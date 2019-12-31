In this special holiday edition: A farewell to the decade's political failures, an update on what 2020 candidates are doing and a guide to what else you should be reading.

Then-President Obama meets with President-elect Donald Trump on Nov. 10, 2016. (Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images)

At the start of 2010, the Obama coalition was already coming apart, with voters seemingly ready to end their short, financial-crisis-induced flirtation with big government.

Ten years later, the Republican Party has molded itself around a wealthy septuagenarian from New York who swore to never cut Medicare or Social Security and declared a national emergency to build a border wall. Democrats have moved markedly to the left, with a “public option” (a government health plan to compete with private insurance) transforming from something liberals were demanding to something centrists are ready to pass if they can stave off the resurgent democratic socialists.

On the way there, plenty of causes had to fail. This is a look back at the causes that didn’t make it out of the decade, at least not like they intended. A few still exist, with new missions, while some faded away. Official Washington tried to direct politics in one direction — deficit reduction, post-partisanship — while all the energy was on the grass roots left and right.

This isn’t a complete list, but it’s a guide to what sort of causes rose up in the past decade, why they burned out and what that did for politics.

A tea party crowd gathers on the Mall on April 15, 2010. (Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post)

Tea Party Nation (2010). The accidental genius of the tea party movement was its unwieldiness and the speed with which it grew out of its funders' control. Libertarian megadonors, who had tried and failed for years to stoke an anti-government rebellion, were ready with the infrastructure. Fox News was ready to provide a platform, giving both new activists and formerly fringe politicians instant credibility and reach. Thousands of tea party chapters sprang up around the country, and by the end of January 2010, with the election of Sen. Scott Brown in Massachusetts, they had effectively ended Democratic Party rule in Washington.

One month later, the little-known Tea Party Nation organized a convention in Nashville, which hundreds of reporters swarmed to, eager to understand the new movement. It worked. Tea Party Nation exemplified both the resilience of conservative activists and the reasons these start-up groups would not make it through the decade. A tea party super PAC launched at the convention quickly disappeared. A second convention, planned for Las Vegas, never came together. By the end of the decade, after an investigation into a timeshare scam, TPN co-founder Judson Phillips would be disbarred.

Tea party organizers tended to blame their decline on the Internal Revenue Service's slow approval of politically oriented nonprofits. But pure grifting was a problem for the movement, and it never went away, even after they succeeded in reorienting politics.

The Coffee Party (2010). Democrats did not know how to respond to the resurgent Republican Party of 2010. They raised more money. They had, at the start, a bigger organizing army — the remnant of Barack Obama's 2008 campaign. But many of their leaders, and much of their base, had no idea how to win at a time of sky-high joblessness and distrust in government. Obama had run as a uniter, and they would fight the tea party with the same tactics.

It did not work and not because it wasn't tried. Van Jones, bounced from the Obama administration after conservative complaints about his past, tried to jump-start a “Contract for the American Dream.” After a wave of meetings, it went nowhere. The Rally to Restore Sanity and/or Fear, organized by Comedy Central's Jon Stewart, presented the politics of 2010 as a freak show that voters could decide to walk away from. “If we amplify everything, we hear nothing,” said Stewart, to tens of thousands of liberals that he'd persuaded to ditch campaign work in favor of a TV event.

The inability of liberals to think around the tea party led to the coffee party (get it?), organized by liberals who wanted not to defeat conservatives but to have conversations that moved them toward comity. “Too many Americans are afraid to participate, and find the process itself too alienating, because it is dominated by people with extreme opinions and extreme tactics,” said Coffee Party USA co-founder Annabel Park in a 2010 Q&A with Washington Post readers. “It's hard to speak up when others in the room are screaming.” The tea party would fade, but the coffee party faded faster, as liberals stopped wondering whether their political opponents could be turned.

Cut, Cap and Balance (2011). The Republicans who led the House in 2011 did what they'd promised: block Obama's agenda and sketch out how a smaller government might work once he was gone. Their highest-profile product was Paul D. Ryan's “Path to Prosperity” budget, which imagined Medicaid transformed into a block grant program, Medicare turned into a “premium support” plan to supplement private health insurance and the total elimination of the Affordable Care Act. It was politically toxic, it helped sink the GOP's 2012 ticket (with Ryan running for vice president), and the Trump-era GOP has lost all interest in it.

There's not much nostalgia for Cut, Cap and Balance, either, but it played a much bigger legislative role. The “Path” was a nonbinding document, but Republicans and allied think tanks came up with “CCB” to explain their plan to force spending cuts on Obama: In exchange for a higher debt limit, they wanted $111 billion in immediate spending cuts, a cap on federal spending that would reduce it to 20 percent of gross domestic product by 2019 and a constitutional balanced budget amendment.

