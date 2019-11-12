In this edition: Wealthy candidates on rescue missions, the short and unhappy Sanford 2020 campaign, and why Democrats are bemoaning their first primary states again.

Tom Steyer files to be placed on the New Hampshire primary ballot at the statehouse in Concord, N.H., on Tuesday. (Elise Amendola/AP)

It was the first question Tom Steyer got after officially filing as a candidate in New Hampshire’s presidential primary. It was the question he always got: How was a billionaire, mostly bankrolling his own campaign, going to inspire Democrats to vote for him?

“I think that what every Democratic voter is looking for is for someone to tell the truth,” Steyer said. “I’ve spent 10 years thinking about what the truth is.”

It was a cryptic answer, but it made sense for Steyer. Like Mike Bloomberg, if he decides to run, Steyer is able to fund a large-scale presidential campaign without worrying about where the money will come from. Both men have spent hundreds of millions of dollars on down-ballot candidates and causes, winning them allies from the gun control movement to the House Democratic conference. While Bloomberg is perhaps 50 times wealthier than Steyer, both of them have enough money to say and do whatever they want and invite frustrated, pragmatic Democrats to come along.

But Steyer’s campaign so far has demonstrated the limits of hacking the Democratic Party and its primary. Bloomberg adeptly did that to New York’s desperate Republican Party two decades ago, with his quick transition from business to politics. Steyer has spent at least $47 million — that number does not include the past six weeks of hire and TV buys — for single-digit polls, small crowds of voters and minor scandals in two early-voting states. When Steyer spoke at this month’s Liberty and Justice Celebration in Des Moines, sandwiched between Sens. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.) and Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), the lack of a cheering section was noticeable.

“I haven’t seen them at events,” said Sean Bagniewski, the Democratic chairman in Polk County, Iowa, of Steyer’s five-month campaign there. “I haven’t seen them as much at the phone banking. They’ve been a lot less visible.”

If Bloomberg does run for president — he was filing in person for the Arkansas ballot Tuesday but hasn't officially announced a bid — it will be with a different focus from Steyer, who has turned his lack of elected experience into familiar “Washington is broken” messaging. Unlike Bloomberg, who has won office as only a Republican and given to multiple Republican campaigns, Steyer entered the race with Democratic bona fides and a brand built by countless “Need to Impeach” TV ads.

It got him into the conversation, at some cost. Steyer’s campaign, according to people who had been offered jobs in early states, has floated higher salaries and better benefits than anything else in the field. A national communications role was pegged at $150,000, about 25 percent higher than comparable positions with other Democrats. Organizing roles in the Iowa campaign paid $4,500 to $5,000 per month and came with “wellness benefits,” such as gym membership and student debt forgiveness.

“The workplace policies that we have put in place are meant to attract top talent and catch up with campaigns that have already hired hundreds of staff,” said Steyer spokesman Ben Gerdes. “We pay our staff a living wage and want to ensure that all people can afford to work on this campaign.”

With less than three months to go before the caucuses, this has been enough to organize an Iowa campaign while running behind the campaigns that built more organically. Ten days ago, as former Texas congressman Beto O'Rourke's campaign shuttered, some top staff were approached about roles with Steyer and a chance to leave a sunken ship for a well-stocked one. While the campaign has “added staff from congressman O'Rourke's campaign in Iowa,” according to Gerdes, top staffers rebuffed them, with some returning to consulting work and some going on vacation. The appeal of a Texan driving himself from town hall to town hall did not transfer to a wealthy candidate promising to spend big and then take money out of politics.

There were some challenges money couldn't fix and some it could create. The biggest blows to Steyer's campaign came this month: first, when his deputy South Carolina director Dwayne Sims stole data belonging to Kamala D. Harris's campaign, then when his Iowa adviser Pat Murphy offered campaign donations to legislators if they would endorse Steyer. The campaign forced out both Sims and Murphy.

“He resigned,” Steyer said Tuesday, when asked whether Murphy's scandal might make it harder for legislators to support Steyer. “Nothing bad happened. I feel like that's what an organization does. I've been running organizations now for 34 years, and I feel that you have to have standards and live up to those standards.”

Any campaign starting now would have even fewer available staffers than Steyer did when he launched his campaign this summer. Bloomberg, who like Steyer had flirted with a presidential bid, ruled it out and reconsidered, had a strong initial idea of who would staff his campaign in early states. Nine months later, political talent has scattered.

“The best-case scenario is that they find the old Beto people, which would be tough," said Jeff Link, an Iowa Democratic strategist who is not aligned with any campaign. "Five days out, you don’t want to be telling people how to pronounce 'Madrid' or 'Nevada.'" (It’s MAY-drid and Nuh-VAY-duh, in Iowa.)

