen again. They have been absolute jokes. They will continue to be jokes. And I look forward to beating them by an incredible margin.”

Mike DeBonis contributed reporting from East Lansing, Mich.; Amber Phillips contributed reporting from Allentown, Pa.

DEMS IN DISARRAY

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) at Dartmouth College in Hanover, N.H., on Sunday. (Cheryl Senter/AP)

On Tuesday night, Bernie Sanders supporters jumped onto a call with campaign manager Faiz Shakir. There was nothing but good news: More than 1 million donors, more than 3 million phone calls, at least 10 million voter contact attempts.

“Right now, we have a lot of corporate media who have been trying to deride this campaign, to dismiss this campaign, to write it off and suggest that it was all over,” Shakir said. “They were writing the obituaries, and, sadly for them, it has not turned out like that.”

At that moment, Sanders had been addressing around 250 voters in Las Vegas, when he asked for a chair, telling the crowd it had been a “long day.” The next morning, the Sanders campaign announced that the senator had gotten medical attention after the event; “he was found to have a blockage in one artery and two stents were successfully inserted.”

There is not much precedent for what has happened to the Sanders campaign — it is organizing faster than before in early primary states, but its candidate is off the trail, and an Iowa ad buy has been postponed. Three years ago, Hillary Clinton scrapped some campaign events after a fainting spell resulting from pneumonia, which her campaign had not disclosed until the incident. At the time, Clinton was already the Democratic nominee for president, but the health scare sparked such panic that Donna Brazile, the acting chair of the Democratic National Committee, would later reveal that she considered setting in motion a process to replace Clinton with Joe Biden.

But just as the Democratic Party's apparatus isn't set up to defend a candidate who's not yet the nominee — whether it's Joe Biden from the president's attacks or Sanders, who has received well wishes from his competitors all week. (Elizabeth Warren's campaign even sent the Sanders team dinner.) On Thursday, the Sanders campaign announced that the senator would recover in time for the Oct. 15 debate outside Columbus, Ohio. His wife, Jane Sanders, said that he was “up and about” and would soon head home to Burlington, Vt., from Las Vegas.

“Yesterday, he spent much of the day talking with staff about policies, cracking jokes with the nurses and doctors, and speaking with his family on the phone,” Jane Sanders wrote in a statement. “His doctors are pleased with his progress, and there has been no need for any additional procedures.”

Apart from the canceled ad buy, and a few events, nothing has changed in the Sanders campaign's strategy this week. Still, that strategy, as laid out in the call, assumes a Democratic primary that is missing most other candidates.

“If you ask people around the country, what's one thing you know about Bernie Sanders, they're often going to tell you Medicare-for-all or taking on the elite special interests in this country,” Shakir said. “The other candidate, Joe Biden: What is his argument resting on? When you go around and you ask people, “What is one thing you know about Joe Biden,” the answer you often get back is, 'he was the vice president to Barack Obama.' I think as his record gets more exposed — how he's been favoring trade deals that have hurt the working class, how he supported the Iraq War and has a mythology of how he opposed the Iraq War, how he's been fundraising at the altar of the rich — I think it is going to be very hard for him to go up against Donald Trump.”

Warren, who has led Sanders in some polls of early states, was not mentioned at all. The conversation about “which candidate can beat Donald Trump” was limited to Biden and Sanders. When Sanders returns to the trail, he'll jump right back into an argument about electability, with a new issue — a brief health scare — that has historically caused Democrats to panic.

IMPEACHMENT WATCH

The latest news on the impeachment inquiry:

AD WATCH

Tom Steyer, “Together.” The billionaire is best known among Democrats for his two-year campaign to start impeaching President Trump. He has since stepped away from Need to Impeach, but it's still on the air, including a new buy in Iowa, and Steyer is also on the air reminding Iowans of how he signed up 8 million people on an impeachment petition. "Millions of voices demanding accountability, making change happen," a narrator says. This theme, that Steyer spent big and organized when politicians couldn't win, has run through all of his Iowa advertising; the news cycle gave him a fresh hook.

Michael Bennet, “2010.” The senator from Colorado introduced himself to Iowans as a critic of Medicare-for-all. His new spot accentuates the positive: He was in the Senate to support the Affordable Care Act, was warned that it could cost him his first election (after being appointed to the Senate seat), and backed it anyway. “I didn't win two swing-state elections by apologizing for Obamacare or making empty promises,” he says. Joe Biden has talked less about the risks it took to pass the ACA than about the vision of President Barack Obama; Bennet, by linking himself to the 2010 vote, continues to portray himself as the Democrat who learned something from the Obama-year defeats.

POLL WATCH

Did Joe Biden pressure Ukraine not to investigate his son? (Monmouth, 1,161 adults)

Probably did — 43%

Probably did not — 37%

Don’t know — 20%

As the president continues to recast the Ukraine story as a simple question about corruption — he has now called for multiple nations to investigate Biden — his base has followed along faithfully. Thirty-nine percent of voters polled believe that Trump deserves reelection, and a slightly higher number of them believe that the former vice president probably acted wrongly. The question is favorable to Trump’s framing, but the quiet Democratic worry about Biden (or any other Democrat) is that the president can change the discussion around them by throwing as many accusations as Fox News will air.