Obama was never going to agree to this, but Republicans' hard negotiating pushed him to do the unthinkable: agree to cut entitlement spending if Republicans would agree to some tax increases. That was too much for Republicans, who walked away from the deal and never took another opportunity to tackle long-term spending through the rest of the decade.

Protesters march in New York as part of Occupy Wall Street on Nov. 17, 2011. (Justin Lane/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

Occupy Wall Street (2011). On Sept. 17, 2011, a protest dreamed up by the Canadian magazine Adbusters came to New York's Zuccotti Park. Within two months, it was over, a tent city that included its own micro-economy and public library razed by the city's police. Even after inspiring Occupy camps across America, some that lasted into 2012, the movement was largely over within six months.

Accused of prioritizing idealism over a political agenda, Occupy actually had priorities, like a financial transactions tax and campaign finance reform. It also shook liberals out of a post-2008 political stupor. Before Occupy, the Obama administration was willing to consider entitlement cuts; after Occupy, Obama ran the most populist campaign of his career, running successfully against austerity and for a larger safety net. Occupy had wanted more, but it left an imprint.

Americans Elect (2012). The second consecutive attempt to mobilize a centrist, independent presidential candidacy was, like Unity 08, a complete failure. Floated with hedge fund money, a small network of independent political operatives succeeded in getting ballot access for their insta-party and even holding an online primary. What they lacked were serious candidates, specifically candidates named “Mike Bloomberg,” and even the New York City mayor who spent years teasing a third-party run would end the decade as a Democrat.

The dream of disrupting the two-party system — a function of our winner-take-all elections, not any love for the parties themselves — did not go away. In 2014, Americans Elect remnants supported independent candidates in down-ballot races, and some, like Alaska Gov. Bill Walker, actually won. But those gains were wiped away within four years, and Starbucks founder Howard Schultz ended his flirtation with an independent bid after finding out how few people wanted one.

The Can Kicks Back/Generation Opportunity (2012). The first was spun off from Fix the Debt, a campaign to convince Congress to cut spending; the second grew out of Americans for Prosperity, the Koch-funded organizing node of the tea party movement. But both tried similar tactics in the cause of persuading younger voters to reject “big government,” by making it look like a burden imposed upon them by baby boomers. The Can Kicks Back staged a “Harlem Shake” dance; Generation Opportunity created a “creepy Uncle Sam” mascot who starred in viral ads and an anti-Obamacare “carnival,” which urged young people not to buy insurance on the ACA exchanges.

There wasn't much interest in any of it. The youth-oriented conservative groups that thrived were focused more on culture (gun rights, meat eating) than on deficits or spending, while young voters moved further and further left. In the 2010 exit poll, voters under 30 backed Democrats by 16 points. In 2018, that margin more than doubled, to 35 points. Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.), who had begun the decade arguing for a libertarian GOP that could win young voters, ended it with a book responding to the resurgent popularity of socialism.

The Growth and Opportunity Project (2013). Republicans were nearly as shocked to lose in 2012 as Democrats would be four years later. Unlike the Democrats, Republicans paid for a top-to-bottom analysis of what went wrong: more than 50 focus groups, tens of thousands of online surveys.

“We have become expert in how to provide ideological reinforcement to like-minded people, but devastatingly we have lost the ability to be persuasive with, or welcoming to, those who do not agree with us on every issue,” the authors wrote. “The Republican Party is one of tolerance and respect, and we need to ensure that the tone of our message is always reflective of these core principles. In the modern media environment a poorly phrased argument or out-of-context statement can spiral out of control and reflect poorly on the Party as a whole.”

Three years later, Republicans would win the presidency with a candidate who ignored the autopsy's political advice. What ended up mattering most was the project's alerts about a growing Democratic organizing advantage, which the party listened to, building a turnout operation that could win the 2016 election despite every Donald Trump distraction.

Draft Warren/Run Warren Run (2014). There were two, not one, campaigns to draft Elizabeth Warren to run for president, less than two years after she joined the Senate. MoveOn, the original grass-roots online Democratic group, launched “Run Warren Run,” while a scrappier team put together Draft Warren. They held organizing meetings, opened campaign offices and hired staff, though Warren mooted the project by declining to run.

“Signature Warren issues now found wider currency — as when 42 Senate Democrats joined Warren in voting for an expansion of Social Security benefits,” Draft Warren's founders wrote in 2015. “On issues from student debt to the TPP, Warren has come to wield the kind of agenda-setting, debate-defining power normally reserved for potential party nominees.”

