In this special post-debate edition: The best and worst of debate night, the meaning of the “AOC” endorsement, and a new poll from Kentucky.

Candidates line up onstage at the fourth debate, at Otterbein University in Ohio. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

WESTERVILLE, Ohio — The largest presidential debate in history offered at least one surprise: Less time was spent on intra-Democratic swiping than in any of these prime-time forums so far. Before their umpteenth fight about Medicare-for-all, 12 Democrats took turns explaining why the president deserved impeachment. At the one-hour mark, they got to attack the Trump administration's out-of-nowhere abandonment of Syria's Kurds.

Both exchanges delivered what Democratic voters want out of these debates — a focus on how their party will defeat the president in 2020. And the result was simultaneously the debate with the most pointed exchanges but the least damage to any potential nominee. Here's what mattered, with candidates listed in the very neutral order of who got the most time to who got the least.

Elizabeth Warren. It's one of these debates' great mysteries: Why do Warren's rivals keep telegraphing how they're going to attack her? In campaign stops and interviews over the last week, Pete Buttigieg said he'd hold the senator from Massachusetts accountable on Medicare-for-all, and he did. Amy Klobuchar told Bill Maher last week that “just because people say ideas are bold doesn’t mean they are bold,” a line she reformulated onstage. (“I have bold ideas to get us there. Just because they're different than Elizabeth's doesn't mean they're not bold.”)

Nothing, in other words, came at Warren like a surprise. No one rattled her on health care. She never lost control and frequently spun the debate back to the places she was comfortable. Twice, she was attacked in a way that teed up her absolute favorite topics. That happened when former congressman Beto O'Rourke accused her of “punitive” tax policies, which became a cue for Warren's riff on how billionaires owe the country more: “Pitch in two cents so every other kid in America has a chance to make it.” It happened again when Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.) asked why she would not demand that Twitter deactivate the president's account: Warren simply began talking about campaign finance reform.

A curious mythology has been built around Warren's success so far, crediting that success on opponents' reluctance to attack her. But this was actually the third time, in a row, that Warren was accused of making impossible promises, especially on health care, and she was ready for it, making the memorable promise not to “sign a bill into law that raises their costs, because costs are what people care about.”

Worst moment: A minor slip in an exchange with Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii), when Warren said she didn't want “troops in the Middle East,” forcing her campaign to clarify that she meant “combat troops.” But none of her rivals pounced until after the debate, and it's not clear that anti-interventionism is a loser with Democratic voters.

Best moment: “I will outwork, out-organize, and outlast anyone, and that includes Donald Trump, Mike Pence or whoever the Republicans get stuck with.”

Joe Biden. He entered the debate facing louder and more numerous questions about his sharpness as a candidate. None of that got settled onstage. Biden's response to his son's work for a Ukrainian energy company lacked the lectern-slamming power of the speeches he'd been giving over the last two weeks. “My son's statement speaks for itself,” Biden said, referring to a Hunter Biden interview that not all viewers had seen. “He spoke about it today. My son's statement speaks for itself.”

Democratic voters don't think the attacks on Biden, from Trump, have been accurate or fair. Biden's recent stagnation is more about how primary voters view his ability to wage a general election campaign, and in some ways he was less engaged in Ohio than he was during last month's debate in Texas. Biden's habit of packing multiple policies into one answer showed up in a head-scratching response about taxing the very rich.

“No, look, demonizing wealth — what I talked about is how you get things done,” he said. “And the way to get things done is take a look at the tax code right now. The idea — we have to start rewarding work, not just wealth. I would eliminate the capital gains tax — I would raise the capital gains tax to the highest rate, of 39.5 percent. I would double it, because guess what? Why in God’s name should someone who’s clipping coupons in the stock market make — in fact, pay a lower tax rate than someone who, in fact, is — like I said — the — a schoolteacher and a firefighter? It’s ridiculous. And they pay a lower tax.”

Worst moment: Leaning into Warren's space to tell her that he “went on the floor and got [her] votes” for the Consumer Finance Protection Bureau, something that Biden seemed to quickly recognize as a mistake; seconds later, he said she did “a hell of a job.”