South Carolina Democratic primary (Winthrop, 462 registered voters)

Joe Biden — 37%

Elizabeth Warren — 17%

Bernie Sanders — 8%

Kamala Harris — 7%

Pete Buttigieg — 4%

Cory Booker — 3%

Tom Steyer — 2%

Andrew Yang — 2%

Beto O'Rourke — 2%

Tulsi Gabbard — 1%

Amy Klobuchar — 1%

South Carolina, the first in a wave of southern states that vote over a few weeks in February and March, is frequently described as Joe Biden's firewall state: If things get sloppy in the first three states, he can recover and build up a delegate lead in places where black voters dominate Democratic primaries. Here, Warren leads Biden among white voters by a 29 to 22 margin; Biden leads the field with black voters, who give him 46 percent of their support to 10 percent for Harris, 9 percent for Warren and 8 percent for Sanders.

California Democratic primary (PPIC, 1,705 voters)

Elizabeth Warren — 23% ( 8)

Joe Biden — 22% ( 11)

Bernie Sanders — 21% ( 9)

Kamala Harris — 8% (-11)

Pete Buttigieg — 6% ( 1)

Andrew Yang — 3% ( 3)

Julián Castro — 2% ( 2)

Cory Booker — 2% ( 2)

Tom Steyer — 1% ( 1)

Amy Klobuchar — 1% ( 1)

Beto O’Rourke — 1% ( 1)

The California pollster's July survey got a lot of attention for affirming the story line at the time: Joe Biden seems to be taking on water as Kamala Harris surged. Its new numbers add to the teetering pile of bad news for Harris; it's also good for Sanders, who maintains his leads with young voters and Latino voters in the big primary state where he spent the most time. (Sanders's Hail Mary play at the end of the 2016 primary was to win California and move “superdelegates” away from Hillary Clinton. He lost the state by only seven points.) But the poll was conducted before the Ukraine saga began and long before Sanders's health scare, two story lines that have yet to be reflected in polls.

2020

Joe Biden speaks during a gun safety forum in Las Vegas on Wednesday. (John Locher/AP)

Joe Biden. In nearly every speech, the former vice president tells his crowds that the 2020 election can’t just be about the president. “Everybody knows who Donald Trump is,” he says. “It’s time to tell people who we are.” It’s a way to assuage worries that he, like Hillary Clinton, would chase the president through every twisty news cycle; it’s a way to project confidence that if voters got to hear him and Trump lay out their agendas, Trump would lose badly.

But on Wednesday, Biden turned a stop in Reno into a response to Trump, rebutting a TV ad that falsely accuses the former vice president of leaning on Ukraine to stop a prosecutor from investigating his son, Hunter Biden.

“You’re not going to destroy me. And you’re not going to destroy my family. I don’t care how much money you spend or how dirty the attacks get,” Biden said. “We weren’t pressing Ukraine to get rid of a tough prosecutor. We were pressing them to replace a weak prosecutor who wouldn’t do his job with someone who, at the time, we hoped would finally crack down on corruption. Trump, on the other hand, was secretly putting at risk our national security to pursue a personal political vendetta against me because he does not want to run against me.”

It was the third time that Biden had replaced the stump speech with an address about Trump. The first, a June speech in Iowa, embraced the contrast between himself and the president, who was speaking to donors two hours away. The second, an August speech in another part of Iowa, attacked Trump's “vacant-eyed mouthing” of talking points about white supremacy after the mass shooting in El Paso.

A goal shared in each of these speeches was elevating Biden above the other Democratic candidates: He was the one who Trump worried about, and the only one with the stature to respond to him.

But in Reno, Biden — who’s often talked about Republicans experiencing an "epiphany" once Trump leaves office — singled out the president’s party for criticism. If that keeps up, it would be a small but vital change to the argument Biden is making

President Trump. He spent Thursday in the Villages, a Florida retirement community, ostensibly to promote an executive order that promoted private plans within Medicare Advantage. The event turned into a riff on Medicare-for-all, with the president insisting that Democrats would “devastate” the health-care system and adding that they were working on their “impeachment crap” because he kept winning.

Cory Booker. He repackaged a suite of plans to “cut child poverty by two thirds,” ahead of a campaign trip to Iowa. They include the Rise Credit, expanding the Earned Income Tax Credit; increasing the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program maximum by 30 percent; and turning Temporary Assistance for Needy Families into a block grant for states.

Beto O’Rourke. Starting at the Giffords gun forum in Las Vegas and continuing with a BuzzFeed interview, he accused Pete Buttigieg of curtailing his gun plan because he was afraid of blowback. “He probably wants to get to the right place, but is afraid of doing the right thing right now,” O’Rourke said onstage. He expanded on those remarks afterward: “I think he represents a kind of politics that is focused on poll testing and focus-group driving, and triangulating, and listening to consultants before you arrive at a position.”

Steve Bullock. He’s among the Democrats not taking the stage at this weekend's SEIU gathering in Los Angeles; instead, he's spending the weekend in Charleston and Columbia, S.C.

Tom Steyer. He plugged $2.7 million more into Need to Impeach, as it goes up in key 2020 states with Senate races, urging Republicans to listen to evidence if impeachment leads to the trial of the president.

Tulsi Gabbard. She criticized Kamala Harris for urging Twitter to suspend the president’s account, telling Fox News: “I will stand up for every American’s right and freedom of speech, no matter how strongly I may disagree with that speech.”