Bloomberg’s allies suggest that they wouldn't have to worry about that — not in Iowa. To the immediate fury of the early-state Democratic chairs, Bloomberg’s team suggested he could skip organizing in February and focus on Super Tuesday and the states voting afterward. Instead of lobbying for every vote in Iowa, the mayor could introduce himself to the voters of California, Minnesota, Texas and so on with an ad blitz, the sort of candidate interaction that they’re used to. And doing so did not require a grass-roots campaign.

“I'm going to finance the campaign, if there is one, with my own money so I don't owe anybody anything,” Bloomberg told reporters after filing in Arkansas. “Other people ask for donations, in return for which they've got to give favors. But it costs a lot of money, whether you're doing it with your own money or somebody else's money, to get a message out.”

That’s the angle Steyer has been using for months, to mixed results. In Concord, he talked up how successful NextGen, his young voter outreach campaign, had been in New Hampshire; Bloomberg had been tremendously successful in funding organizations such as Moms Demand Action and ads for Democrats in 2018. Asked on Tuesday how much more money he might spend, Steyer had another cryptic answer.

“Campaigns are wild animals,” he said. “You’re not sure where they’re going to twist and where they’re going to turn.”

Rob Wolfe contributed reporting from Concord, N.H.

ON THE TRAIL

Mark Sanford holds a large check representing the national debt as he holds a news conference in Concord, N.H., on Tuesday. (Elise Amendola/AP)

On Sept. 8, former South Carolina governor Mark Sanford began his campaign for the Republican presidential nomination, telling Fox News's Chris Wallace that “we need to have a conversation about what it means to be a Republican.” On Tuesday, that conversation came to an end, as Sanford, arriving at New Hampshire's state house, announced that he would not even bother filing for the February primary.

“All of the oxygen is leaving the room, in terms of meaningful debate, on what comes next in our country on a whole host of issues,” Sanford said. “You cannot have a meaningful debate on what we do about the debt and deficit.”

It was a surprise — not because Sanford was in a winning position but because he had seemed ready for a quixotic Republican rescue mission. Just 59 years old, campaigning on a tight budget, Sanford spent nearly as much time talking to Republican operatives about a run as he spent running as an actual primary candidate.

But nobody seemed to pay attention. Last month, Sanford participated in a friendly debate with the two other Republicans challenging Trump, former Illinois congressman Joe Walsh and former Massachusetts governor Bill Weld. He was largely left out of the coverage, with his rivals delivering more memorable zingers about the president. He intended to drive the conversation toward his issues with a national tour of events about the debt. Few people showed up. A speech outside Philadelphia's Independence Hall drew no voters and just one reporter, to whom Sanford seemed ready to concede.

“If there’s an appetite in terms of people’s concerns on the financial realities of our country and the way in which we are at a tipping point, then there’s going to be some level of measure and movement with regard to the campaign,” Sanford told the Philadelphia Inquirer. “And if there’s not, there won’t be. And it will be short-lived.”

The indignities came one after the other, often from Sanford's own party. South Carolina Republicans canceled their primary, which drew a lawsuit from anti-Trump Republicans on behalf of Sanford, Weld and Walsh. Minnesota Republicans submitted their primary ballot, months ahead of the deadline, with just one presidential candidate: Trump.

“I don't think we want to get our cues on electoral participation from North Korea,” Sanford said in Concord.

Nothing, least of all the campaigning, could turn the conversation to the national debt. It hit $23 trillion while Sanford was a candidate, with government spending far outpacing revenue, in part because of a tax cut that Sanford supported. In Concord, Sanford held up a mock U.S. Treasury check for $1 trillion, made out to generations of “future years.” Current spending levels are leaving the country in an “unsettling spot” financially, he said, calling sweeping social programs from Democratic candidates such as Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts akin to “financial malpractice.”

Until Sanford quit the race, New Hampshire's libertarian-leaning Republicans looked like a potential constituency for him. Shortly after the Concord announcement, a town councilor from the nearby town of Merrimack, Bill Boyd, approached Sanford to thank him for addressing the issue and lament that his campaign hadn't caught on.

Sanford walked on, into the State House Visitors Center, where he inspected a wall of campaign bumper stickers stretching back into the decades. A Sanford aide added one of his mock “trillion-dollar bills” to the collection. Nearby was a life-size cardboard cutout of Trump, flashing a grin and a thumbs-up.