Some of the draft campaigners moved directly to the Bernie Sanders campaign, while some drifted back to left-wing politics outside of a presidential race. They had been right about the desire to shift the Democrats to the left, but their own vision was supplanted by a more left-wing Sanders campaign.

Citizens for Self-Governance (2015). After losing the 2012 election, conservatives spent more time thinking through ways to shrink the government without winning every two or four years. Mark Levin's “Liberty Amendments,” which included a Balanced Budget Amendment and the end of direct Senate elections, were packaged into a best-selling book. John Kasich stumped around the country for a BBA. Citizens for Self-Governance was the strongest player in a movement that wanted more: a new Constitutional Convention, as allowed by Article V.

“The tea party needs a new mission,” said former senator Jim DeMint (R-S.C.) after joining CSG. “They realize that all the work they did in 2010 has not resulted in all the things they hoped for. Many of them are turning to Article V.”

In 2015 and 2016, high-water marks for Republican control of state government, there was momentum behind both a BBA and an Article V convention. Trump's victory took away the sense of desperation, and the 2018 elections suggested that conservatives would not get close to controlling the 34 states needed for an amendment process to start.

Our Principles PAC (2016). For much of 2015, Republican leaders believed a comforting fairy tale about Trump: Their voters would get tired of him, and he'd lose. When that didn't happen, Republican operative Katie Packer sprung into action, launching a super PAC that would warn Republican primary voters that Trump not only scorned their values but that he could not win a general election.

The PAC moved fast into early states and eventually spent $48 million to unsuccessfully pry voters away from Trump. Democrats misread the reasons and even recycled some of the PAC's tactics, like an ad in which women reacted with horror to some of the Republican candidate's sexist quotes.

We Need Nine (2016). The February 2016 death of Antonin Scalia created something few Americans had seen in their lifetimes: a chance for a Democratic president to create a 5-to-4 liberal Supreme Court majority. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) swore to prevent not just a vote, but a hearing, on any Obama nominee. Democrats had popular opinion on their side, but not Senate votes, and they struggled to keep the issue at the forefront of their voters' minds.

One solution was the We Need Nine campaign, a product of Democratic consultant-think that aimed to neutralize the politics of the court and turn the size of the court itself into a good-government issue. A social media campaign synced up with Senate Democrats, who instead of focusing on what a liberal court majority could rule on, argued that it was hurting the country to keep a seat open. Republicans, meanwhile, argued that any vacancy in an election year would need to be filled after the election, a talking point that is unlikely to last into 2020.

In defeat, the We Need Nine campaign was wiped out of liberal history. But it's remembered fondly by Republicans, who collected a trove of Democratic quotes on why the Supreme Court must have nine seated justices and used them to argue for the confirmation of Neil M. Gorsuch, then for a constitutional amendment to prevent any further changes to the size of the court.

Brand New Congress (2016). The first Bernie Sanders campaign left behind thousands of newly trained, inspired activists eager to remake the country but lacking a political cause to work on. Numerous groups grew out of the vacuum, but Brand New Congress had the most surprising fate. Launched by Zack Exley, who had been a senior adviser to the Sanders campaign, it meant every word of its name: It wanted to replace nearly every member of Congress with a left-wing supermajority.

“Most Americans actually want that, and I think we get it by running Dems in blue areas, Republicans in deep red areas, and by running independents wherever we didn’t defeat incumbents,” Exley told HuffPost.

This was impossibly ambitious, partly because the people seeking a progressive future did not want to give it to Republicans for any reason. In 2017, Brand New Congress teamed with Justice Democrats, which was founded months later and focused entirely on beating “corporate” Democrats with candidates who would advance an agenda like Sanders's. Only a few got through, but Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez became the best-known member of the Democratic House; not Brand New Congress's plan, but proof of the theory.

The Women's March on Jan. 21, 2017. (Oliver Contreras for The Washington Post)

The Women's March (2017). Not every cause on this list was a bust. The first Women's March, held Jan. 21, 2017, was the largest single-day protest in American history. That was more the wildest dreams of its organizers, a group of four left-wing activists — Bob Bland, Tamika Mallory, Carmen Perez and Linda Sarsour — who became some of the most visible voices of Trump-era “resistance.” In 2018, they pivoted toward voter registration and winning elections, while putting together a Women's Agenda that covered everything from Medicare-for-all to student debt cancellation.

At the same time, the coalition that the Women's March had built was coming apart. Throughout 2018, many local affiliates distanced themselves from the more expressly left-wing national group. Two of the co-founders, Sarsour and Mallory, were accused of anti-Semitism; Mallory, most damagingly, had praised Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan and could not be persuaded to denounce him.