Best moment: A question about Biden's age let him give the succinct, convincing case for why voters should want a trusted, tested statesman to replace Donald Trump. “Look, one of the reasons I'm running is because of my age and my experience,” he said. “With it comes wisdom.”

Amy Klobuchar. Donors with doubts about Biden have been waiting for the senator from Minnesota to come into her own as a centrist alternative; specifically, they were waiting for her to supplement her own pitch with a case against Warren and Sanders. She did so, though there hasn’t been much demand, among Democrats, for the sort of attacks Klobuchar decided on — a line about “the difference between a plan and a pipe dream” fed right into Warren’s argument that other Democrats simply ruled out big ideas.

Klobuchar might have connected more to primary voters in less flashy moments, spelling out her specific plans on topics like small business and drug company abuses. “The people that should pay for this, that should pay for the treatment, are the very people that got people hooked and killed them in the first place,” said of companies that had flooded the opioid market.

Worst moment: Klobuchar began one volley against Warren by saying she was “tired of hearing, whenever I say these things, oh, it's Republican talking points.” Warren had called attacks on Medicare-for-all “Republican talking points” two debates earlier, but not on Tuesday.

Best moment: A great joke at both Warren's and Tom Steyer's expense: “No one on this stage wants to protect billionaires. Not even the billionaire wants to protect billionaires.”

Beto O'Rourke. With every debate, the Texan's rivals have become less subtle about their contempt for him. O’Rourke didn’t get a real “hell yes” moment, something to recapture the excitement of his mandatory gun buyback position. More than ever before, his style of emphasizing where he had been and whom he had talked to got thin. What was effective in his Senate bid against Ted Cruz, whom he could reasonably peg as a distracted senator, was much less effective deployed against fellow Democrats who’ve been campaigning just as much as he has.

Worst moment: The baffling minute when O'Rourke asked Warren if she'd raise taxes on families that make less than $250,000 per year, when Warren was reiterating that her signature policies were paid for by a wealth tax.

Best moment: O’Rourke stood his ground when Pete Buttigieg accused him of being glib about the gun buyback. “That was a slap in the face to every single one of those groups and every single survivor of a mass casualty assault with an AR-15 and an AK-47,” said O’Rourke, channeling the position of Parkland survivors.

Bernie Sanders. The senator's heart attack was a setback for his campaign, with one upside: It dramatically lowered expectations for the candidate who's got the most experience in presidential primary debates. After a stent and nearly two weeks off the trail, Sanders hadn’t changed at all. He teamed up with Warren to defend Medicare-for-all. Other candidates latched onto Sanders’s comment that “taxes will go up” under his bill to attack Warren; Sanders never did.

“The way you win an election in this time in history is not the same old, same old,” he said. “You have to inspire people. You have to excite people. You've got to bring working people and young people and poor people into the political process.”

Worst moment: There wasn’t really one. He didn’t answer in detail about his heart attack, but moderators asked just one question without a followup.

Best moment: Right near the end, Sanders got to land a Biden critique that, for whatever reason, there hadn't been time or space for previously. “You got the disastrous war in Iraq done. You got a bankruptcy bill, which is hurting middle-class families all over this country. You got trade agreements, like NAFTA and PNTR, with China done, which have cost us 4 million jobs.”

Pete Buttigieg. Like Klobuchar, Buttigieg has become increasingly interesting to donors and voters who have worries about Biden. Like her, he adopted a much harsher approach than in any previous debate.

Sometimes it worked, as there’s definitely an audience for attacks on Warren’s Medicare positioning. Sometimes it made much less sense, like when the South Bend, Ind., mayor followed up on Warren’s case for a wealth tax by asking what Democrats would do to win Midwestern voters who picked Trump “because it felt like nobody was willing to actually do anything.” Warren had actually offered a popular policy — the wealth tax — while Buttigieg hadn’t. The effectiveness of Buttigieg's strategy will take a few days to suss out, as Democrats have not yet rewarded any candidate for going negative. But Buttigieg had framed his attack as straight talk, and his oratorical skills were what attracted so much support in the first place.

Worst moment: The second repetition of his most canned-sounding line: “Let me tell, though, how this looks from the industrial Midwest where I live.”