The director of the visitor center, Virginia Drew, let out a sigh when Sanford told her he was withdrawing.

“It starts here,” she said, referring to New Hampshire's first-in-the-nation primary, “and it ends here.”

Rob Wolfe contributed reporting from Concord, N.H.

AD WATCH

Tom Steyer, “Democracy Agenda.” This kitchen-sink spot, running in national markets, sums up Steyer's total agenda: citizen referendums and term limits to unclog the pipes of government. "I don't think we can fix our democracy from the inside," Steyer says. "I don't think Washington politicians or big corporations will let that happen."

Bernie Sanders, “Belongs to Us.” The senator from Vermont's latest Iowa spot is interesting for whom it pegs as villains (Jeff Bezos, the owner of The Washington Post, makes an appearance) and how it phrases his priorities: to “expand Social Security and guarantee health care for all.” Sanders, who wrote the Senate Medicare-for-all legislation and has made it the focus of campaign events, has used the “Medicare-for-all” term in his paid media less than Andrew Yang, who does not support the legislation in full. A previous Sanders ad in Iowa referred to “guaranteed health care for all.”

Joe Biden, “Moment.” The latest of Biden's Iowa spots focuses on foreign policy, for the first time pitching his “strong, steady, stable leadership” as an antidote to President Trump. It touches on a common topic with Democratic voters: a worry about how long it could take to restore stability after the Trump years. But it does not focus on any particular Trump foreign policy failure.

POLL WATCH

Iowa caucuses (Monmouth, 451 Iowa Democrats)

Pete Buttigieg — 22% ( 14)

Joe Biden — 19% (-7)

Elizabeth Warren — 18% (-2)

Bernie Sanders — 13% ( 5)

Amy Klobuchar — 5% ( 2)

Kamala D. Harris — 3% (-9)

Tom Steyer — 3% (-)

Andrew Yang — 3% ( 2)

Cory Booker — 2% ( 1)

Tulsi Gabbard — 2% ( 1)

Steve Bullock — 1% (-)

Julián Castro — 1% ( 1)

The first poll to show Buttigieg in the lead is the umpteenth poll to find, essentially, an Iowa deadlock: Sanders doing a bit better as voters view him more favorably, but Buttigieg, Biden and Warren are in a close fight for the lead. Buttigieg's own favorable rating is unchanged since August, but after a month-long dogpile by other candidates, Warren has experienced her first drop in favorables; more than 20 percent of Iowa Democrats view her unfavorably, for the first time. But she remains better liked, and a more popular second-choice candidate, than Biden, who has dropped in this poll all year and for the first time does not lead it.

The rest of the results demonstrate just how much Iowa Democrats have begun to focus on a few top choices. The number of Iowa Democrats who have “no opinion” of Harris, Booker and Steyer has increased, as they've fallen out of the conversation. Weeks of ad buys have done nothing to move Michael F. Bennet's numbers. By a 31-point margin, Iowa Democrats view Michael Bloomberg unfavorably, with Monmouth finding next to no interest for his campaign. And this poll probably freezes the debate stage at 10, with Castro and Bullock running out of time to qualify for November's event in Atlanta.

Would you consider voting for Michael Bloomberg? (Quinnipiac, 1,134 New Hampshire likely voters)

Definitely not — 54%

Consider it — 37%

Definitely would — 2%

As of Tuesday, it's unclear whether Bloomberg will really run for president or not; it's unclear whether he will file in the first primary state, where the deadline to make the ballot is Friday. But the first poll taken since he began flirting with a run again is ominous, with firm support for a Bloomberg candidacy starting at 2 percent. A majority or plurality of voters, in every demographic and political affiliation, rule out a vote for Bloomberg. The only exceptions are “somewhat liberal” voters, 50 percent of whom would definitely support the former mayor or consider it. Of the current Democratic candidates, Joe Biden loses the most support to a hypothetical Bloomberg run, but it's negligible. The fundamental problem is the one seen in the same poll's horse race numbers, which find Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii at 6 percent: The independents who are inclined to cross over into the Democratic primary are more anti-politics-as-usual than pro-centrism.

Louisiana governor (Mason-Dixon, 625 registered voters)

John Bel Edwards (D) — 48%

Eddie Rispone (R) — 46%

The last election of 2019 is happening in four days, with one more presidential rally coming before the polls close. Rispone, who secured a runoff spot by dominating the airwaves with ads, has not grabbed control of the runoff; Edwards slashed at him in their single televised debate, and African American turnout has been up relative to last month's primary. But this poll, probably the only one we'll get before Saturday, lines up with Democrats' internal polling: a single-digit lead for Edwards, who is popular but running up against an increasingly Republican electorate.