By early 2019, co-sponsors were bolting from the Women's March, leading to a much smaller rally in Washington. By autumn, Sarsour, Mallory and Bland had left the group's leadership, passing it to a new, larger board. The new leadership more closely resembled what marchers thought they were joining in 2017: proudly feminist, focused on social justice, but wary of alliances with individual candidates or fringe movements.

American Affairs (2017). Like the Women's March, this quarterly journal never went away. It only became unrecognizable. Founded one month into the Trump presidency by Julius Krein, the scholar's second attempt to create an intellectual outlet for “Trumpism,” it debuted with praise from conservatives and liberals who were as surprised as anyone by how the old GOP had been dismantled. Krein, who'd mocked "#NeverTrump paranoia,” had supported the president but didn't want to take cues from him. “We hope there’s some overlap, but we aren’t going to sit around cheerleading the administration,” he told the New York Times.

That last part was an understatement. Six months after the journal's launch, Krein announced (again in the New York Times) that he had regretted supporting Trump at all. “The administration has committed too many unforced errors and deserves most of the blame for its failures,” Krein said, after the president's equivocal response to a white nationalist murder in Charlottesville. “Far from making the transformative 'deals' he promised voters, his only talent appears to be creating grotesque media frenzies — just as all his critics said.” By 2019, Krein and the journal were giving advice to a looser array of populists, not the Trump administration.

What did any of it mean, with the decade over? There never was a real constituency for anti-deficit politics, and the tea party had few problems with entitlement or defense spending once it pushed Democrats out of power. Look at the waning effort to repeal the ACA, which Republicans have left up to conservative judges and which a Republican president no longer talks about.

Popular frustration with government was more ideological than the would-be centrist saviors wanted to admit. As younger Americans entered politics, they moved even centrist-sounding Democrats to the left; as Republicans took back power, they focused not on spending, but on dismantling the post-New Deal regulatory state. Both the left and right repeatedly erred in elevating what sounded extreme and unelectable to them, whether it was the Republicans of 2012 defending “job creators” from a populist Obama, or the Democrats of 2016 assuming that a Trump nomination would make the GOP too toxic to win. If it was easy to predict which causes would win out, and which would fail then, well, we probably wouldn't need an end-of-decade list.

2020

President Trump. He'll return to the campaign trail Jan. 9, with a rally in Toledo.

Joe Biden. He tripped up on exactly the sort of question that's disoriented his campaign: Would he comply with a subpoena if Senate Republicans demanded he testify at the president's trial? First, he told the Des Moines Register that testifying would distract from the case against Trump. Next, he told voters in Iowa that he “would obey any subpoena that was sent to me.” Finally, he told the New York Times that he shouldn't have even answered the hypothetical subpoena question. Biden closed out the year with town halls in New Hampshire, on Sunday and Monday.

Bernie Sanders. He told the Los Angeles Times's editorial board that Biden's voting record would be a vulnerability in a general election: “If you're a Donald Trump and you got Biden having voted for the war in Iraq, Biden having voted for these terrible, in my view, trade agreements, Biden having voted for the bankruptcy bill, Trump will eat his lunch.”

Elizabeth Warren. She delivered a speech in Boston to mark the anniversary of her campaign launch. “The billionaires, the corporate executives and their favorite presidential candidates have one clear goal: to convince you that everything you imagine is impossible,” she said.

Pete Buttigieg. He ended the year with a string of Iowa town halls and an interview on Iowa Press, where he took a rare swipe at Biden over his 2002 Iraq War vote. In the new year, he heads to New Hampshire.

Amy Klobuchar. She completed her trek through all 99 of Iowa's counties, celebrating with a rally in Des Moines. “I made this promise to visit all 99 counties before I maybe knew just how far apart or that I'd be visiting a planetarium at 11 at night,” Klobuchar said, “but we did that!” She's finishing the year in New Hampshire.

Tom Steyer. He's starting his first Iowa bus tour on New Year's Day, in Council Bluffs, continuing through the weekend.

Andrew Yang. He's spending New Year's Eve and Day in New Hampshire, visiting supporters' parties throughout the state, then starting 2020 with a speech in Nashua.

Michael F. Bennet. He's in New Hampshire, too, and will host what's technically 2020's first campaign event, a meet-and-greet starting at 12:01 a.m. on Jan. 1.

Tulsi Gabbard. She's holding a series of town halls over the holiday period, all in New Hampshire.

Cory Booker. He'll be in Iowa for the new year, celebrating the holiday itself at a supporter's house party.