Best moment: There were several; he really was the most effective attacker on the stage. It might be a tie between his teeth-baring response to O'Rourke (“I don't need lessons from you on courage — political or personal”) and the deft way he tied Gabbard to Trump (“You can put an end to endless war without embracing Donald Trump's policy, as you're doing”).

Kamala Harris. Just as she did in Houston, Harris benefited from a fall to the middle of the pack; she can get twisted up when defending specific polices but is compelling when describing the crises worsened or left unmanaged by the president.

Best moment: She conveyed what many, many Democrats think about these debates: that moderators keep going after the same issues and ignoring liberal priorities. “This is the sixth debate we have had in this presidential cycle and not nearly one word, with all of these discussions about health care, on women's access to reproductive health care, which is under full-on attack in America today.”

Worst moment: The decision to go after Warren for not, like Harris, calling on Twitter to remove the president's account. Arizona Rep. Ruben Gallego, one of Harris's surrogates, argued that the president's abusive tweets were especially threatening to nonwhite voters, and that Warren, revealingly, didn't appreciate that. But Harris didn't make that connection herself.

Cory Booker. Democrats simply don't know what to make of the senator from New Jersey, who keeps delivering solid, occasionally captivating turns at these debates, moving into the top three or four choices of early state voters … and never moving up to number one.

Worst moment: A joke about Donald Trump being the least healthy candidate running for president didn't really land, but it didn't do harm.

Best moment. No one is happier when defending fellow Democrats from attacks, as he did even after a negative question to Biden was long over. “I saw this play in 2016's election. We are literally using Donald Trump's lies.”

Andrew Yang. He's settled into a unique role in the primary: He talks about universal basic income and worries that other Democrats are too reliant on traditional politics. And that's it.

Worst moment: The strange decision to impugn Warren over her wealth tax while promoting the far less popular Value Added Tax (VAT), a regressive sales tax.

Best moment: The most memorable was his hype man cheering for Beto O'Rourke's call to legalize marijuana.

Julián Castro. He had suffered from attacking Joe Biden last month, a fact that deeply frustrated his supporters — there's a feeling that other candidates can make a debate point and win, but Castro gets singled out as nasty.

Worst moment: Nothing stood out: No harm, no risk, no damage. But not much discussion of his candidacy since the debate, either.

Best moment: Having shown up O'Rourke in their first debate together, Castro did it again by asking why O'Rourke trusted police to go door to door and confiscate guns: “I am not going to give these police officers another reason to go door to door in certain communities, because police violence is also gun violence, and we need to address that.”

Tulsi Gabbard. In June and July, the Hawaii congresswoman earned a reputation as a knife-fighter, embarrassing Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan in an exchange about the 9/11 attacks and unloading on Harris over her “deeply concerning” record as a prosecutor. Gabbard's fan base, and sometimes the candidate herself, embraced the idea that she would flatten her opponents. Instead, Gabbard largely fell flat, bungling two attacks on Warren (one of them cut off by a commercial break) and repeatedly taking Republican-friendly stances that have little support among Democrats. Not many primary voters want to be told that their party has been trying to divide the country because Donald Trump won.

Worst moment: Using an unrelated question to make a swipe at, of all people, Hillary Clinton: “When I look out at our country, I don't see deplorables, I see fellow Americans.”

Best moment: Laying out her anti-“regime change war” philosophy, when not paired with an attack, was effective: “Donald Trump has the blood of the Kurds on his hand, but so do many of the politicians in our country from both parties who have supported this ongoing regime change war.”

Tom Steyer. For a first-time candidate, he fit in naturally on a stage with professional politicians. He fit in so well, in fact, that he left without making much of an impression.

Worst moment: Like Buttigieg, he went after Washington in general for having “failed.” That's just not much of an argument for Democratic voters, who do not share Republican aversion to professional politics.

Best moment: Using his very first seconds onstage to praise the field: “Every candidate here is more decent, more coherent and more patriotic than the criminal in the White House.” Of course, that tempted the question of why Steyer decided to run in the first place.

READING LIST

“Warren faces first sustained attack in debate that begins with unified condemnation of Trump,” by Toluse Olorunnipa, Chelsea Janes and Matt Viser

In case you missed the debate (in which case you are a very unusual Trailer reader).

“Warren's charmed campaign just entered a brutal new phase,” by Ryan Lizza

Inside the various campaign decisions to go negative.