IN THE STATES

California. Former Republican congressman Steve Knight is running again in the 25th Congressional District, which he lost by nine points to Katie Hill. The one-time Democratic phenom resigned after accusations of inappropriate relationship with staff and the release of “revenge porn” photographs; the election to replace her hasn't been set. But Knight is unlikely to clear the field, joining GOP recruit Mike Garcia (who raised $481,013 before Hill's resignation) and local Republican city councilor Angela Underwood Jacobs, who began running before the seat opened up again. State Assemblywoman Christy Smith, who represents much of the Los Angeles-area seat, has dominated the Democratic field in endorsements so far.

Kentucky. The Democratic primary for next year's Senate race got another Democrat: state legislator Charles Booker. He's the first Democrat to enter the race since Amy McGrath, a female veteran and 2018 congressional candidate well-liked by national party leaders, raised $10.7 million in her first quarter, far outpacing any other Senate candidate in the country. But where McGrath has been criticized for taking moderate stances (such as a bungled answer on whether she'd have voted for Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh), Booker is pitching himself as a liberal and supporter of the Green New Deal.

Mississippi. Mike Espy officially entered the state's 2020 Senate race, one year after narrowly losing a special election for the seat to Republican Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith — and one week after Democrats lost the state's race for governor, which had looked winnable this summer for Attorney General Jim Hood.

“We tried to help Jim Hood,” Espy said in an interview. “We did as much as Jim Hood asked me to do. But Jim Hood would be the first to tell you that there wasn't a lot of energy around that race, and there wasn't enough done to get out the black vote. Coming up in 2020, I don't think that's going to be an issue.”

Espy, who had largely retired from politics before his 2018 run, said he was hurt by lower turnout and by the short time frame he had for campaigning.

“We had enough money, but not enough time to deploy the money,” Espy said. “I had to stand up and campaign alone, because the Mississippi Democratic Party wasn't strong like it should have been. But the enthusiasm was palpable in 2018, and this time we need it to be off the charts.”

Espy said that pushing black turnout slightly higher and holding onto gains with white voters would get his candidacy to 50 percent of the vote; he'd won 46.4 percent in his bid against Hyde-Smith. And he distanced himself from his party's more left-wing voices.

“I'm not for Medicare-for-all,” he said. “I believe that if you have your own health insurance, you ought to be able to keep it. I don't want a single-payer system. I'm not for open borders on immigration. I'm an independent, moderate Democrat, and I've always been that way.”

2020

What does a multimillionaire coal magnate do after a self-funded Senate bid falls through? He runs for president. Don Blankenship, whose 2018 candidacy in West Virginia startled Republicans into spending money against him, is now seeking the conservative Constitution Party's presidential nomination.

“Don will be attempting to be the first person ever to become an occupant of the White House after having been in the 'big house,' " his campaign announced. (Blankenship served a year in prison after a 2015 misdemeanor conviction over the violation of federal mine-safety standards.) "In response to the Mitch McConnell-led smear campaign Don has an active defamation lawsuit against the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC), numerous media outlets and Donald Trump, Jr." The Post is among the media defendants Blankenship has sued.

The Constitution Party, which grew out of the old U.S. Taxpayers Party, has never become a real player in presidential politics. In 2008, the party's Montana affiliate gave its ballot line to Ron Paul; it has otherwise nominated conservative activists with small or nonexistent national profiles. A perennial problem has been how to make the case against the Republican Party without enabling a Democratic victory, something Blankenship has been puzzling over.

“I see a country that does not have a plan to get better or to make the country be great again,” Blankenship told The Post. “I am still supportive of the president’s policies, and generally I am supporting the president.”

Blankenship spent more than $2 million of his own money on the 2018 Senate run, and his net worth is estimated in the tens of millions, less than billionaire Tom Steyer has spent on his Democratic primary campaign.

Tulsi Gabbard. Through an unnamed legal counsel, Gabbard demanded that Hillary Clinton apologize for the remarks she made Oct. 17, in which she claimed the Hawaiian was being “groomed” for a third-party candidacy. Clinton's quote referred to Republicans sounding out Gabbard for a run, but her spokesman did not deny that she was talking about Russians; Gabbard and allies have said the 2016 Democratic nominee was smearing her as a traitor.

Gabbard's demands now include that Clinton hold a news conference (which would be her first in three years) and issue this statement: “On October 17, 2019, I made certain statements about Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard. Among other things, I accused her of being a Russian asset and that Russia was grooming her to be a third-party presidential candidate. I was wrong. I never should have made these remarks, and I apologize. I did not have any basis for making the statements. I acknowledge my grave mistake and error in judgment in this matter. I support and admire the work that Congresswoman Gabbard has done and will continue to do in serving our country.”