“The Democratic debates haven’t changed much? Oh, yes they have,” by Dan Balz

A new front-runner is born, long live the old front-runner.

“Finally, there are enough women on a debate stage that they can go after each other,” by Emma Gray

The end of “catfights” and the birth of … regular fights.

“Five ways the debate could have — and should have — been much, much better,” by Margaret Sullivan

A take that captures a lot of frustration about the questions Democrats keep getting.

“Morgan Harper has a plan to 'reset' politics for the next generation,” by Emma Roller

The other Ohio election story.

IMPEACHMENT WATCH

The latest on the impeachment inquiry:

POLL WATCH

Kentucky governor (Mason-Dixon, 625 registered voters)

Andy Beshear (D) — 46% (-2)

Matt Bevin (R) — 46% ( 6)

Bevin, elected in a 2015 upset, has been one of the country's least popular Republican governors. Democrats have been optimistic all year about Beshear, the state's attorney general (and son of the last Democratic governor), running an education-centric campaign and beating the governor. This is the first in a series of (very intermittent) polls that have found Bevin recovering, and the pollster itself speculates that Republicans could be coming home to Bevin out of anger at the impeachment inquiry. Nearly two-thirds of voters say they oppose that inquiry, more than support the president.

ON THE TRAIL

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez speaks with Sen. Bernie Sanders at the Capitol in June. (Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg)

As first reported by the Post’s Sean Sullivan and some other guy, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) will appear at Sen. Bernie Sanders’s Saturday rally in Queens to endorse him for president. Also supporting Sanders: Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota and Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan. They make up most of the four-member “squad,” the left-wing female Democrats who roared into power in 2018; the fourth member, Rep. Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts, remains neutral.

Each endorsement was a coup for Sanders; Ocasio-Cortez and Tlaib, in particular, had been courted by Elizabeth Warren. The senator from Massachusetts lunched with Ocasio-Cortez in March, and months later she took time during a Detroit campaign swing to record a video about “environmental racism” with Tlaib.

The Warren campaign had nothing negative to say about their choices. The Sanders campaign, meanwhile, argued that the “squad” endorsements would help their candidate build a “multi-racial coalition” and win the primary and the general election.

“As you've heard Bernie Sanders say a million times, in order for him to win, we have to mobilize young people,” said Sanders’s campaign manager, Faiz Shakir. “If we can have a turnout of young people that doubles, you'd have the revolution that Bernie Sanders has been eager to see come about.”

The endorsements come as Sanders has slipped with that coalition. In its early days, the 2020 Sanders campaign pointed to polls to argue that their candidate had the youngest, most diverse and most working-class support of anyone seeking the Democratic nomination.

That’s changed as Sanders has fallen back — though, to be fair, he runs stronger in some polls than others. In June, according to Quinnipiac’s near-monthly polling, Sanders was winning 25 percent of nonwhite voters and 24 percent of voters making less than $50,000; Warren was at just 11 and 10 percent in those demographics.

By this month, Sanders was at 5 percent with black voters (the pollsters had changed its nonwhite sampling) and 18 percent with voters making under $50,000; Warren was at 18 and 19 percent with those groups. Sanders had led by 16 percentage points with voters under 50, and those voters have moved to Warren.

How much can one group of endorsements change that? The Sanders campaign is bullish.

2020

Amy Klobuchar. She's stumping in New Hampshire today and tomorrow before heading back to Iowa for a bus tour.

Pete Buttigieg. He's in Iowa today for a pharmaceutical roundtable and his first post-debate town hall.

Joe Biden. He's returning to eastern Iowa for a town hall tonight.

Cory Booker. He's going to South Carolina for a weekend swing, starting with his second consecutive appearance at a Democratic cook-off in Orangeburg.

Julián Castro. He's back in Iowa on Thursday and Friday, holding an event to campaign for an anti-racial-profiling ordinance in Des Moines and another with formerly incarcerated Iowans reentering the workforce.

Andrew Yang. Like he said from the debate stage, he'll host a 10-hour Q&A from New York, breaking a record that other campaigns probably didn't know existed.

John Delaney. He's making a 37th trip to Iowa, from today through Sunday, and holding his first “Heartland Start-Up” event on Friday in North Liberty.