Bernie Sanders. He secured the endorsement of National Nurses United, a union that had provided millions of dollars in support for his 2016 campaign. Only three candidates submitted themselves for sit-down interviews with the union: Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and Pete Buttigieg. "We were fortunate to have candidates to choose from this time," said Jean Ross, the union's co-president. "In 2016, there was one candidate who backs our issues. This was more difficult."

Joe Biden. He published a list of 133 endorsements from diplomats and military leaders, part of a post-Veterans Day campaign push on his experience and credibility as a commander in chief.

Michael Scherer contributed reporting.

DEMS IN DISARRAY

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) addresses the audience at the Environmental Justice Presidential Candidate Forum at South Carolina State University in Orangeburg, S.C., on Friday. (Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

The latest Democratic argument started with a dodge. Over the weekend, at a lightly attended environmental justice forum in South Carolina, Democracy Now host Amy Goodman asked Elizabeth Warren whether the order of the primaries was unfairly biased against nonwhite voters.

“Are you actually going to ask me to sit here and criticize Iowa and New Hampshire?” Warren asked.

“They’re two of the whitest states in the country,” Goodman explained, “and then we move to South Carolina with a very significant population of people of color, and it means the candidates spend so much of their time catering to those first two states. Overall, do you think that should change?”

Warren didn't bite. “Look, I’m just a player in the game on this one,” she said. “And I am delighted to be in South Carolina.”

Other candidates had given similar answers to the question, which is both direct and full of risks. The timing of Goodman's question added some drama; some who watched it, unaware that it was the final question at a largely policy-focused forum, speculated that Warren had lost her cool and cut the interview short. Since then, most Democrats have given the same answer as Warren, while Julián Castro has come out against the standard (since 2008) primary order.

“I actually do believe that we need to change the order of the states because I don’t believe that we’re the same country we were in 1972 — that is when Iowa first held its caucus first,” Castro said. “Demographically, it’s not reflective of the United States as a whole, certainly not reflective of the Democratic Party, and I believe that other states should have their chance. … We can't say to black women, 'Oh thank you, you are the ones empowering our victories,' and then turn around and start our nominating contests in two states that have barely any black people in them.”

Castro said this in Iowa, shortly after downsizing his campaign in New Hampshire and South Carolina. He has repeatedly criticized the DNC's debate rules, which are likely to boot him from the stage this month, because they depend on polling from early states, and Nevada — the only February state with a significant Latino population — has hardly been polled at all. (Castro came in at 1 percent in the most recent state poll, conducted for the Nevada Independent.)

Still, he was the only candidate to dig in on a perennial, awkward topic, one that had actually stayed beneath the surface for much of this year. The first two states, which winnow down the primary field and get the vast majority of candidate attention, are overwhelmingly white. The party is not. While issues that primarily affect Latino, black and Asian American issues have been debated throughout the campaign, they're not determinative in Iowa or New Hampshire.

Why hadn't this debate broken out before? Part of the reason was the 2016 election, which swept Democrats out of power thanks to heavy losses in the Midwest. Iowa, overnight, transformed from yet another mostly white state, to a state with a story to tell: Nearly one-third of its 99 counties had voted for Barack Obama, then for Donald Trump. The Democratic panic about “electability” was in large part a panic about white voters without college degrees, and Iowa was suddenly a place to prove a candidate's appeal to those voters.

Another reason: the general Democratic awareness that no candidate could win with white primary voters alone. Joe Biden had been the most blunt about it, with his campaign emphasizing the candidate's diverse support by way of explaining how he could absorb losses in the first two primaries. The primary's two black candidates, Kamala D. Harris and Cory Booker, worked to evoke memories of 2008: A win in Iowa, proving a black candidate's appeal to white voters, could move black voters' minds.

Why has the debate broken out now? A big reason is Pete Buttigieg, who, unlike the other high-polling white candidates, has negligible support so far with nonwhite voters. Castro, who in the past few weeks has been especially scabrous about the 37-year-old Hoosier's rise, was making a point about how dazzled Iowans might be on track to elevate a candidate whom nonwhite voters view skeptically, if they think of him at all.

COUNTDOWN

... one day until the cutoff for the fifth Democratic debate

... four days until Louisiana's runoff elections

... nine days until the fifth Democratic debate

... 83 days until the Iowa caucuses

... 91 days until the New Hampshire primary